After I graduated high school, I stopped wearing underwire bras because they were so incredibly uncomfortable. I felt like I was always adjusting them as the band was literally digging into my skin (I have what appears to be a permanent mark on my skin where the wire ba would go now).
And if you have a larger chest, finding a wireless bra that’s actually supportive and not flimsy can feel impossible, not to mention that a lot of bras in general that are specifically made for bigger busts just aren’t that cute.
But all hope is not lost. In recent years, many brands are finally beginning to listen to us and cater to people who prefer wireless bras with support. Below, we rounded up 11 that have a slew of glowing reviews talking about their support, inclusive sizing options and color choices.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.