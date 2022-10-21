Shopping
The Best Cold Weather Workout Clothes For Men and Women

Stay motivated to work out even while the temps drop with these stylish, comfortable and warm workout looks.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Nike <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=-634ef618e4b0b7f89f5b8071&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Felement-womens-running-crew-plus-size-Qj8rKZ%2FCU3277-222" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="women&#x27;s Dri-Fit Element shirt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="634ef618e4b0b7f89f5b8071" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=-634ef618e4b0b7f89f5b8071&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Felement-womens-running-crew-plus-size-Qj8rKZ%2FCU3277-222" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">women's Dri-Fit Element shirt</a>, Nike <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=-634ef618e4b0b7f89f5b8071&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fdri-fit-element-mens-1-4-zip-running-top-q04tXT%2FDD4756-058" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dri-Fit Element shirt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="634ef618e4b0b7f89f5b8071" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=-634ef618e4b0b7f89f5b8071&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fdri-fit-element-mens-1-4-zip-running-top-q04tXT%2FDD4756-058" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Dri-Fit Element shirt</a>, Athleta <a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=-634ef618e4b0b7f89f5b8071&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D383402%23pdp-page-content" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cozy Karma pullover" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="634ef618e4b0b7f89f5b8071" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=-634ef618e4b0b7f89f5b8071&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D383402%23pdp-page-content" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Cozy Karma pullover</a>, Lululemon <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=30945&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=-634ef618e4b0b7f89f5b8071&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fmens-jackets-and-outerwear%2FDown-For-It-All-Vest-M%2F_%2Fprod9200640%3FCID%3DGoogle_BestSellers_Shopping_US_ag%253DBest%2520Sellers%2520-%2520High%26color%3D47759%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwnbmaBhD-ARIsAGTPcfV46lhitKS52qpZavIazZUW2-ePuU8aJGCCNOM6YGml9yqR5iW6b8IaAlFhEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26locale%3Den_US%26sl%3DUS%26sz%3DM&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Down For It All vest" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="634ef618e4b0b7f89f5b8071" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=30945&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=-634ef618e4b0b7f89f5b8071&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fmens-jackets-and-outerwear%2FDown-For-It-All-Vest-M%2F_%2Fprod9200640%3FCID%3DGoogle_BestSellers_Shopping_US_ag%253DBest%2520Sellers%2520-%2520High%26color%3D47759%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwnbmaBhD-ARIsAGTPcfV46lhitKS52qpZavIazZUW2-ePuU8aJGCCNOM6YGml9yqR5iW6b8IaAlFhEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26locale%3Den_US%26sl%3DUS%26sz%3DM&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Down For It All vest</a>.
Finding the will to get up and exercise as the days get darker and colder can be next to impossible. Even as someone who finds pleasure in their daily fitness routine, I find myself craving lazy coziness as winter approaches, and would much prefer to curl up on the couch with my dog and a hot cup of tea than dragging the old yoga mat out and heading into the frigid cold to a class or the gym. Unfortunately, as someone who has Seasonal Affective Disorder, this is just about the worst thing I can do — my mental health needs the post-workout endorphins more than ever during the seasons of hibernation. But there is one thing that gets me excited about exercising, and that’s new workout clothes.

A new workout look is always great motivation for getting up and at ’em even when it’s dark and cold out. And given that we actually need a different workout gear for the cold weather season, it’s the perfect excuse to treat ourselves to some special new pieces. Light layers are key — it’s important to maintain body warmth in colder temps, even when you’re working up a sweat. With easily removable layers that can be wrapped around your waist or tossed in a bag, you can maintain a comfortable personal temperature.

Keep reading to check out some devastatingly cute and utterly functional winter athletic wear for both men and women. There’s something for every style, workout and price point.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

For Women

1
Amazon
A two-pack of stretchy compression thermals
Lined with micro-fleece for extra warmth and comfort, this stretchy and durable top moves with you, retaining body heat and looking good doing it. it comes in 11 different color combinations in sizes XS to XL.
$25.97 at Amazon
2
Athleta
Athleta Peak Hybrid fleece tight
Made with water-resistant recycled nylon specifically for cold-weather training, these leggings use the warming power of fleece to keep you comfortable in even the most disrespectfully cold conditions. It's available in three colors in sizes XXS to XL.
$108 at Athleta
3
Nike
Nike Dri-Fit Element crew shirt
Throw on this Nike shirt and head out on your run or to the gym without catching a cold. It has long sleeves with finger loops and a window to make it easy to check your watch. It keeps you warm, dry and comfortable no matter what the elements may present. It's available in seven colors in sizes XS to 2XL.
$44.97+ at Nike
4
Lululemon
Lululemon Hold Tight long sleeve top
This perfectly stretchy and soft Lululemon top is made with breathable, responsibly sourced materials that will keep you warm and fits like a glove. It features a slim fit cut that sits below the waistband for moderate coverage. It's available in 10 different colors in sizes 0 to 20.
$68 at Lululemon
5
Free People
Free People Pippa Packable pullover puffer
Available in 12 punchy colors in sizes XS to XL, this Free People pullover is as delightfully chic as it is sporty and well-made. It has a packable design that folds into its own pocket and transforms into a travel pillow, and has a comfy relaxed fit with a hood and button-up neckline. It's lightweight but warm, water resistant and won't wrinkle. it's available in 12 colors in sizes XS to XL.
$198 at Free People
6
Amazon
Under Armour Women's ColdGear Compression Leggings
Keep your legs toasty with Under Armour's popular ColdGear compression leggings. They feature ultra-warm dual-layer fabric that is smooth and moisture-wicking. It has a second-skin fit that not only keeps you cozy but encourages circulation, trapping heat and preventing chafing. it's available in two colors in sizes XS to XXL.
$49.99+ at Amazon
7
Alo
Alo Vixen fleece 1/4 zip
This cropped sweatshirt from Alo is a '90s-inspired cutie. It's cool, a little sexy and ultra-cozy. It features a high neck to keep you warm, contouring seamlines, a drop shoulder and a back yoke. Get it in one of two colors and sizes XS to L.
$98 at Alo
8
Athleta
Athleta Cozy Karma Asym pullover
Cuddle up in this Athleta pullover sweater that's perfect for getting you to and from the gym or studio. It's made of soft fabric with a wrap front detail and a high-low hemline for a bit extra coverage. Available in five colors in sizes XXS to 3X.
$108 at Athleta
9
Amazon
Lululemon Down For It All jacket
Get all the benefits of warm goose down combined with Lululemon's lightweight, stretchy, breathable fleece fabric with this lovely performance jacket. It's windproof and deliciously warm, even if it gets wet. It's available in four colors in sizes 0 to 14.
$198 at Lululemon

For Men

1
Amazon
Under Armour HeatGear leggings
These popular leggings are specially made to be super light and warming at the same time. They're super durable and have mesh panels for ventilation, moisture-wicking materials and an ergonomic design with no seams in high-rub areas. Get it in one of 17 colors in sizes XS to 4XL.
$24.85+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A pair of compression shirts
This two-pack of soft and warm compression shirts are made with thermal tech fleece that is stretchy, durable and close-fitting to help retain body heat. Get it in one of nine color combos in sizes S to XXL.
$26.97 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Adidas Essentials warm up track top
This classic Adidas zip-up is always a good idea. The stand-up collar is stylish and adds an extra hint of warmth, and it has a loose-fitting silhouette that isn't too oversized but allows for stretching and a comfortable range of movement. It has two front pockets, ribbed cuffs and comes in 10 different color combos in sizes XS to 5XL.
$20+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A long-sleeved hoodie
The perfect lightweight layer, this shirt has everything you want from a workout top. The fabric is silky smooth, breathable and moisture-wicking, with a UPF 50+ rating to protect you from the sun's harsh rays. It has a built-in hood and neck gaiter that can be worn as a mask and thumb holes to keep sleeves in place and offer extra sun protection. It's available in five different colors in sizes XS to 3X.
$19.99+ at Amazon
5
Patagonia
Patagonia Terrebone joggers
These lightweight performance joggers are perfect for everything from running to hiking, yoga and beyond. They are breathable, quick-drying and feature a comfy waistband and cuffs that won't pinch. Get them in one of six different colors in sizes XS to XXL.

$43.83+ at R.E.I.
6
Lululemon
Lululemon Down For Anything vest
Available in sizes XS to XXL in five neutral colors, this slim, water-repellant vest is designed for runners but is the perfect addition to any workout look. It's windproof with reflective details and has the coziest down stuffing you can imagine. the lightweight goosedown keeps you warm without feeling heavy or oppressive, while the stretchy fabric panels offer freedom of movement without restriction.
$148 at Lululemon
7
Nike
Nike Dri-Fit Elements shirt
This running top can be worn on its own or as an extra layer on especially nippy days. It's smooth and soft with ample coverage. Available in sizes S to 4XL, depending on which of the five colors you choose. It has an adjustable neck and sleeves so you can stay comfortable as you start to get the blood flowing.
$68 at Nike

Accessories

1
Amazon
An ear-warming headband
The poly-fleece blend fabric of this headband is just what you need to keep your ears nice and warm on a cold and blustery day. Get it in one of nine different colors individually or in packs of two or three.
$10.90 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A gender-neutral neck warmer
Stay toasty in the coldest of conditions with this soft, cozy and breathable neck gaiter. It's windproof and can be worn a variety of different ways. It's available in multiple colors and in two-packs.
$9.90+ at Amazon
3
Bombas
Bombas All-Purpose Performance heavy duty calf sock
This three-pack of cozy socks for women was specially designed to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. They feature moisture-wicking technology to keep skin dry and are cushy enough to prevent blisters and fraying. They're available in two different colors and sizes S to L.
$66 at Bombas
