The Best Women's Jeans In Every Style And Fit, According To Zealous Reviewers

All of these jeans have a least a 4-star rating — and some have thousands of reviews.

We found&nbsp;reviewer-recommended jeans in the most popular styles and fits, ranging from <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/mom-jeans-that-actually-fit-and-flatter-your-figure_l_5cacf3b3e4b0d6eb63c05ad3" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">mom jeans</a> and&nbsp;<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/no-youre-not-having-a-flashback-flare-jeans-are-back_l_5d8280fee4b070d468c6139e" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">flare jeans</a>, to jeans for <a href="https://fave.co/36kEOec" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">curvy figures</a> and jeans for <a href="https://fave.co/38yptYZ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">smaller waists and larger thighs</a>. Keep scrolling for the top-rated ones.
What brand of jeans are the most flattering for women? Even though pretty much everyone owns jeans, this can still be a challenging question to answer.

Finding the best-fitting jeans ever is a complicated process that depends on a lot of factors (i.e., body shape, style preference and even where you plan to wear them). For a pair of jeans under $50, you might turn to Amazon. But if you want jeans that won’t stretch out and that you can wear to work, you’d probably prefer more luxury women’s jeans brands like Reformation and Everlane.

We’ve searched far and wide for the top-rated jeans and reviewer-recommended denim in the most popular styles and fits, ranging from mom jeans and flare jeans to jeans for curvy figures and jeans for smaller waists and larger thighs. All of these styles have a least 100 reviews (and some have thousands).

The most popular jeans we spotted were a pair of Gloria Vanderbilt women’s jeans on Amazon with nearly 7,000 reviews. These stylish Everlane Stretch High-Rise Skinny Jeans — with a whopping 5,000 reviews — were a close second.

If you’re looking for more, we’ve rounded up the best women’s jeans and brands below, according to zealous reviewers.

Take a look:

1
The Best High-Waisted Jeans For Women
Huffington Post
The Verdict:Madewell's 10-inch High Rise Skinny Jeans
The Reviews: 281 reviews, 4.4-star rating
Sizes and Fits: 23 to 37, Petite, Regular, Tall, Taller
Find them at Madewell
2
The Best Women's Jeans On Amazon
Amazon
The Verdict: Gloria Vanderbilt's Amanda Classic Tapered Jean
The Reviews: 6,554 reviews, 4.5-star rating
Sizes and Fits: 4 to 24W, Petite, Average, Long
Get them on Amazon
3
The Best Women's Jeans For Work
Everlane
The Verdict: Everlane The Cheeky Straight Jean
The Reviews: 4,224 reviews, 4.5-star rating
Sizes and Fits: 23 to 33, Ankle, Regular, Tall
Find them at Everlane
4
The Best Jeans For A Curvy Figure
Universal Standard
The Verdict: Universal Standard Seine Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
The Reviews: 184 reviews, 5-star rating
Sizes and Fits: 00 to 40, Regular, Tall
Find them at Universal Standard
5
The Best Women's Jeans Without Stretch
Madewell
The Verdict: Madewell The Momjean in Melva Wash
The Reviews: 194 reviews, 4-star rating
Sizes and Fits: 24 to 37
Find them at Madewell
6
The Best Jeans For Smaller Waists And Larger Thighs
Nordstrom
The Verdict: Good American Good Legs High Rise Skinny Jeans
The Reviews: 184 reviews, 5-star rating
Sizes and Fits: 00 to 24, Short, Regular, Long
Find them at Nordstrom and Good American
7
The Best Flare Jeans
Free People
The Verdict: Penny Pull-On Flare Jeans
The Reviews: 185 reviews, 4.5-star rating
Sizes and Fits: 24 to 32
Find them at Free People
8
The Best Maternity Jeans
Madewell
The Verdict: Madewell Maternity Over-the-Belly Skinny Jeans
The Reviews: 136 reviews, 4-star rating
Sizes and Fits: 23 to 33
Find them at Madewell
9
The Best Women's Jeans That Won't Stretch Out
Reformation
The Verdict: Reformation High & Skinny Jean
Sizes and Fits: 23 to 31, plus sizes available in sizes 14 to 24
Find them at Reformation
10
The Best Women's Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom
The Verdict: AG The Farrah Ankle Skinny Jeans
The Reviews: 274 reviews, 4.1-star rating
Sizes and Fits: 22 to 31
Find them at Nordstrom
11
The Best Women's Ripped Jeans
Levi's
The Verdict: Levi's 721 High Rise Ripped Skinny Women's Jeans
The Reviews: 254 reviews, 4-star rating
Sizes and Fits: 24 to 33
Find them at Levi's
12
The Best Bootcut Jeans For Women
Nordstrom
The Verdict: Wit & Wisdom Ab-solution Itty Bitty Bootcut Jeans
The Reviews: 159 reviews, 4.3-star rating
Sizes and Fits: 00 to18, Petite, Regular
Find them at Nordstrom
13
The Best Women's Jeans With Stretch
Huffington Post
The Verdict: Everlane Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny
Reviews: 5,535 reviews, 4.7-star rating
Sizes and Fits: 23 to 33, Ankle, Regular, Tall
Find them at Everlane
14
The Best Boyfriend Jeans
Revolve
The Verdict: AGOLDE 90s High Rise Loose Fit
The Reviews: 400 reviews, 4.3-star rating
Sizes and Fits: 23 to 32
Find them at Revolve
15
The Best Butt-Hugging Jeans
Urban Outfitters
The Verdict: Levi's Wedgie Fit Women's Jeans
The Reviews: 164 reviews, 4.1-star rating
Sizes and Fits: 24 to 34
Find them at Levi's or Urban Outfitters
