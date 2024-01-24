32 Products That’ll Take Care Of Your Not-So-Pleasant Winter Woes

A Levoit humidifier

When I moved to NYC the winters absolutely destroyed me and I dealt with dry, flaky skin and constant nose bleeds. I knew I needed to get a humidifier and so I bought the first one I found on Amazon and it was fine, but I hated how hard it was to clean. So I bought another humidifier. And then another humidifier. But every humidifier I bought was just soooo hard to clean. They all had nooks and crannies — or even unreachable surfaces — that got moldy fast and required a lot of contorting of my wrist to wipe down with a sponge. I also hated having to refill the water tank every day. So, I went searching for a humidifier that was easy to clean and had a big water tank. This bad boy ticks all the boxes for me and the app features are fantastic. You can set the target humidity in a space and the humidifier will run until it reaches the threshold, which it will then maintain. It also has schedule and timer features, but I don't use those since I work from home and have the humidifier running basically 24/7. There's even a plant identifier feature that will set the humidity at the optimal level for whatever plants you have.