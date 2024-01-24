ShoppinghomeskincareWinter

32 Products That’ll Take Care Of Your Not-So-Pleasant Winter Woes

If no one is allowed to see the state of your feet until summer, this post is for you.
Melanie Aman
Blister-preventing KT Tape, an SPF-infused lip balm and an electric hand warmer.
Popular items from this list include:

1
A pair of fleece-lined joggers
Available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors/styles.

Promising review: "My mother is a frail 88-year-old who is always cold. My sister has to go outside to do the shoveling during winter. These fleece-lined sweatpants are PERFECT! I purchased 6 pairs total.My mother lives in hers and my sister shovels in hers and they keep her warm inside the house and out. They are comfortable to wear. I highly recommend them." — Renee Vincent
$38.99 at Amazon
2
A pair of fleece-lined tights
Available in four colors and two sizes.

Promising review: "I wear tights in the winter months only (I live in Northeastern Pennsylvania). This is a brand I would source out many times over. The tights are soft (not itchy) and thick but not binding and they keep their shape after several washings. They're pretty too, the herringbone pattern is quite classy and can dress up a basic skirt well. I give a 5-star rating!!!" — Barbi
$27.99 at Amazon
3
A powerful snail mucin repair cream
Promising review: "I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" — sbakey
$15.95 at Amazon
4
A pair of traction pads
Promising review: "I got my truck stuck in some very deep snow last week (Montana, where there's enough snow in early November to get you stranded). Nothing was working to get me out and I had to abandon the truck for a few days to figure out my next move, which likely was to pay for a wrecker to come out and see what they could do. I wasn't looking forward to that, as I was about 60 miles from the nearest town and there was really no way to get any type of tow truck in the area. First thing I did when I got home was to order a set of these. Well, they worked. I dug out some of the snow/ice that kept the truck from moving, put these mats under the front tires and in all of about 5 seconds, I was out. No damage to the mats, no damage to the truck, and I'm sure I saved a ton of towing money by buying these. They will have a home in my truck from here on out." — Meir
$129.99+ at Amazon
5
A moisturizing saline nasal gel
Promising review: "My girlfriend had recommended this product to me and I only purchased a very small tube not knowing if I would be satisfied or not. It really IS a good product. It helps put moisturize your nose. In the winter my nose gets dry from the heat and humidity, and I needed something to moisturize it. This product really IS excellent. I purchased a small tube not knowing if I would like it or not and I do. It's not costly, helps you, and is well worth the price." — SB
$3.62 at Amazon
6
A jetted tub cleaner
Promising review: "They don't call this Oh Yuk for no reason. I previously used Jacuzzi's two-part system and this worked sooo much better. I was totally embarrassed not to mention grossed out at how much funk came out. It was NASTY! It definitely cleans your tub. You will probably have to clean the sides of your tub after it's finished because of how much stuff might come out. I swear I clean my tub on a regular basis, but I was amazed at how much better this worked. Highly recommend!" — Amazon customer

$17.84 at Amazon
7
A pair of leaf scoops
Promising review: "We have a very large wooded property that requires a lot of leaves and sticks to be raked up. We have tried various brands of leaf scoops but most lasted not even one season. Since purchasing the ReLeaf Leaf Scoops are job has been much easier. First of all is the way your hands grasp the scoops. These are much more ergonomic and are actually like extensions of your own hands. Second, these are very sturdy and do not bend when trying to pick up a pile of sticks and debris. We have made it through the season so far without issue. Next will be the dreaded fall cleanup. I highly recommend the ReLeaf Leaf Scoops which make our yard, woods, and garden cleanup easier." — trouble54
$18.62 at Amazon
8
An odor-eliminating and stain-lifting spray
Promising review: "I love EVERYTHING about this. Like every other reviewer, we've tried every other option we could find to get rid of urine stench and stains. Ours were from an elderly dog who couldn't make it through the night sometimes. Long story short, we have YEARS of urine stains that, after being 'cleaned,' continued to reappear. Now every single recurring stain on our carpet is GONE! Not a single one has returned. I don't have sufficient words for how truly thankful we are for this product. It's like NOTHING else. And the cherry on top is the wonderful scent when you first apply it and NO scent once it's done it's job. So, from the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for these amazing products." — Anita McCarty
$19.16 at Amazon
9
A Levoit humidifier
When I moved to NYC the winters absolutely destroyed me and I dealt with dry, flaky skin and constant nose bleeds. I knew I needed to get a humidifier and so I bought the first one I found on Amazon and it was fine, but I hated how hard it was to clean. So I bought another humidifier. And then another humidifier. But every humidifier I bought was just soooo hard to clean. They all had nooks and crannies — or even unreachable surfaces — that got moldy fast and required a lot of contorting of my wrist to wipe down with a sponge. I also hated having to refill the water tank every day. So, I went searching for a humidifier that was easy to clean and had a big water tank. This bad boy ticks all the boxes for me and the app features are fantastic. You can set the target humidity in a space and the humidifier will run until it reaches the threshold, which it will then maintain. It also has schedule and timer features, but I don't use those since I work from home and have the humidifier running basically 24/7. There's even a plant identifier feature that will set the humidity at the optimal level for whatever plants you have.
$67.89 at Amazon
10
A genius humidifier tank cleaner
Promising review: "Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew and mold free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." — Kristine
$5.98 at Amazon
11
A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash
Promising review: "Oily skin by nature with mild seborrheic dermatitis (easily controlled but definitely worse in winter/dry seasons), mostly scalp, face, and shoulders. But I had a skin reaction with my chest and entire back breaking out after going through multiple IV infusion rounds of methylprednisolone (AKA steroids on crack). I purchased this amazing SA body wash and an awesome new bamboo brush back exfoliator/scrubber wand. I wish I took a before picture because my skin is at least 10x better after just one use! Way less inflammation and a lot smoother...I'm extremely impressed and highly recommend this product for mild-moderate SD, KP, and regular ole acne." — Brit
$13.29 at Amazon
12
A leather-cleaning brush
Promising review: "BUY THIS THING! I got mud on my new suede boots and thought for sure they were ruined, but this brush completely restored them. I was shocked. I even used it on an old pair of boots from college that I have considered 'ruined' for several years and it did wonders on getting rid of the filth on top of the suede. I was so impressed! It's absolutely worth getting and trying for yourself! Scuff marks take a bit more time to improve but they do look better after brushing them." — Gaby Scott
$6.99 at Amazon
13
A professional-grade callus-removing gel
Promising review: "This product is AMAZING!!! I'm so glad that I found this product! I suffer from dry skin and very dry feet and heels during the winter and they have the tendency to be cracked and hard. THIS WAS MY SAVING GRACE!!! You still have to put a little elbow grease into buffing your feet after applying this product, but the dead, dry, rough skin literally just melts off and you are left with baby smooth feet!!! It really really is as good as the reviews say. They have earned a customer for life in me. Don't straddle the fence, BUY IT!!!" — Roses and Red Lollipops
$11.99 at Amazon
14
A window insulator kit
This kit can insulate up to 10 windows.

Promising review: "I buy this every winter and it makes a BIG difference! We have super-thin windows and this works like a charm to stop 80% of the cold drafts, and I find I can sit right next to the window without a problem after installing them. It's easy to install and looks invisible after you apply heat with a hair dryer. No one will be able to tell there's a film and it'll look completely transparent after you apply heat. It was so satisfying to see the wrinkles disappear! It looks great, works great, and will save your energy! Win win win!" — Raymond
$31.99 at Amazon
15
A self-adhesive seal strip that prevents drafts
You'll get two seals (totaling 16 feet) that are 9 millimeters thick. Available in four colors.

Promising review: "As a queer household we usually embrace anything not straight; we are highly open-minded and accepting. HOWEVER our crooked doorframes are the exception. Seeing our house is older than the concept of building codes and built by someone who apparently didn't believe in 'measure twice cut once' we were happy to find a cheap solution to the straight-up breezes in our kitchen! Severely cut down on the amount of wind coming through and improved the temperature in the mudroom in a matter of minutes!" — bitandbridle
$6.97 at Amazon
16
A snout soother and moisturizer
Promising review: "Our boxer had the crustiest, driest nose for years. Three different vets couldn't offer any solutions for years! We tried olive oil and other remedies, but nothing worked. After the first application, there was noticeable improvement. After a few days of treatment, our beloved boxer's nose is looking great and on the road to recovery. I'm so disappointed in our vets for not knowing this product. If you are a vet, you NEED to recommend this product and stock it at your office. It is a miracle worker! LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE this product and finally able to kiss my baby on the nose again." — M Keady

$5.95 at Amazon
17
A rechargeable hand warmer
Available in four colors.

Promising review: "Very small, but very hot. Don’t be fooled by my small hands (above), this hand warmer is about the size of a computer mouse BUT it gets very hot. Perfect for camping, sporting events, hunting, or in my case, a chilly office. It’s small enough to easily fit in my purse so I can tote it with me when I need it. I am highly satisfied. It also arrived fast with my Prime free two-day shipping." — GF
$19.57 at Amazon
18
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Promising review: "I'm black and I have natural hair that loves to frizz. This winter has been especially trying since I moved from NY to WI and my hair had started to break and tangle due to the frizz. Well, I tried this and it was so soft and frizzless after one use. I just came online to buy 3 more and write this review. My curls are detangled and the micro knots have lessened, It may not work for everyone like it did for me but I think it's worth a try." — nanaochanisluv
$6.88 at Amazon
19
A Neti Pot kit to help clear congestion
The FDA recommends you only use distilled, sterile, or previously boiled (then cooled) water. And if you have chronic sinus infections, you should speak with your doctor. The starter kit includes the Neti Pot and 30 saline packets.

Promising review: "I LOVE THIS SOLUTION! I have migraines and my sinuses are really sensitive and will trigger one when I don't take care of them, especially in winter when my furnace runs a lot. I have a hot water pot in my bedroom to help but since using this solution on a regular basis my migraines that are directly related to my sinus issues have become far less in number. Quite often when I wake up and my sinuses hurt and I feel a headache coming on I will make a hypertonic solution with lukewarm water and slowly irrigate my sinuses and I find most of the times the headache goes away before it becomes a migraine and my sinuses feel so much better. I am comfortable saying I'm at a lifetime low on migraines and plan on using this product for the rest of my life. I wasn't paid for this review and I didnt get a discount." — Martin
$10.55 at Amazon
20
A genius drying rack
Promising review: "Big enough for size large sweaters. I love that it is instant to set up, holds multiple item, the mesh lets most clothes dry overnight and it doesn't have any loose parts to lose. The layers collapse on each other, then fold up like a car shade but with three wires to contend with takes a bit more force. If car shades are your nemesis, this is probably not for you, but if you've conquered car shade folding, the drying rack is quick and small to store. The storage bag appeared to be flimsy, but it has lasted for over a year of use with no problem." — Costume Shop
$13.99 at Amazon
21
A cuticle and nail oil
Promising review: "I love this product, it smells absolutely amazing and it really traps the moisture in my cuticles. My nails have grown so much longer and they crack and break off less then they did before. I have only been using this oil twice every other day and it has kept my nails strong through the dry and freezing cold winter!" — Alex
$9.90 at Amazon
22
A bath overflow drain cover
Promising review: "I have a high-stress job, and I've started taking baths as a way to unwind. However, it never seemed like I could keep enough water in the tub to really enjoy it. This little thing makes a HUGE difference!! I get at least an extra three inches of water and it is great." — Hyacinthe Snyder
$9.99 at Amazon
23
A pair of reusable nipple covers
Available in two sizes and five shades.

Promising review: "These are some of best reusable nipple covers money can buy. Summer heat wave sweat? You won't be sweating about these babies slipping off. Worried about peaking out in winter? Only you'll know when things get too chilly. Can be reused over and over without worrying about the adhesive failing you months down the line. Simply wipe them off with a damp cloth after use and place them back in the super convenient package. Great for every day and for travel!" — Liz
$19+ at Amazon
24
A nourishing SPF-infused lip balm
Available in six fragrances.

Promising review: "I live in Chicago and have sensitive skin. This lip balm holds up to the winters here. It entirely heals stubbornly dried/cracked lips. I can put it on before and bed and have new lips by the morning. Added bonus that it has SPF. Worth the money!!!" — Kait
$10 at Amazon
25
A creamy paw butter
Promising review: "We live in Chicago and the winters are brutal on our black Lab's paws. The salt and snow were cracking his pads and although our dog wasn't whining or showing any pain, there is no way that a crack in his pad felt good. We put this on his paws once a day and noticed an improvement. We would take him out to play fetch and apply it the second we came back inside while he was still tired and panting so that he wouldn't lick it all off. It worked well enough that we'll buy it again next winter." — Todd Snyder
$9.99 at Amazon
26
A dandruff shampoo
Promising review: "I have an extremely dry scalp in the summer and winter, and I’ve tried so many products without any improvement. This shampoo worked wonders and after only ONE wash, I was able to go about five days without any itching. It does dry my hair out, but if you have a good conditioner, you should be fine. It’s working great so far, so I’ll definitely be purchasing again." — Azia
$15.88 at Amazon
27
A fabric defuzzer
The battery-operated style requires 2 AA batteries (not included).

Promising review: "This thing is excellent. I just 'repaired' two cashmere sweaters and one modal-blend jersey top to like-new condition. The waste compartment fills up quickly and will start clogging the blades if not emptied frequently. I will share one trick I found for emptying the area around the blades: Remove the waste compartment and hold the unit vertically over a garbage can while turning the defuzzer on. Blades will spin and the rest of the pills will fall out. Enjoy." — Fine Print Reader
$35.99 at Amazon
28
A natural shoe deodorizer spray
Promising review: "This product WORKS! You won’t be disappointed. I used to get embarrassed taking off my flats in my office because they smelled so bad, but not anymore! My work flats make my feet sweaty and this spray helps keep the awful odors away at least four to five days (probably longer but I was so excited I just sprayed my shoes again because I liked the smell haha!) The lemon is strong and the eucalyptus I love, so I would purchase again! Although it will likely last a while! I have a little boy who gets sweaty feet also so i’m sure I’ll soon be using this in his shoes also." — Traeannah Brown
$13.95 at Amazon
29
A 10-pack of eucalyptus and peppermint shower steamers
The Herbal Zen is a small business based in Pennsylvania. Jason, the owner, was working as a pharmacist before pivoting to creating a line of small-batch, hand-crafted essential-oil- and herbal-based products that are cruelty free, gluten free, and made without artificial fragrance and preservatives.

Read more about aromatherapy and congestion at Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "I used one of the shower steamers and almost automatically felt relieved. It made a ton of drainage come out of my nose with no effort and helped relieve my sinus pressure. Definitely recommend." — Sarah Carlile
$24.99 at Amazon
30
A 30-pack of blister-prevention tape strips
Promising review: "I bought some new Dr. Martens and stupidly decided to wear them without even thinking about the fact that I would get blisters. I got the absolute most painful blisters on my heels. This was a little over a week ago. I let the blisters heal for a week and this tape came in. I put a bandage on my almost healed blisters for extra protection and then I put this tape on the part where the Docs rub the most. They work so well. There is no pain. mind you these aren’t even close to being broken in yet. I wore them all day yesterday and today and my heels are just fine. If you are breaking in new Dr. Martens (and prob any other shoes) GET THIS STUFF!! Only part i didn’t like was removing it bc it really sticks to you so be careful when peeling off." — Gabby G
$9.99 at Amazon
31
A pair of exfoliating mitts
Promising review: "Yep, this thing really works. Saw this in a BuzzFeed product review where users had tons of dead skin polished off (yep there’s pics) and true to form, this really does get amazing amounts of dead, flaky skin off your body. Don’t be surprised if there’s lots even when you shower and bathe daily. Whether it’s skin flakes and soap residue or whatever, it sure disappears leaving amazingly smooth skin. A gentle buff with this mitt after the required 'soak' time to soften skin and just like that you have amazing skin texture and softness without added lotion. I was worried about using it without soap as instructed but it was gentle but firm in its results. Skin came off of weird spots like your inner wrist not just the normal rough knees and elbows. This will make the winter 'blah skin' a thing of the past." — elaine 3
$13.99 at Amazon
32
A tub of O'Keeffe's hand cream
Promising review: "I have suffered from splitting and cracking fingers every fall and winter for years. I tried Eucerin, Lubriderm, and Gold Bond creams, but none seemed to relieve the splitting from reoccurring. I tried O'Keeffe's Working Hand Cream and within 2.5 days, the splitting and cracking were no longer a factor. Since using the cream, I have not suffered any more cracking or splitting. I am on a busy schedule and only use it at night when I go to bed. It says it's nongreasy but you can definitely feel a slick texture on your hands once applied. That's why I use it at night before bed when I don't have to open door knobs, touch smartphones, or shake hands. It has the texture of cake icing, goes on smooth, and works into the skin quickly. It has no smell I can detect. I am so glad I found this cream, it has ended years of split and cracked fingers/hands." — T.H.
$9.71 at Amazon

