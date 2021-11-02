A fool-proof way to water your plants all year round

Overwatering -- that is, watering too often so that the soil stays too wet -- can cause your plant to reach its untimely demise faster than you can say, "I think I just murdered another Monstera deliciosa." This is especially the case during the colder months, when roots absorb less water so moisture tends to sit in the soil, causing a host of problems.This self-watering planter from West Elm comes in four different colors and sizes and is made from durable cast stone, perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. You just fill the attached saucer basin with water, and the root system of your plant will absorb only what it needs so you can have a guilt-free conscience.