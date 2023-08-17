Experts Say This $17 Tool Can Improve Your Wine-Drinking Experience

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts we consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
As a person who lives in a small apartment with a tiny kitchen, I’m not one for collecting cooking tools or gadgets — we only have room for the essentials. But when I went to my parents’ house and noticed that they used a small device to aerate their wines, I was intrigued. Ever the skeptic, I tried it out several times over the course of my visit and was truly surprised to realize I could taste the results.
I’m no wine aficionado (simply a fan), but I definitely noticed a difference when I used the Vintorio wine aerator pourer at my parents’ place. The wine tasted smoother and had less of an acidic bite. I can’t stop singing its praises, especially since I found out about the relatively affordable price point. A fancy wine accessory for under $17? Count me in.
To find out exactly how an aerator works and if it’s actually a legit wine tool, I consulted a couple experts. Food and wine writer Nicole Kliest told HuffPost that there are two types of aerator devices: one that you can attach to your bottle, like the Vinotorio, or a free-standing one you pour wine through. The aeration process works as the wine passes through the device and is mixed with a controlled amount of air along the way. “Increasing your (just-opened) wine’s exposure to oxygen can help to draw out aromas and flavors that already exist within the wine,” she explained.
Denise Barker, a sommelier, added that when the tool rapidly introduces oxygen, it can help also help to make tannins gentler, decrease sulfur smells and soften harsh flavors as well. Using an aerator can help improve “the perceptibility of aromatics and mouth feel for easier drinking,” she said.
Kliest also reminded us that it is always a good idea to manage your expectations of what the aerator is capable of, stating “It’s not going to transform a dud $8 pinot grigio into a lush, aromatic pinot gris.” But she thinks that “it’s definitely useful for those younger vintages that could benefit from softening the tannins.” An aerator also comes in handy for anyone who wants to experiment with and learn more about wine. “It can be enlightening to pour a little through an aerator and a little without and see what differences your palate can spot with a side-by-side tasting.”
It is important to note that not all wines should be aerated — it could flatten the bubbles in a sparkling wine like Champagne, for example. Kliest also avoids pouring older bottles through an aerator, “because there will likely be sediment and it can clog the device. If you’re opening up an older bottle, use a decanter instead.”
But if you’ve got a deliciously bold red or a crisp, refreshing white that could do with a breath of fresh air, then an aerator can help you to enjoy your glass of vino even more than you already were. The Vintorio has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon and a whopping 13,068 five-star reviews, making it a great option for people like me who want to enhance their wine-drinking experience without breaking the bank.
Reviewers mention that the device is easy to clean, which is an absolute must, but also that it’s important to assemble it carefully in order to avoid drips — duly noted! Take a look at what else these glowing reviews have to say before picking one up for yourself. It’ll be wine o’clock before you know it.
Promising reviews:
“Surprised that this little thing makes a huge difference. I was skeptical at first but was surprised by the difference of every wine that I tasted so far. It is a good buy and I am thinking to buy more for gifts.” — HyoJoo Han
“This comes in a nice case and works excellent! I rinse with water and let it dry. I highly would recommend. Super easy to use! Definitely recommend!!!”— Lev
″Love! Love this tool. It really opens the wine. I just bought my 2nd due to breaking my first, no fault of the product. This is a good alternative to using a decanter.” — Monroe
“This patented wine aerator is of superior quality and results were phenomenal. Plugged in the aerator on my wine bottle, held the wine glass and the wine bottle at an angle and poured wine. I was amazed to see air bubbles rushing in the wine. To perform a simple test, I filled 2 glasses with wine (one without and one with the aerator). The flavor and the taste were remarkably better with the aerated wine!” — Vijay
“Stop thinking about it. Buy it. Honestly changed my whole outlook on wine. There was a night and day difference using this vs not. I’m disappointed that it took so long for me to get this lol” —David
“It’s portable, it’s instant, and it works. We travel in an RV, and that means we need a decanting solution that is portable, instant, and improves wine at least as much as a traditional glass decanter. I asked other RVers what they use, and a few suggested an expensive, electronic aerator that would cut too far into my wine budget. I almost bought it anyway then decided to give the Vintorio a chance and return it if it didn’t work. I first tried it on a new bottle of wine that has to breathe for hours in the glass decanter. I had little hope for this little gadget. I followed the instructions carefully and was *blown away* that the wine instantly tasted like it had aerated for hours! I’m so glad I didn’t spend 10 times more for the other one. ...I’m getting a second Vintorio for home and moving the empty glass decanter off of my countertop. Maybe it will make a good vase.
″🤔 NOTE ON LEAKS I read all the reviews of problems with drips and sealing, so I was careful to follow the instructions that come inside the case. They are very specific about how to put the three pieces together. I wouldn’t say it’s tricky, but there is only one way to do it correctly. I have had zero leaks or seal failures, but I can see how it could if it is not assembled according to directions. I’m really happy with this purchase, and I will be recommending it to the RVers that haven’t already spent a mint on the other kind!” — She/Her