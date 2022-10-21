Finding the will to get up and exercise as the days get darker and colder can be next to impossible. Even as someone who finds pleasure in their daily fitness routine, I find myself craving lazy coziness as winter approaches, and would much prefer to curl up on the couch with my dog and a hot cup of tea than dragging the old yoga mat out and heading into the frigid cold to a class or the gym. Unfortunately, as someone who has Seasonal Affective Disorder, this is just about the worst thing I can do — my mental health needs the post-workout endorphins more than ever during the seasons of hibernation. But there is one thing that gets me excited about exercising, and that’s new workout clothes.