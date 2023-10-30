A great statement coat can make or break an outfit and is an essential item for getting through the winter. That said, they usually come at with a hefty price tag, making shopping for a new one each season a bit unrealistic. I love wearing a trench or wool coat, but once those temperatures really drop, they aren’t always warm enough. That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for items that can help extend the seasonality of my coats, like a quilted jacket liner.

A jacket liner is an easy way to add another layer underneath a stylish coat. Depending on the style, it can be it worn discreetly or used to add a pop of color. It’s also an easy way to bundle up without feeling bulky or having to pull out your puffer jacket.

I’m aware that slipping a vest under a jacket is neither a new nor innovative idea, but this is the first season I’ve seen truly stylish options at some seriously cool brands. These are not your average finance bro’s puffy vest. Below, I’ve rounded up the most stylish quilted jacket liners for men and women at a range of price points. Pick one up for yourself and enjoy your lightweight jackets for just a little longer.