Lands' End down maxi winter coat

4.4 out of 5 starsLands' End reports this coat protects you in temperatures from -25° to 10° Fahrenheit, so it will keep you warm even during a freezing cold day. If the ruby pink color seen above isn't for you, this coat also comes in 3 more neutral colors."I just purchased this, tried it on once and I am in LOVE. In fact, NOT being a "winter gal" I can't wait for colder weather! The fit is perfect, quality is superb, long length (I am 5'3" and I will not trip in the Large size, but it is long and I am okay with that). Finally, in a "moderate" climate, I will NOT be cold...yay! I typically don't write reviews, but I just had to brag on this coat and LE." — jne5511