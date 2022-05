Olga Play It Cool wirefree contour bra

This bra comes in sizes 36C-44DD and in colors white, gray and almond. The lining in the cups is made with moisture-wicking and cooling technology to keep you comfortable all day. The straps are wider than those of most bras and come camisole-style for extra comfort and padding on your shoulders."I’m extremely picky about what I wear when it comes to comfort, especially with bras! I’ve been buying this same bra for years. Just went up a size after a pregnancy. I’m DDD and without underwire it still provides perfect support. It’s thin enough that I can nurse with it on just by pulling one side down and thick enough that nips don’t poke out. It’s well made and comfortable enough that I can sleep in it every night. There’s no other style or brand more perfect." — JJ