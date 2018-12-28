Getty Creative

Winter is well underway and chances are your skin has already started rebelling with dry patches, redness, and dullness. The reality is your skin requires a little extra help during the winter months to withstand the harsh wind, frosty cold, and rough materials i.e. scarves and hats. It’s time to take back your skin and get a new moisturizer this winter.

Set your skin up for success with moisturizers that contain hydrating ingredients and are thick enough to create a barrier between your skin and the winter elements. Don’t forget to include SPF in your winter skincare routine — the sun can still cause serious skin damage even if don’t see sunburn. The good news is there are plenty of moisturizers with sunscreen already in them, or you can opt for a solo sunscreen to layer over your moisturizer like this sunscreen primer that’s perfect under makeup.

With millions of moisturizers out there, it can be hard to figure out which is best suited for your skin type, especially during the winter season. We’ve rounded up the 10 best moisturizers for every skin type, so you can skip the searching and start putting your best face forward.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.