12 Joggers So Comfortable They’ll Become Your New ‘Everyday’ Pants

It seems that the hunt for the perfect pant is never ending, but I would like to make the argument that joggers are, in fact, the ideal universal trouser that should have a place in everyone’s closet.

Great for travel, lounging, exercise and possibly even for more professional environments, a solid pair of joggers can really do it all. Tastefully tapered and available in an endless array of colors, materials and fits, I was determined to find some of the most favored options for women out there.

Advertisement

The fruits of my labor can be found in the list ahead that includes everything from cozy fleece joggers to breezy cargos to moisture-wicking trousers essential for your next workout.