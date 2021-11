A heater that'll maintain the ideal temperature for your plants all winter long

Most indoor plants originate from tropical and subtropical environments, which means their optimal temperature for growth usually hovers between 72 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit . During the winter months, when the temperatures drop below this desired range, space heaters can help provide more localized and consistent warmth for your houseplants and reduce the chance of plant shock , a potentially lethal situation for your leafy companions.The Atomi smart Wi-Fi heater oscillates to provide even heating temperatures and uses a digital touchscreen panel to constantly display the temperature so you know if it's reaching a level that is too high or too low for your plants. You can create heating schedules as well as monitor and control the heater from the app, even when you're not at home. You will also be notified if the heater has been knocked over and shut off thanks to the built-in safety technology.