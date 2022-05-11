Shopping

The Best Wireless Bras That Still Offer Great Support

Say goodbye to underwire bras and sport one of these wireless ones instead, including styles from Knix, Aerie and Hanes.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

The <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12304-265720-194144?url=https%3A%2F%2Fknix.com%2Fcollections%2Fbras%2Fproducts%2Fwingwoman-contour-bra&sid=wirelessbras-KristenAdaway-050922-62752a9de4b009a811c2c96b&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Knix contour bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62752a9de4b009a811c2c96b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12304-265720-194144?url=https%3A%2F%2Fknix.com%2Fcollections%2Fbras%2Fproducts%2Fwingwoman-contour-bra&sid=wirelessbras-KristenAdaway-050922-62752a9de4b009a811c2c96b&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Knix contour bra</a> and <a href="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-13187162?sid=wirelessbras-KristenAdaway-050922-62752a9de4b009a811c2c96b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ae.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Faerie%2Fbras%2Fpush-up-bras%2Faerie-real-sunnie-wireless-push-up-bra%2F0737_4804_073" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Aerie Real Sunnie wireless push up bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62752a9de4b009a811c2c96b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-13187162?sid=wirelessbras-KristenAdaway-050922-62752a9de4b009a811c2c96b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ae.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Faerie%2Fbras%2Fpush-up-bras%2Faerie-real-sunnie-wireless-push-up-bra%2F0737_4804_073" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Aerie Real Sunnie wireless push up bra</a>.
Knix, American Eagle
The Knix contour bra and Aerie Real Sunnie wireless push up bra.

After I graduated high school, I stopped wearing underwire bras because they were so incredibly uncomfortable. I felt like I was always adjusting them as the band was literally digging into my skin (I have what appears to be a permanent mark on my skin where the wire ba would go now).

And if you have a larger chest, finding a wireless bra that’s actually supportive and not flimsy can feel impossible, not to mention that a lot of bras in general that are specifically made for bigger busts just aren’t that cute.

But all hope is not lost. In recent years, many brands are finally beginning to listen to us and cater to people who prefer wireless bras with support. Below, we rounded up 11 that have a slew of glowing reviews talking about their support, inclusive sizing options and color choices.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Olga Play It Cool wirefree contour bra
This bra comes in sizes 36C-44DD and in colors white, gray and almond. The lining in the cups is made with moisture-wicking and cooling technology to keep you comfortable all day. The straps are wider than those of most bras and come camisole-style for extra comfort and padding on your shoulders.

Promising review: "I’m extremely picky about what I wear when it comes to comfort, especially with bras! I’ve been buying this same bra for years. Just went up a size after a pregnancy. I’m DDD and without underwire it still provides perfect support. It’s thin enough that I can nurse with it on just by pulling one side down and thick enough that nips don’t poke out. It’s well made and comfortable enough that I can sleep in it every night. There’s no other style or brand more perfect." — JJ
$23.95+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
Vanity Fair back-smoothing bra
Vanity Fair's back-smoothing bra comes in both underwired and wireless versions, and the wireless one is full-figure and available in black, tan, beige, white and walnut. It has a hook and eye closure and is equipped with four-way stretch that moves with you and smooths bumps and gaps along the sides and back. Get it in sizes 34G-44DDD.

Promising review: "I have been large my whole life and usually wear underwire bras. I wear a bra from the time I get up til the time I hit the bed. This bra felt great all day. No pain or digging marks around the girth, no shoulder pain. Super comfortable all day long. Love it" — Kellie J David
$18.89+ at Amazon
3
American Eagle
Aerie Real Sunnie wireless pushup bra
Aerie's Real Sunnie bra has 360-degree stretch to keep you moving with ease and comes in a variety of colors (some even with a lace trim!) like light mauve, black, gray, pink and cream. Sizes range from 30A-40D.

Promising review: "I've recently lost weight and finding a great comfortable fit that doesn't dig in or gap on the top is tough. This style has fit that bill. Bonus is you can't see the edges of the bra thru clothing!" — Juli
$37.46+ at American Eagle
4
Knix
Knix WingWoman contour bra
Featuring a plunging neckline and molded foam cups, you can lounge or work comfortably in this bra and feel supported. The extra side coverage also works to eliminate the chance of side-boob action and overspill. It fits bra sizes from 32A-42H. Regular color options include black, dark brown, light brown, beige and cream, while limited edition colors include apple red, cheetah print and floral.

Promising review: "This is the only comfortable bra I've ever owned. I am a 34DD and ordered size 2, the fit is perfect, it's very supportive, and I can actually wear it all day. It's also actually cute, unlike most bralettes for big boobs. I own 6 different colors of it now because it is literally the only bra I wear, and I am about to purchase another one!" — Tal
$60 at Knix
5
Amazon
Warner's Cloud 9 super soft wireless bra
For an ultra-soft bra that feels like you're floating a cloud, go for this bra from Warner's. It has contoured cups for natural shaping and support. Sizes range from 32A-40C, and colors include pink, gray, red, purple, light purple and dark blue.

Promising review: "I have been looking for a non-wire bra that can still offer support and this bra is most definitely comfortable, while still looking really nice. Soft and no excessive padding. Forgot I was even wearing it. That's how comfortable it is. True to size." — Chris
$19.87+ at Amazon
6
Honeylove
Honeylove crossover bra
If you're a fan of fully adjustable bras, this one from Honeylove is right up your alley. Choose to either adjust the length of the straps or cross them in the back for additional support. The bonded underbust provides a natural lift without the need for an underwire. It comes in four colors: black, sand, navy blue and fig. Sizes run from XS-3X.

Promising review: "I love this bra. I've never not worn an underwire and was skeptical about the support. This bra is all about the band and the straps do not put stress on shoulder area. Plus it is absolutely beautiful." — Carol B.
$69 at Honeylove
7
Torrid
Torrid 360° back-smoothing everyday wirefree bra
Lightly lined to enhance your natural bust shape, this plus-size bra has front strap adjustability so you can easily find your perfect fit on you shoulders. It only comes in black but is available in a vast array of sizes, from 36B-54C.

Promising review: "This is my favorite bra. I don't like wires. I'm strictly a cup size D. I've been a band size 50 now down to a size 42 but always a D cup. And this bra has the perfect coverage all the way around to hold any kind of bulge. It keeps the girls up in place comfortably." — BlahBlahBrenda
$34.65 at Torrid
8
Hanes
Hanes SmoothTec wirefree bra
With no ridges, seams or uncomfortable underwire, this super stretchy bra is made to fit you. The cups are unlined and light so you may even forget you're wearing it. It comes in white, cream, nude, sterling gray and black. Sizes range from S-3XL.

Promising review: "Very soft material, no strap slippage, no band digging, enough support without feeling constrictive. Purchased a few for the days I work from home. Have worn when during errands and very pleased with the feel and support. Forgot I had one on and went hiking in one and it was fantastic." — AASD
$15.49 at Hanes
9
Bare Necessities
Glamorise MagicLift support wirefree bra
This bra goes up to a J cup size and comes in several colors like black, burgundy, pink, cappuccino, blue, mocha, gray and white. The cushioned band is designed to lift and support while also providing a comfortable wear.

Promising review: "I wear a 42J. I've worn underwire bras for years, for lift and support. but decided on trying a no-wire version. I gotta admit, the fit felt wonderful , and it held my lovelies up quite well. No pinching, no overhang, just a great fit." — Sonya
$39 at Bare Necessities
10
Pepper
Pepper Limitless wirefree scoop bra
For smaller chests, Pepper is definitely worth checking out for comfortable, well-fitted bras. Stylish enough to wear on its own, Pepper's Limitless bra is wire-free and comes in sizes XXS (30A, 30B) to XL (40AA, 40A). It's made of ultra-soft fabric that comes in 11 colors including purple, white, red, black, coral and green.

Promising review: "I grew up dreading bra shopping. I've had bras with gaps between my boobs and the bra, bras that look like cones where my boobs should be, and bras that exaggerate my chest in ways that made me feel uncomfortable. The moment I put this bra on it felt like it was tailored to me. It leaves no gap and actually shows my shape so I can celebrate me." — Ari
$50 at Pepper
11
Harper Wilde
Harper Wilde Bliss bra
Your new favorite everyday bra is right here. Even though it has no foam, padding or cups, it provides a wireless lift thanks to the unique band construction. The bra makes the perfect T-shirt bra as it's seamless and is made with ridiculously soft smoothing fabric. Sizes range from S-4XL. Regular color options include beige, tan, brown and black, while the limited edition colors are steel gray, avocado and sea green.

Promising review: "I am in love with this bra! It is so comfortable and soft and extremely supportive. Love that it has no underwire, and that it has great coverage (especially in on the sides) so that there is no side boob! Never going back to underwire!" — Barbara Johnck
$45 at Harper Wilde
A stabilizing anti-bulge bra with a flattering rounded profile

10 Strapless Bras That Are Actually Supportive For Larger Busts

Popular in the Community

shoppingWomenunderwearbrasWomen's Underwear

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

8 Of The Biggest Signs Your New Boss May Be Toxic

Style & Beauty

Aging Gracefully Can Be Scary, But Psychologists Reveal How To Shift Your Narrative

Wellness

Overturning Roe v. Wade Will Harm People With Chronic Illness

Parenting

30 Tweets About The Hilarious Insults Kids Come Up With

Home & Living

This 1998 Crime Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

4 Common Places BA.2 And Other Omicron Subvariants Are Spreading

Travel

Why This Island In Washington State Should Be Your Next Vacation Spot

Home & Living

How To Make Your Phone Battery Last Longer

Shopping

41 Easy Ways To Help Make Your Backyard The Best On The Block

Home & Living

This Spanish Thriller Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Most Scenic Airbnbs You Can Stay At On Lopez Island, Washington

Shopping

11 Low-Top Sneakers To Rock With Skirts Or Sundresses

Food & Drink

Why BIPOC Chefs Are Rolling Their Eyes When You Demand Substitutions

Shopping

These French Skin Care Staples Have A Devoted Following, And You Can Find Them On Amazon

Shopping

These Pants Are Made Just For Shorter Men

Shopping

42 Little "Treat Yourself" Products That Actually Come In Handy

Shopping

7 Tablets That Are Cheaper Than An iPad

Shopping

35 Cleaning Products So Easy To Use You’ll Be Mad You Didn’t Buy Them Earlier

Shopping

8 Black-Owned Or Founded Brands You Can Shop At Target

Shopping

25 Things That’ll Basically Make Your Home Any Real Estate Agent’s Dream

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2021

Shopping

Forget AirPods: Some Of The Highest Rated Earbuds On Amazon Start At $20

Shopping

29 Pieces Of Clothing That Are Essentially Made For Traveling

Food & Drink

Mixologists Spill The Secrets To Making The Perfect Mint Julep

Parenting

Being A Good Mom Doesn't Mean Being A Martyr

Wellness

Protesting? Here's What To Wear, Bring And Do To Protect Yourself.

Style & Beauty

Best Ways To Treat And Prevent Fine Lines Around Your Eyes

Shopping

Here's An Impactful Way To Support Women's Shelters Right Now (And Always)

Wellness

Still Wearing A Mask? Here's What To Do If Someone Confronts You About It.

Wellness

What Doctors Want You To Know About Abortion Right Now

Wellness

8 Things Therapists Personally Do When They Feel Powerless

Food & Drink

Are You Baking With The Wrong Kind Of Butter?

Shopping

Turn Your Outdoor Space Into A Tiki Bar With These Portable Deck And Patio Umbrellas

Shopping

How To Recreate This Year's Most Unexpected Met Gala Trend, In Real Life

Shopping

This Lash Growth Serum Actually Lives Up To The Hype

Shopping

This New Skin Care Brand Offers Highly Effective Ingredients At Wildly Low Prices

Shopping

Drew Barrymore's Kitchen Line At Walmart Is A Gold Mine. But Seriously.

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Food & Drink

It's Settled: THIS Is The Best Way To Make A Margarita

Shopping

TikTok's Favorite Belt Bag Is $38 And Worth All The Hype, I Promise