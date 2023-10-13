ShoppingFashionClothingathleisure

12 Joggers So Comfortable They’ll Become Your New ‘Everyday’ Pants

This perfect everyday pant that combines style and comfort should really be added to your wardrobe.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A pair of<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Libin-Joggers-Lightweight-Sweatpants-Athletic/dp/B08T65V2D4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=651f14b6e4b091a3dc26ad20%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" stretchy athletic pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651f14b6e4b091a3dc26ad20" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Libin-Joggers-Lightweight-Sweatpants-Athletic/dp/B08T65V2D4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=651f14b6e4b091a3dc26ad20%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> stretchy athletic pants</a>, <a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=651f14b6e4b091a3dc26ad20&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D531704" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Athleta&#x27;s linen jogger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651f14b6e4b091a3dc26ad20" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=651f14b6e4b091a3dc26ad20&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D531704" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Athleta's linen jogger</a> and<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=651f14b6e4b091a3dc26ad20&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-beautifully-soft-fleece-jogger-pants-stars-above%2F-%2FA-77361656" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" soft fleece jogger pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651f14b6e4b091a3dc26ad20" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=651f14b6e4b091a3dc26ad20&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-beautifully-soft-fleece-jogger-pants-stars-above%2F-%2FA-77361656" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> soft fleece jogger pants</a> from Target.
Amazon, Athleta, Target
A pair of stretchy athletic pants, Athleta's linen jogger and soft fleece jogger pants from Target.

It seems that the hunt for the perfect pant is never ending, but I would like to make the argument that joggers are, in fact, the ideal universal trouser that should have a place in everyone’s closet.

Great for travel, lounging, exercise and possibly even for more professional environments, a solid pair of joggers can really do it all. Tastefully tapered and available in an endless array of colors, materials and fits, I was determined to find some of the most favored options for women out there.

The fruits of my labor can be found in the list ahead that includes everything from cozy fleece joggers to breezy cargos to moisture-wicking trousers essential for your next workout.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Buttery soft track sweatpants
Available in a truly endless array of colors and patterns from lime green to mauve to navy and gray, these buttery soft joggers are one of the highest rated and most reviewed options on Amazon. They are made from a buttery soft material, feature two functional pockets and are available in women's sizes S-3X.

Promising Amazon review: "I was just looking for a pair of sweats to wear on the plane, my only requirement was a fitted ankle (soft not scrunched) since I'm short and trip over every other type out there. These felt thin when they came in which was fine since temps were triple digits but the thinness is deceptive. These pants are both cooling and warming, I don't get it. The fabric is amazingly soft too so these moved up from travel sweats to chilling at home whenever. I will definitely be ordering a few more pairs." — C.C.
$12.99+ at Amazon
2
Target
A tapered stretch cargo pant
Made from a four-way stretch fabric that's breathable and boasts moisture-wicking properties, these cargo joggers also feature several hidden pockets to stow all your essentials, whether you're traveling or going for a run. They come in 12 colors and sizes S-4X in three different length options, though not all color, length and size combinations are available.

Promising Target reviews: "These are true to size and very flattering. The seams make your butt look really perky and the rise of the waist and length of the leg make me look really tall. Plus, they’re SO comfy. I bought the dark green color in store and loved them so much I ended up buying more colors online." — KM

"These bottoms are the bomb. I’m a pretty versatile dresser and these match with everything—blouses, sweaters, sneakers; you name it. I walk in these, work in these, and sat through two plane rides while donning these pants. I had to buy another pair—in black—because they’re so fantastic. And wouldn’t be surprised if I purchased another one or two!" — Rachel
$25.50+ at Target
3
Eberjey
A luxurious sweat pant-style jogger
Luxury loungewear brand Eberjey is known for their luxe fabrics and chic styles, and these jogger sweats are true to form. Constructed from a decadent Oeko-Tex-certified cotton that's botanically dyed, these pants feature a mid-rise ankle, two zippered pockets and a wide elastic waistband. They are available in both oatmeal and slate in sizes XS-XL.

Promising Emberjay review: "These joggers are amazing. I don’t think I’ve ever felt fabric like this—cool, comfortable, and beautiful. They run true to size. I find that Eberjey’s pajama bottoms tend to run slightly small, so I sized up, but I had to return them for my usual size. I got the matching pullover sweater, and I love that, too. Are they expensive? Yes. Are they the chicest matching set I own? Also, yes." — Merri S.
$128 at Eberjey
4
Athleta
A yoga jogger with wide waistband
Slim-fitting with a wide and supportive waistband, these yoga joggers offer all-way stretch and are made from a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. Grab these in five neutral colors and in sizes XXS-3X.

Promising Athleta review: "Great pants with a streamlined waist. The fabric is durable and with the perfect amount of stretch. I can wear them to a dance rehearsal and back to the office while still looking out together and professional." — anonymous
$98 at Athleta
5
Banana Republic
Lyocell fabric cargo joggers
These breezy cargo-style joggers are suitable for everywhere from the office to the grocery store, and come in seven colors and sizes XXS-XL. They are made with an ultra-soft and cooling lyocell fabric and feature four functional pockets.

Promising Banana Republic review: "Not only are they stylish and can be dressed up or down, but they're very comfortable. The fabric is soft and breathable and the elastic bands at the ankles and waist allow for a great fit." — anonymous
$35.50+ at Banana Republic
6
Vuori
Lightweight performance joggers
If that "swishy" kind of fabric that's often used in activewear is your worst nightmare, these lightweight performance joggers are nothing like that. Perfectly cropped, breathable and weightless, they are made from a moisture-wicking fabric that still offers the kind of movement and stretch you would expect from a pair of yoga pants. Grab these in four neutral colors and sizes XXS-XXL.

Promising Vurori review: "Fabric and comfort unsurpassed. Deep pockets fit phone, car keys without fear of it slipping out. Absolutely love these pants." — Sylvia G.

"The fabric and length of this jogger make it a perfect fit for my work days teaching P.E. I’m comfortable throughout the day and love that these pants are flattering and work well with my active days with kids! The oregano color is beautiful as well." — Heidi K.
$118 at Vuori
7
Nordstrom
High-waisted sweatpant joggers
Infused with all the cozy comfort of your favorite pair of sweats, these joggers by Nike are cut from a supremely soft brushed fleece and feature a high-rise fit and wide drawstring waistband. They are available in 15 colors and in sizes XXS-XXL and three length options, though most reviewers recommend sizing down.

Promising Nordstrom review: "These joggers have a modern high rise perfect to wear with a cropped top. They don’t stretch out much and are a perfect style to wear on the weekends." — Nmommn

Promising Nike review: "I was actually kinda scared and nervous because I’m a girl and I usually wear men's stuff since it's not too tight on my body like women’s clothes but these are definitely valid. They are not tight. My lower body can breathe in them and overall they’re just comfortable. I highly recommend for y’all to buy it." — kimirac663292414
$45.50+ at Nordstrom$44.97+ at Nike
8
Athleta
A pair of linen joggers
These everyday joggers are made from a subtly textured linen that can take you from the beach to the couch. They are semi-fitted throughout and come in four colors as well as sizes 0-26 and three lengths. Many reviewers say these pants run a couple sizes big, and suggest sizing down.

Promising Athleta review: "Love these. I had them in another color so ordered these when they went on sale even though I don't need any more pants! I love the fit and the linen material. They wash great and although they aren't stretchy the linen has some give to it as the day goes on. They are cute for me to wear to work or just out and about. I just ordered the blue and love them. Higher waist, drawstring and nice elastic but stylish waistband." — anonymous
$39.99+ at Athleta
9
Alo
Ribbed tapered sweatpants
Alo's Muse sweatpant is a beautiful take on traditional joggers, made with a plush and ultra-soft wide-ribbed fabric. Designed for a roomy but not slouchy fit, you can get these in six colors like ivory, camel and navy and in sizes XXS-L.

Promising Alo review: "By jogger standards, these are beautiful, substantial, comfortable and flattering. I’m new to Alo (I’ve bought it for my college-aged daughter a few times recently, but never for myself) and my two purchases for myself of these sweatpants and the Sherpa pant in ivory have just made me very happy. I’m in my early 50s and I don’t have the freedom to dress super comfy like a teenager and really get away with it. I’m starting to suspect Alo might be the key to comfort without looking sloppy." — Sarah C.
$108 at Alo
10
Amazon
A lightweight athletic pant
These tapered everyday athletic pants are lightweight yet not thin, and feature a four-way stretch fabric topped with an elastic drawstring waistband for a comfortable and flexible fit. Grab these in 13 colors and sizes XS-3X.

Promising Amazon review: "I recently purchased a few pairs of jogger pants and I have to say, they are some of the most comfortable pants I have ever worn. As a teacher, I am constantly on the go and need clothing that is both comfortable and movable. These jogger pants fit the bill perfectly. I own three pairs now and wear them all the time. They are made of high-quality material and the fit is just right. I highly recommend these jogger pants to anyone looking for a comfortable and stylish option for everyday wear." — Allison
$31.98 at Amazon
11
Target
A pair of woven high-waisted joggers
These cute joggers feature a wide and ruched waistband with matching ankle cuff detail and two utility-style patch pockets. Cut from a woven fabric blend that's both soft and breathable, they are available in rust and black and in sizes XS-4X.

Promising Target review: "I bought these pants to try to look like professional pants at work, but have the comfort of joggers. I thought I would be barely skating by not being in trouble for my lack of professionalism when wearing these pants. I was pleasantly surprised by the amount of compliments I got when I dressed them up with my work shoes and tops. Multiple people compliment me every time I wear them and the comfort is there 100%. I should buy them and every color they were a great investment!" — J
$27.99 at Target
12
Target
A soft fleece jogger pant
If you've never felt the buttery soft fleece material used by Target's house brand, Stars Above, then you're missing out. It's cozy while also cooling and lightweight and the perfect fabric for loungewear. These roomy joggers have two functional pockets, a non-restrictive drawstring waistband and three color options. You can grab them in sizes XS-4X, and reviewers say they run true to size.

Promising Target reviews: "I searched for the right outfit to wear for a long flight (9 hrs) and was led to check Target, and whadayaknow?! This is the right softness and is tailored/finished enough to be worn as day wear. I tried it on in store and do recommend if you're looking for an easy travel outfit." — Clarity

"These are the SOFTEST sweats I've ever felt in my life. Both the inside and outside fabric feels amazing. So cozy! They fit true to size so size up if you want them loose." — Alex V
$19.99 at Target

Before You Go

An oversized flannel shirt

Get Excited For Fall With These 29 Adorable Pieces Of Fall Clothing

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE