HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost We found reviewer-recommended jeans in the most popular styles and fits, ranging from mom jeans and flare jeans, to jeans for curvy figures and jeans for smaller waists and larger thighs. Keep scrolling for the top-rated ones.

What brand of jeans are the most flattering for women? Even though pretty much everyone owns jeans, this can still be a challenging question to answer.

Finding the best-fitting jeans ever is a complicated process that depends on a lot of factors (i.e., body shape, style preference and even where you plan to wear them). For a pair of jeans under $50, you might turn to Amazon. But if you want jeans that won’t stretch out and that you can wear to work, you’d probably prefer more luxury women’s jeans brands like Reformation and Everlane.

We’ve searched far and wide for the top-rated jeans and reviewer-recommended denim in the most popular styles and fits, ranging from mom jeans and flare jeans to jeans for curvy figures and jeans for smaller waists and larger thighs. All of these styles have a least 100 reviews (and some have thousands).

The most popular jeans we spotted were a pair of Gloria Vanderbilt women’s jeans on Amazon with nearly 7,000 reviews. These stylish Everlane Stretch High-Rise Skinny Jeans — with a whopping 5,000 reviews — were a close second.

If you’re looking for more, we’ve rounded up the best women’s jeans and brands below, according to zealous reviewers.

If you want the best deal before you buy, check out HuffPost Coupons, where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust like Levi’s and Asos.