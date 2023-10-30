A great statement coat can make or break an outfit and is an essential item for getting through the winter. That said, they usually come at with a hefty price tag, making shopping for a new one each season a bit unrealistic. I love wearing a trench or wool coat, but once those temperatures really drop, they aren’t always warm enough. That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for items that can help extend the seasonality of my coats, like a quilted jacket liner.
A jacket liner is an easy way to add another layer underneath a stylish coat. Depending on the style, it can be it worn discreetly or used to add a pop of color. It’s also an easy way to bundle up without feeling bulky or having to pull out your puffer jacket.
I’m aware that slipping a vest under a jacket is neither a new nor innovative idea, but this is the first season I’ve seen truly stylish options at some seriously cool brands. These are not your average finance bro’s puffy vest. Below, I’ve rounded up the most stylish quilted jacket liners for men and women at a range of price points. Pick one up for yourself and enjoy your lightweight jackets for just a little longer.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
The best jacket liners for men
J.Crew quilted vest
Available in four colors in sizes XS–XXL, this soft quilted vest is a nice option for someone who prefers cozier fabrics — like a blanket you can wear under your favorite coat. It has a very slim silhouette while offering insulation. It's a nice alternative to liners made with stiffer, thicker fabrics.
Banana Republic Factory reversible quilted jacket
This reversible beauty is stylish enough to wear on its own but has a slim construction that makes it ideal for layering. It is versatile and has a cute standing ribbed knit collar to add a hint of style. It's available in two colors in sizes XS–XXL.
Everlane ReNew liner vest
Snag one of these perfect liner vests from Everlane while you still can. Available in orange or a camouflage print in sizes XS–XXL, it's made with recycled polyester and is the perfect lightweight layer.
Brooks Brothers quilted liner jacket
Ease yourself into the chill of winter with this deliciously cozy liner jacket from Brooks Brothers. It's elegant and polished, just like the rest of this classic brand's items, while also casual and relaxed. It's available in two colors in sizes XS–XL.
Kate Spade Jack Spade quilted three-in-one button-out vest
At once stylish and also discreet, this vest is ideal for layering. No one will even know you're rocking it under your trench or wool coat, but you'll have the satisfaction of coziness and warmth. I'm also a huge fan of the pop of orange in the interior — what a fun color combination. It has button closures and two slim pockets. It's available in sizes XS–XXL.
Canada Goose NBA liner
How chic would this icy blue color look peeking out from under a dark wool coat? You're going to want to jump on this Canada Goose liner, it's selling out everywhere and it's no wonder. It is as functional as it is cool and available in sizes S–XXL. The price is definitely a wild splurge, but if you're looking to treat yourself, it'll be a great investment.
The best jacket liners for women
Uniqlo Pufftech quilted jacket
You can't go wrong with Uniqlo. This lightweight liner jacket has just the right amount of padding to stay comfortable while the collar folds inward to keep it hidden under a v-neck coat. I love a secret garment, it's as stealthy as it is cute — a true layering dream. You can get it in sizes XXS–3XL in six different colors.
Everlane The Quilted cotton liner
Available in three colors in sizes XXS–XL, this is the liner that kicked off my newfound obsession. It's made of poplin cotton with a square quilted construction that is slightly oversized, but doesn't add an inordinate amount of bulk. It's cozy and perfect for all seasons.
Athleta Whisper Featherless vest
Available in four colors in regular, petite and tall sizes XXS–3X, this ultra-light vest doesn't skimp on comfort or warmth. It's made with recycled nylon material that is water-repellent and tear-resistant. It features a lovely quilted pattern and has a bungee at the waistline so you can adjust it accordingly. It's light and thin enough to slide under a coat without feeling bulky, while still staying nice and toasty.
Uniqlo Ultra Light down vest
This vest has a bit more heft than Uniqlo's quilted liner with sleeves, which is ideal for those who run quite cold. Even with that deliciously warm fill, it has a lightweight design and a streamlined silhouette that lends itself to layering. It's made to last, with a boxy silhouette that will look great on its own or peeking out from under a coat. You can get it in six colors in sizes XXS–XXL.
Everlane The ReNew quilted mid-length liner
For those who want a bit more coverage and want to layer under long coats, this mid-length liner is ideal. It's available in two vibrant colors that would look delightful peeking out from under dark winter coats in sizes XXS–XL. It features snap closures and two large and convenient pockets.