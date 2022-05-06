Shopping

The Best Wireless Earbuds, According To Glowing Amazon Reviews

From Beats Fit Pro to Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, these are the most popular, well-reviewed options for wireless listening (that aren't AirPods).

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Beats-Fit-Pro-Cancelling-Built/dp/B09JL41N9C?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6272e522e4b046ad0d774a86%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Beats Fit Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6272e522e4b046ad0d774a86" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Beats-Fit-Pro-Cancelling-Built/dp/B09JL41N9C?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6272e522e4b046ad0d774a86%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Beats Fit Pro</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TOZO-T6-Bluetooth-Headphones-Waterproof/dp/B081JNSRGZ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6272e522e4b046ad0d774a86%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tozo T6 wireless earbuds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6272e522e4b046ad0d774a86" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/TOZO-T6-Bluetooth-Headphones-Waterproof/dp/B081JNSRGZ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6272e522e4b046ad0d774a86%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Tozo T6 wireless earbuds</a>
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro and Tozo T6 wireless earbuds

If you’ve been thinking about riding the wireless earbuds wave, you might be intimidated by the number of choices out there ― especially if you want something more affordable than Apple AirPods.

Like the name suggests, wireless earbuds connect to your phone via Bluetooth. They get their charge from a charging case that plugs into a wall outlet or other power source, and many offer listening times that last at least 24 hours.

The compact case means they’re easy to toss into a small bag or pocket, making them a perfect accessory for a workout, neighborhood walk or on-the-go work calls.

Apple Airpods and Apple Airpod Pros (which cost up to $250) are popular options for wireless listening, but there are other brands that perform just as well. We dug through tons of Amazon reviews to help you figure out which wireless earbuds stack up against them. We looked at a few criteria, including how many neat features they have, color options, charge duration and water resistance capability. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

With over 32 hours of total listening time (including the charge from the earbuds and the charging case) and a dual connect feature that lets you listen to both at the same time or one by itself, these earbuds are an affordable option. They come in slate blue, black, lilac, red and teal. The earbuds come with three tip sizes so you can find the one that fits snugly in your ear. They're water-resistant, so you can safely use them at the gym. And like the rest of the earbuds on this list, they're Bluetooth-enabled.

Promising review: "I have tried multiple brands of earbuds and these are my favorite! They were affordable, came in lavender color and the battery has been charged once in the several weeks I have owned them for and they are still going strong! 10/10 recommend." — Destiny G.
$19.88 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Tozo T6 wireless earbuds
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

For a pair of wireless earbuds that apparently can survive being accidentally washed in the washing machine, look to the Tozo T6 earbuds. They come in six colors: black, blue, green, white, champagne and rose gold. They're compatible with iOS, Windows and Android. Listening time lasts for over six hours from a single charge and 30 hours total with the charging case.

Promising review: "I use these headphones for work and they are great from a sound and mic perspective. A couple days ago I was wearing the buds and instead of putting them in the case, I put them in my pants pocket and forgot. I put these through the washer and dryer. When I found out what had happened I thought it was a lost cause and was ready to buy a new set, but I popped them back into the case and they lite up, charged, and worked like nothing happened!" — Althaber's
$29.98+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5

My physical therapist uses these, and he's always talking about how great they are — and anything with the physical therapist stamp of approval must be worth checking out. They come in gold beige and titanium black. The active noise-cancellation feature uses the microphones and speakers to reduce outside noise around you so you can immerse yourself in your music (or video call, or whatever you're listening to). You can get up to eight hours of listening on the earbuds and up to 30 hours total with the charging case. The Bluetooth multipoint feature lets you connect to two devices at once, and they're compatible with iOS and Android.

Promising review: "I have been using these earbuds for a couple of weeks now and I love them~ My husband needs hearing aids but is unable to get them at the moment. He keeps the volume on the big screen in the living room at max volume (100%) and I can hear it loud and clear in my bedroom. But when I am wearing these earbuds and turn on the noise cancelling feature I can't hear it at all!!! So I can listen to music or even watch something on my tablet in near peace and quiet~ I would definitely recommend these earbuds on the noise cancelling feature alone!" — Crystal J.
$159.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds
Amazon rating: 4.5 out 5

These Beats earbuds come with three soft silicone eartip options so you can find the right size for your ear, as well as universal wingtips that flex to fit your ear and stay put. Choose from black, white, sage gray or stone purple. You'll also love the spatial audio feature that provides rich sound thanks to head tracking, which adjusts the music's levels as you turn your head. They're compatible with iOS and Android. The earbuds provide six hours of charge, while the case holds 18 hours.

Promising review: "I was super hesitant to purchase these as I haven’t had much luck with bud style headphones fitting my ears properly, but these are great! Having the different tip options was nice, the sound quality is what you expect from Beats, and the battery life is excellent!" — Kristen Pinnick
$179.95 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

With advanced noise-cancellation and enhanced sound quality, these highly rated earbuds from Sony deserve a spot in your ears. They come with a charging case that holds up to 16 hours of charge power, in addition to the eight hours the earbuds themselves hold, meaning you can get a whole day's worth of listening. And if you're looking for a pair of earbuds for the gym, look no further. These are water-resistant so they won't get ruined by sweat. They're compatible with iOS and Android. You can get them in silver or black.

Promising review: "OMG, these are absolutely wonderful! I have a set of Air Pod Pros, and these blows them completely out of the water. Having never had wireless earbuds before, I thought the air pods were terrific. After seeing the reviews for the Sony's, I decided to give them a try to compare myself. NO CONTEST! If you want superior sound with lots of available bass when needed, then these are the ones to get. Well worth the money." — Keith A. Goodnough
$248 at Amazon
A way to give yourself a deep tissue massage right in your home

9 Ways To Help Post-Workout Muscle Soreness

Popular in the Community

shoppingMusic traveliPhoneFitness and Exercise

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Protesting? Here’s What To Wear, Bring And Do To Protect Yourself.

Parenting

Meet Isa, The New Gerber Baby Contest Winner

Food & Drink

It’s Settled: THIS Is The Best Way To Make A Margarita

Style & Beauty

Best Ways To Treat And Prevent Fine Lines Around Your Eyes

Wellness

What Doctors Want You To Know About Abortion Right Now

Work/Life

Netflix’s ‘Drive To Survive’ Is The Most Fun Dysfunctional Work Drama You’ll Ever See

Parenting

Being A Good Mom Doesn't Mean Being A Martyr

Travel

16 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Austin

Shopping

24 Wedding Guest Dresses Under $30 That You Can Wear Practically Anywhere

Wellness

Still Wearing A Mask? Here's What To Do If Someone Confronts You About It.

Wellness

8 Things Therapists Personally Do When They Feel Powerless

Food & Drink

Are You Baking With The Wrong Kind Of Butter?

Shopping

Why You Shouldn't Sleep On This Drugstore Skin Care Product

Parenting

Which Type Of Parent Are You? You Likely Fall Into One Of These 4 Styles

Shopping

36 Bathing Suits You 100% Need For Your Next Vacation

Shopping

Turn Your Outdoor Space Into A Tiki Bar With These Portable Deck And Patio Umbrellas

Style & Beauty

Skin Care With Caffeine Claims To Reduce Cellulite And Perk Up Your Face, But Does It Work?

Shopping

Got Big Feet? Here Are 6 Great Resources For Men's Shoes Size 14 And Up

Wellness

New Data On Youth Mental Health Is Here ― And It's Not Good

Shopping

How To Recreate This Year's Most Unexpected Met Gala Trend, In Real Life

Shopping

Drew Barrymore's Kitchen Line At Walmart Is A Gold Mine. But Seriously.

Shopping

This New Skin Care Brand Offers Highly Effective Ingredients At Wildly Low Prices

Style & Beauty

25 Black Dresses That Are Perfect For All The Weddings You Have To Attend Now

Shopping

This Lash Growth Serum Actually Lives Up To The Hype

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This 2019 Action Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Critically Acclaimed Crime Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

TikTok's Favorite Belt Bag Is $38 And Worth All The Hype, I Promise

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Lewisburg, West Virginia

Shopping

The Most Charming Places To Stay In Lewisburg, West Virginia

Shopping

My Secret To A Long-Lasting Manicure Is This Brand You Can Buy At Target

Shopping

29 Skincare Products That Prove They Don't Need To Be Pricey To Work Well

Shopping

If You Love Color, These 18 Nonwhite Wedding Dresses Will Have You Saying *I Do*

Shopping

36 Products Parents Of 4-Year-Olds Swear By

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Your Search For The Perfect White T-Shirt Is Over

Food & Drink

The 10 Most Gloriously Delicious Recipes From Instagram In April

Shopping

The Best Women's Trench Coats At Every Price Point

Work/Life

These '11 Promises From A Manager' Are Every Employee's Dream

Parenting

Help! I Don't Like My Kid's Friend