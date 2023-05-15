Rain or shine, a dedicated runner will often be outdoors scaling trails for fun or training for a big marathon. According to one athlete, a windbreaker is a runner’s most treasured garment for all-weather runs and jogs.

“Windbreakers are such a key piece for runners because it offers protection from the elements,” said Justin Harris, a coach with the New York-based athletic training program, Team Wilpers. “Being comfortable when exercising outdoors is about layers, and the layers, for me, are kind of pointless if the elements are getting through them on cold, chilly or rainy days. The windbreaker allows for... less layers because it’s stopping the wind from cooling you off.”



Harris shared his current favorite windbreaker, which you can find in the list below alongside other lightweight jackets highlighted by both real-life runners and glowing online reviews.

There’s also a convertible windbreaker that’s perfect for night runs, a triple-layer waterproof shell with room for a water vest underneath and a full-zip jacket that one runner claims to have worn to multiple marathons.

