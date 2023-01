A 100% natural oven scrub

Cleaning Studio is a small business based in Connecticut that makes natural cleaning products and tools.: "LOVE IT! Oven door is a constant struggle. I hate chemical cleaners, so I thought I would try this. I bought the Lift scent and the unscented. The Lift smells fantastic, natural, not chemically, and the Clear truly is unscented. Works beautifully! I think the combo of grit in the scrub plus the metal scrubbie are magic together. I wore nitrile gloves and the scrubbie did end up poking a hole in them, so keep that in mind if you just got a mani or don’t want rough nails - use thick gloves. It does require elbow grease, because, hello, baked on bits of grease! But was very simple to use. Just smeared it on, added a little H2O to the scrubbie and went to town. Very impressed! I used not even 5% of one jar (for just the very dirty door) so it seems like it will last a while. Way better than BKF and wipes off easily. LOVE IT!!" — aniebauer