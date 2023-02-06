ShoppingAmazonWintersnow

Reviewers Actually Shoveled Snow In These Hard-Working Gloves

Keep your fingers toasty as you clear out your driveway or front stairs.

One of the hardest parts of winter — other than the sun setting at 2 p.m. — is needing to shovel away mounds of heavy, thick snow, just so you can safely enter your home. While these reviewer-loved snow gloves can’t clear your walkway for you, they certainly can make the shoveling process a whole lot more comfortable.

When you’re headed to work when you realize your entire lawn has been engulfed by a frigid white blanket or your car is definitely not going to move unless you dig out your tires, the hand-knitted mittens your sister made you for Christmas aren’t going to cut it. Neither are the fancy leather driving gloves you splurged on for your birthday. You need a pair of waterproof, weatherproof, insulated winter gloves — heavy-duty hand-warmers meant for shoveling.

To help your fingers stay warm and nimble through the cold weather, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated, most beloved winter gloves for shoveling snow or working a snowmobile. We’ve selected an array of colors, styles and price points, but they have one thing in common: tons of rave reviews speaking about their warmth and durability.

1
Amazon
Carhartt men's W.P. waterproof insulated glove
FastDry technology and waterproof inserts wick away sweat and keep hands dry and warm as you're shoveling away. They're waterproof but still breathable, with a contoured rubber palm for extra grip on your shovel or snow blower. These come in four colors from small to 2XL.

Promising review: "Don’t know how people shovel or plow snow in the winter time with out these on! Keeps hands nice and warm even when it was below 10 degrees out! Also keeps cold air from coming in when you use the straps!" — Shnigs Cass
$29.99 at Amazon
2
Walmart
Ozero waterproof unisex touchscreen gloves
Crafted from vegan suede leather and insulated TR cotton with a waterproof membrane, these anti-slip gloves will keep your hands dry and warm all winter. They have touchscreen capabilities so you can text as you shovel and an insulated sponge to trap in heat.

Promising review: "Living in Minnesota, we get a lot of cold weather. from running the snowblower to shoveling, to cleaning off my truck in the morning when its below zero, i am happy with the comfort and warmth of these gloves !!!!" — Striving
$29.96 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Velazzio waterproof unisex ski gloves
These eye-catching ski gloves are padded with a hefty 3M Thinsulate insulation to keep in body heat and provide fingers with long-time warmth. The breathable membrane wicks away sweat and the water-resistant zipper pocket is the perfect spot for keys or extra cash. These come in red and black from S to XL.

Promising review: "I can't get over how warm and comfortable these gloves are. Shoveled snow for 4 hours in these during a blizzard when my snow blower was not working and it my hands were the only thing on my body that wasn't frigid. Came in with hands that were warm, but not sweating. Felt like my hands had been sitting by the fire the entire time. It was amazing. If only the rest of my clothes performed this well. The 2 separate tightening methods at the wrist and part way up the forearm keep this from letting any snow get into the gloves or your jacket." — S.W.
$21.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Rechargeable electric heated gloves
On a cold dreary night when you're shoveling for hours, you'll be glad you splurged on these rechargeable electric heated gloves with an adjustable three-temperature range. They're super soft on the inside, water-resistant and windproof to keep your fingers nimble as you brave the harsh weather.

Promising review: "I am really happy with these heated gloves...especially this week with our winter storm and dangerous wind chill conditions. I was able to brave the cold conditions while snow shoveling and plowing snow with my tractor (uncovered) for several hours. The gloves fit well and are easy to use. They heated evenly and I only had to use them on the lowest setting to keep my toes and feet warm. Believe me...it was cold...wind chill temperatures were in the -30F to -40F range this week." — CLG
$139.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Unigear lightweight waterproof
Durable without being bulky, these lightweight waterproof gloves will keep your fingers warm and dry while still agile. They're insulted with a TPU coating and let you type on your smartphone while you're wearing them.

Promising review: "Great gloves. Better than the 3 pairs of leather gloves I have. Hands kept dry and warm while making snowballs and shoveling all day." — andrey
$16.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Carhartt women's insulated breathable gloves
A quilted shell and FastDry lining makes these work gloves a winter must. They have an adjustable loop closure to keep all the cold air out and a nose wipe for when you just need a hand.

Promising review: "These are really terrific gloves. They fit well, they are warm, and they are dry. That is exactly what I was looking for in gloves that would keep my hands warm shoveling snow in cold wet weather. I also bought a pair as a gift for a friend who was looking for the same qualities. Very pleased." — Rev Genevieve M. Dox
$27.99 at Amazon
