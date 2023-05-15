Shoppingrunningworkout clothesjacket

A <a href="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-13067763?sid=645c2e66e4b0c10612e96fa8&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Ficon-clash-womens-woven-running-jacket-ZvflJ9%2FDM7755-610" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nike translucent windbreaker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645c2e66e4b0c10612e96fa8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-13067763?sid=645c2e66e4b0c10612e96fa8&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Ficon-clash-womens-woven-running-jacket-ZvflJ9%2FDM7755-610" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Nike translucent windbreaker</a>, <a href="https://adidas.njih.net/c/2706071/264102/4270?c=affiliate_2021%E2%81%A1reengagement_window=30d%E2%81%A1channel=affiliates&pid=impactradius_int&is_retargeting=true%E2%81%A1siteid=%7Birpid%7D&subId1=645c2e66e4b0c10612e96fa8&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Falways-original-windbreaker%2FIC8801.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="two-piece full-length windbreaker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645c2e66e4b0c10612e96fa8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://adidas.njih.net/c/2706071/264102/4270?c=affiliate_2021%E2%81%A1reengagement_window=30d%E2%81%A1channel=affiliates&pid=impactradius_int&is_retargeting=true%E2%81%A1siteid=%7Birpid%7D&subId1=645c2e66e4b0c10612e96fa8&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Falways-original-windbreaker%2FIC8801.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">two-piece full-length windbreaker</a> and a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=645c2e66e4b0c10612e96fa8&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F209753%2Fbrooks-run-visible-convertible-jacket-mens" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="high-visibility running jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645c2e66e4b0c10612e96fa8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=645c2e66e4b0c10612e96fa8&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F209753%2Fbrooks-run-visible-convertible-jacket-mens" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">high-visibility running jacket</a>.
A Nike translucent windbreaker, two-piece full-length windbreaker and a high-visibility running jacket.

Rain or shine, a dedicated runner will often be outdoors scaling trails for fun or training for a big marathon. According to one athlete, a windbreaker is a runner’s most treasured garment for all-weather runs and jogs.

“Windbreakers are such a key piece for runners because it offers protection from the elements,” said Justin Harris, a coach with the New York-based athletic training program, Team Wilpers. “Being comfortable when exercising outdoors is about layers, and the layers, for me, are kind of pointless if the elements are getting through them on cold, chilly or rainy days. The windbreaker allows for... less layers because it’s stopping the wind from cooling you off.”

Harris shared his current favorite windbreaker, which you can find in the list below alongside other lightweight jackets highlighted by both real-life runners and glowing online reviews.

There’s also a convertible windbreaker that’s perfect for night runs, a triple-layer waterproof shell with room for a water vest underneath and a full-zip jacket that one runner claims to have worn to multiple marathons.

1
Backcountry
A Gore-Tex Shakedry race jacket
Team Wilpers running coach Justin Harris said that he's currently using a Gorewear Shakedry shell and it's one of the better ones he's tried. "It's 100% waterproof and it is one of the best at letting moisture and sweat leave your body," Harris said.

Made with Gore-Tex material, this ultra-breathable technical jacket allows for a wide range of motion, is completely windproof and features reflective details ideal for nighttime running. The droptail, which has a back-zip pocket, ensures that your lower back stays covered while cycling or running.
Men's: $249.99 at Backcountry (originally $370)Men's: $249.99+ at Amazon
2
Nike
A translucent windbreaker
Kristen Aiken, head of HuffPost Life, said that she owns a couple of translucent windbreakers and loves how they look with everything from gym clothes to jeans and T-shirt.

"It just slightly lets whatever you're wearing underneath peek through, and I find they also tend to breathe better. There's nothing worse than a jacket that makes you sweat even more," Aiken said.

Although this isn't the exact windbreaker Aiken has, she picked it out because it's lightweight and water-repellent. This translucent hooded Nike jacket has multiple pockets, bungee-closure sleeves and an elongated back for extra coverage.
Women': $57.97 at Nike (originally $100)
3
Adidas
A two-piece full-length windbreaker
"My favorite thing in the world is a long windbreaker — like calf-length," Aiken said, adding that she loves pairing them over leggings. "Sometimes you just don't want your butt visible to everyone as you walk to the gym. It's also just really fun the way the long jacket blows behind you in the wind as you're walking."

She said that she has a couple of incredible ones from Nike that are no long made, but she was able to spot this incredibly cool calf-length Adidas windbreaker that's two separate layers — a cropped hooded jacket and a long sleeveless vest — each made from a water- and wind-resistant iridescent woven fabric. The under-vest features a bungee-adjustable hem and the jacket has bungee sleeves.
Women's: $200 at Adidas
4
Nathan
A silent and ventilated jacket
Light as air, incredibly packable and strategically ventilated to allow heat to escape, this jacket is made of a fast-drying, windproof and water-resistant material that doesn't make any annoying "swish" sound whenever you move. Plus, the women’s version has a ponytail port on the cord-adjustable hood.

Promising Nathan review: "I’m a Florida runner and this jacket is absolutely perfect for “cold” weather racing and cool windy days. It doesn’t drag and has a slight fitted feel without the extreme contouring of most women's jackets. A huge positive about this jacket is that it doesn’t trap in the heat like most rain/windbreakers (light and breathable). I recently raced one of my fastest half’s in this jacket! I am obsessed and will be buying in more colors - can’t recommend enough!" — WDancaster

Women's: $65 at Nathan (originally $100)Men's: $75 at Nathan (originally $100)
5
REI
A high-visibility convertible jacket
This two-piece jacket features a weather-resistant jacket and a lightweight, high-visibility vest, each made with a durable DriLayer Seal fabric. The hood is specially designed to keep rain off the runner's face, and fluorescent, high contrast stripes are placed in critical motion zones to make the jacket even easier to spot at night.

Promising REI review: "It's challenging to find appropriate training gear that actually work in the Florida heat. I really appreciate this running jacket for a variety of reasons, but my favorite feature is how easily it can be converted into a vest or jacket (and back again). I feel safe when running because the vest makes me visible in the dark. When it begins to rain, I can turn the vest into a jacket to keep myself dry. This jacket is lightweight and comfortable. I've had numerous compliments on the style of this jacket." — Jen
Men's: $180 at REIMen's: $180 at BrooksWomen's: $180 at Brooks
6
Patagonia
A triple-layer waterproof shell
Patagonia's Storm Racer jacket is anultralight, three-layer emergency waterproof shell that is great for long-distance running or marathons thanks to the innovative double-zippered front that makes for easy access to food, water and supplies when layered over a packing vest. It's also compact enough to fold into its own pocket for easy stashing and transport.

Promising Patagonia review: "I was hesitant about this jacket, because I will wear it for running or hiking or even just walking, and it seemed more technical than my needs dictated, I likely won't use a hydration vest under it most of the time. I live in a rainy climate so rainwear is crucial unless you want to be trapped indoors all winter. This jacket is incredibly lightweight, comfortable, keeps me bone dry in a downpour, breathes well, and, dare I say it--looks nice too. The fabric is whisper quiet and not 'crinkly' or stiff. Seriously brilliant. I will use this everyday for everything. I have somewhat broad shoulders and the small fit well. Bravo on this jacket, Patagonia." — Lesley D.
Women's: $269 at PatagoniaMen's: $269 at Patagonia
7
Adidas
An insulated, high-collar windbreaker
Made from body-mapped wind-weave shell material, this Adidas windbreaker features strategically placed insulation to allow both critical body ventilation and wind blocking. It has a chest zip pocket and can fold into its own pocket for compact travel.

Promising Adidas review: "I picked this up before winter started four or five months ago and it’s definitely the single best purchase I’ve made for running. I run 4-5 miles a day, 6-7 times a week between Ohio, Michigan, SoCal and Colorado. This comes with me literally everywhere I go. As long as it’s not raining or snowing, I wear this and up to two layers underneath, even in the mountains when it’s four degrees. It’s like an invisible shell that keeps you the perfect temp." — Timbo_Slice
Men's: $114 at Adidas (originally $190)
8
REI
A popular windbreaker with a water repellent coating
This no-fuss jacket promises a waterproof membrane coating a feather-weight, ripstop nylon that blocks wind. A drawcord hem, hood and cuffs also help to seal out the elements.

This is also available in women's sizing at Patagonia.

Promising REI review: "I'm into rotten-weather-running-season and with this jacket, and I look forward to zipping up in it each time I do. This is purposely built to be a super lightweight windbreaker, devoid of any frills. I run carrying next to nothing year-round in Cleveland Ohio. This jacket is perfect down into the low 30s with a base layer and a long sleeve base. The hood is good when in use, and I just put the jacket on with the hood on the inside when I don't think I'll need it to keep it from flapping in the breeze." — FahyOfShaker
Men's: $109 at REIMen's: $109 at PatagoniaMen's: $109 at Backcountry
9
Brooks
A packable outer layer
This fully waterproof jacket also offers reliable protection from the wind, while also letting excess heat out. There's an adjustable hood, two front-zippered pockets and the jacket can be stuffed into its own built-in backpack for ultra-packability. It's available for both men and women.

Promising Brooks reviews: "The fit is amazing! I had to exchange the size and it was worth the wait. Living in Washington state the weather is starting to look amazing. The jacket is very light weight and layering is not a problem. This jacket will be used for both my races coming up Beat the Bridge and Rocking Roll half marathon!" — Jennifer J.

"I recently ran a half marathon where the weather while I was out on the course consisted of snow/sleet/hail/rain. Over two hours in these elements and I was warm and dry. Worth every penny to not freeze and be able to enjoy the race despite the horrible conditions!" — Aimee E.
Women's: $130 at BrooksWomen's: $126.75 at AmazonMen's: $65+ at Brooks
10
Public Lands
A full-zip training jacket
This Salomon training jacket is sold out nearly everywhere, but it's still available at Public Lands in white and black. The easy-stretch material offers full range of motion and features reinforced fabric on the body and back to protect your core and repel moisture. A toggle-free elastic hood adds an extra layer of protection.

Promising Amazon reviews: "I gave this to my niece for Christmas and it was exactly what she wanted as a light layer over her training gear to run in. She very much likes that it has pockets and a hood and is packable in its own pocket." LJ

"This is a great running jacket. I have worn it in cool weather and in temps as low as -7C with thin layers underneath. It is quite thin but that is what I like about it. I normally wear a small top but bought this in medium so I can wear it over layers in colder temps. It stays in place. Sleeve pushes back easily so I can see my Running watch. The hood stays in place and works well to keep light rain off of your face. Zip pockets are appreciated. I don’t usually purchase white athletic wear but I am so glad I did this time as it goes with everything and washes well. I can’t say enough good about this. I highly recommend it." K
Women's: $100 at Public Lands
11
Cotopaxi
A multi-pocketed pullover
This hooded half-zip pullover is packable, water-resistant and is constructed of repurposed material for a more sustainable-minded purchase. Plus there's tons of pocket space built into the front and sides of the windbreaker.

Promising Cotopaxi review: "I use this half-zip all the time to run in the Portland rain. It's so lightweight and I don't know what I did without it. Runs a bit small, I'm usually a medium. But it was super easy to exchange for a large." — John G.
Mens: $80 at CotopaxiWomen's: $80 at Cotopaxi
