HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Huffington Post Everything you ever wanted to know about styling a denim jacket for fall.

We’ve been working our way through all of the fall 2019 fashion trends that will be taking over the sidewalks this season, including those that are technically throwbacks, like ’70s-style flare jeans and Dr. Martens. Denim jackets have always been a wardrobe staple, but they’ve transformed along the way with the trends in different styles and silhouettes.

Pinterest’s trend experts predicted that oversized denim jackets and jean jackets would be a top trend for fall 2019, but we didn’t expect to see the look reinvented in so many ways ― including cropped raw hemlines and belted longline silhouettes.

To figure out why the the denim jacket has such long staying power, we reached out to Jill Guenza, the global head of women’s design at Levi’s. Here’s what she had to say about styling your go-to denim outerwear for fall.

Why are denim jackets making such a strong comeback?

“There are moments in fashion history in which denim jackets have meant instant cool. We are experiencing one of those moments now partly because of our cultural obsession with the ’80s and ’90s, and partly because they are the ultimate vehicle for customization and self-expression.”

What can we expect to see in denim jackets for fall 2019?

“For women, oversized denim jackets like our Dad Trucker are still having a moment, especially when worn slouched on the shoulders a la ’90s-era Winona Ryder. Our Future Vintage Trucker represents the newest shape to emerge: a cropped silhouette with rounded shoulders inspired by the ’80s. It’s the perfect match with super high-rise jeans.”

How do you recommend styling a denim jacket?

“Naturally, we love denim on denim when worn with the right attitude. There’s an unexpected combination of irony and sophistication to this look: It’s just ‘Dad’ enough to be cool and yet shows an appreciation for denim’s workwear roots. Of course, denim jackets also go with just about everything else in the closet from the ubiquitous legging for women to chinos for guys. For fall, we are loving unexpected layers, such as denim jackets layered over trenches or tailored blazers.”

What’s the deal with personalized denim jackets?

“There are unlimited options in personalizing a denim jacket, from adding embroidery, pins and patches to ripping off waistbands and collars.”

There’s no doubt denim jackets are here to stay, but if you’re looking for the latest styles to stay on trend we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites for you to shop. Take a look: