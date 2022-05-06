If you’ve been thinking about riding the wireless earbuds wave, you might be intimidated by the number of choices out there ― especially if you want something more affordable than Apple AirPods.

Like the name suggests, wireless earbuds connect to your phone via Bluetooth. They get their charge from a charging case that plugs into a wall outlet or other power source, and many offer listening times that last at least 24 hours.

The compact case means they’re easy to toss into a small bag or pocket, making them a perfect accessory for a workout, neighborhood walk or on-the-go work calls.

Apple Airpods and Apple Airpod Pros (which cost up to $250) are popular options for wireless listening, but there are other brands that perform just as well. We dug through tons of Amazon reviews to help you figure out which wireless earbuds stack up against them. We looked at a few criteria, including how many neat features they have, color options, charge duration and water resistance capability. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.