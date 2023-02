Reviewers Actually Shoveled Snow In These Hard-Working Gloves

Velazzio waterproof unisex ski gloves

These eye-catching ski gloves are padded with a hefty 3M Thinsulate insulation to keep in body heat and provide fingers with long-time warmth. The breathable membrane wicks away sweat and the water-resistant zipper pocket is the perfect spot for keys or extra cash. These come in red and black from S to XL."I can't get over how warm and comfortable these gloves are. Shoveled snow for 4 hours in these during a blizzard when my snow blower was not working and it my hands were the only thing on my body that wasn't frigid. Came in with hands that were warm, but not sweating. Felt like my hands had been sitting by the fire the entire time. It was amazing. If only the rest of my clothes performed this well. The 2 separate tightening methods at the wrist and part way up the forearm keep this from letting any snow get into the gloves or your jacket." — S.W.