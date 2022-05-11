Pepper Limitless wirefree scoop bra

For smaller chests, Pepper is definitely worth checking out for comfortable, well-fitted bras. Stylish enough to wear on its own, Pepper's Limitless bra is wire-free and comes in sizes XXS (30A, 30B) to XL (40AA, 40A). It's made of ultra-soft fabric that comes in 11 colors including purple, white, red, black, coral and green.



Promising review: "I grew up dreading bra shopping. I've had bras with gaps between my boobs and the bra, bras that look like cones where my boobs should be, and bras that exaggerate my chest in ways that made me feel uncomfortable. The moment I put this bra on it felt like it was tailored to me. It leaves no gap and actually shows my shape so I can celebrate me." — Ari