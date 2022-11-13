9 Women's Coats From Target That Reviewers Say Are Actually Warm

Be pleasantly warm this winter in these fashionable and affordable coats from Target.

Winter coats from Target
Target
Winter coats from Target

Fall is finally ushering colder temperatures, and before you know it winter will be here and the mercury will dip even lower. As you go through your closet to prepare for the winter wonderland outside your door, you may realize your outwear just doesn’t live up to the rest of your wardrobe.

Because they can be pricy, coats are one of the few items we continue using year after year without upgrading. But Target has affordable outerwear that can keep you both toasty and stylish. Below, we’ve picked out the coats you’ll want in your closet that will actually keep you warm — even in the biting cold — this winter.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
S.E.B. By SEBBY quilted jacket with detachable hood
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Best for chilly fall days and winter days that aren't too frigid, this jacket comes with a detachable hood. The side pockets are lined with fleece to make this quilted option even cozier.

Promising review: "Loved that it is lightweight but warm enough for cool to cold weather. I needed a size larger than usual due to fitted style but I love the style! Very good looking and stylish coat!" — Grandmakathy123
$59 at Target
2
Target
Hope & Henry duffle coat with toggle buttons
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Designed by the eco-conscious brand Hope and Henry, this traditional coat is high-quality. The equestrian-inspired tabs and cotton plaid lining make this choice completely charming.

Promising review: "This is an affordable nice errands coat. It is very warm and not so heavy. The color is lovely red as shown in the picture." — Yuriyuricoco
$99.95 at Target
3
Target
Lands' End insulated fleece-lined coat
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Lands' End is known for their quality outwear and now you can purchase the brand through Target. Grab this insulated and fleece-lined coat to keep you super warm on a frigid day.

Promising review: "Although the stitching around the down filling is new, this coat is just as warm, just as comfortable, as our old black Lands End coats that have served us so well. The A-line design makes such good sense. It makes moving from street to car easy. No bunching up. The pockets, as before, are well placed and very warm. The warmest down coat and the most stylish!" — Anonymous
$191.96 at Target (originally $239.95)
4
Target
White Mark plus size metallic puffer coat
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Not only will you be warm in this puffer coat, you'll be super stylish as it's offered in a variety of fun metallic colors. If you forego the gloves, you can keep your hands warm in the two side pockets.

Promising review: "I ordered the green and it is very shiny and pretty! Very warm and comfy too! Can't wait to wear it more when it gets colder! True to size....LOVE everything about this coat! Awesome price too!" — Sunshine72
$70.99 at Target
5
Target
Free Country full length down jacket
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This long coat is filled with down and waterfowl feathers to keep you extra insulated from the cold. It comes in four modern colors, all with a water- and wind-resistant outer shell.

Promising review: "Great quality! Great fit! I’m 5’10” and found it to be a great length! Very warm in the cold weather without being super heavy!" — Ashley P.
$250 at Target
6
Target
Sebby Collection reversible puffer jacket
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

The fleece lining of this coat provides added comfort, but depending on the look you want it's also reversible. On days with bad weather, you can feel confident going out wearing the water-repellant side.

Promising review: "The quality, and material is great. It’s super warm, and the fuzziness inside is great. If you want to layer though, I’d go a size up, but with the fur inside you may not need to." — Great coat
$59 at Target
7
Target
Lands' End down winter coat
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

With 9 different colors of this extremely warm coat, you're sure to find a shade or pattern that fits your style. It's filled with the brand’s proprietary HyperDRY down, which can keep you warm even if it gets wet.

Promising review: "This coat is not only beautiful, but it is well designed, soft and warm. Even the lining of the pockets is warm and soft. The hood is soft and fits perfectly, the zipper rides up and down easily, and oohh... did I mention it's beautiful?" — Lizz48
$143.97 at Target (originally $239.95)
8
Target
S.E.B. By SEBBY long anorak jacket
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

If you like something sleek and simple, check out this all black coat from S.E.B. by Sebby. One unusual, but super convenient, feature of this coat is that it is machine washable.

Promising review: "I could not be more happy with this jacket! Perfect length. Rounded hem. Light weight but more than just a nylon shell. Perfect for rainy days and warmer winter days with a sweater. Sleek fit." — 40Something
$64.99 at Target
9
Target
Lands' End down maxi winter coat
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Lands' End reports this coat protects you in temperatures from -25° to 10° Fahrenheit, so it will keep you warm even during a freezing cold day. If the ruby pink color seen above isn't for you, this coat also comes in 3 more neutral colors.

Promising review: "I just purchased this, tried it on once and I am in LOVE. In fact, NOT being a "winter gal" I can't wait for colder weather! The fit is perfect, quality is superb, long length (I am 5'3" and I will not trip in the Large size, but it is long and I am okay with that). Finally, in a "moderate" climate, I will NOT be cold...yay! I typically don't write reviews, but I just had to brag on this coat and LE." — jne5511
$231.96 at Target (originally $289.95)
