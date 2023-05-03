ShoppingWomenAmazonworking out

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Colorfulkoala-Womens-Waisted-Leggings-Pockets/dp/B07G554VLP?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=644fccf3e4b04997b578ec55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="High-waisted leggings with pockets" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644fccf3e4b04997b578ec55" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Colorfulkoala-Womens-Waisted-Leggings-Pockets/dp/B07G554VLP?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=644fccf3e4b04997b578ec55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">High-waisted leggings with pockets</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/NIKE-Womens-Victory-Training-Capris/dp/B07DKZ5X9Q?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=644fccf3e4b04997b578ec55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nike training leggings" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644fccf3e4b04997b578ec55" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/NIKE-Womens-Victory-Training-Capris/dp/B07DKZ5X9Q?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=644fccf3e4b04997b578ec55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Nike training leggings</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Motherhood-Maternity-Essential-Leggings-Available/dp/B0C2JD8KY7?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=644fccf3e4b04997b578ec55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="maternity leggings" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644fccf3e4b04997b578ec55" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Motherhood-Maternity-Essential-Leggings-Available/dp/B0C2JD8KY7?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=644fccf3e4b04997b578ec55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">maternity leggings</a>.
Few items of clothing are more versatile than the legging. You can dress them up or down, wear them for working out or long travel days, and use them as a base layer in colder months. Best of all, leggings are pretty forgiving, so your favorite leggings may still feel comfy when body changes have other pants feeling too big or too small.

Because leggings are so universal, it never hurts to have a few extra pairs on hand. And if you’re always on the hunt for the comfiest, softest and best-cut bottoms, you may love to try different pairs to add to your collection.

To help you find the best leggings for you, we rounded up the highest-rated, most beloved stretchy bottoms on Amazon. They come in all sorts of styles, cuts, fabrics and price points, but all boast hundreds if not thousands of five-star reviews speaking to their comfort, durability, softness and that general soft pant je ne sais quoi that makes leggings the best thing to wear.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A pair of high-waisted leggings with pockets that hit just above the ankle
Sewn with slightly-brushed, buttery soft fabric, these compression leggings will keep you feeling supported and sculpted while still giving you stretch and breathability. They have pockets to keep your valuables close and a contour seam to keep your tush looking good.

Promising review: "These are my 2nd pair. I’m 5’9 165lbs. I ordered a Large in Black and an XL in the Teal. Both fit nicely. They are SO COMFORTABLE. The leggings are not too thin and not too thick- they’re the perfect material and thickness. I can even wear them in the snow, and they wick moisture very well. The side pockets do a great job at holding my items in place. I am hard to fit and I absolutely love these. I highly recommend these leggings to ALL body types." — Alicia B.
$25 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Buttery soft full-length leggings that feel like you're not wearing anything
If you want leggings that feel like you're not wearing pants, you need these extra lightweight, moisture-wicking bottoms. They have a seamless waistband that doesn't roll or dig into you, with no pockets, zippers or extra detailing, leaving you feeling streamlined and effortless.

Promising review: "I am obsessed with these leggings. They are truly buttery soft and so flattering. They stay put too! Great quality material and stitching. I will definitely be buying more!" — M.Lady
$22.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A super cozy pair of fleece-lined leggings
Shhhh, you don't have to tell anyone these stylish leggings are really fleece-lined. Stay cozy and snuggly all day long with these brush-fleece-lined stretch pants. You'll feel like you're wearing your pajamas all day, but will still look sharp.

Promising review: "I'm 5'5" 168lbs I get the large. They fit perfectly. Very well made, great quality fabric and sticking. Good stretch, never droops and the waistband stays up. I love this brand. I have several of the fleece and regular yoga/legging. The price is great for this great quality. You would easily pay double in the department stores. My favorite brand!" — L.R.
$15.19+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A pair of high-waisted performance leggings with tummy control
Feel smooth and secure with these high-waisted, four-way stretch leggings. They offer tummy control and a thick waistband that won't roll down as you're moving and grooving.

Promising review: "These by far are the best leggings I own and I have spent a ton in leggings! The fit is true to size. Not see through at all. They are nice enough to wear for working out, house cleaning, lounging or even dressing up a bit. I have a few autoimmune conditions where sometimes clothes hurt to wear. These I can leave on all day without even thinking about changing.The added bonus is that the fur from all of my fur babies brush right off of these ☺️ I will definitely be purchasing more!Id like to add that most leggings I purchase that fit everywhere but are way to long but these are perfect. I’m 5’6." — Rachel C
$25.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A pair of stylish workout leggings with a cross waist front
Sometimes you want a pair of leggings to hide under a giant sweater or hoodie. Sometimes you want leggings you can show off at the gym or doing errands. These chic, cross-front pants will steal the show making you feel elevated wherever you go.

Promising review: "If I could marry a pair of leggings it would be these ones. So comfy. So cute. They don’t fall down at the gym. They’re soft as a baby’s butt. Buy them. Or else. Fit true to size and are really stretchy. I have them in a medium and a large and both sizes are ultra comfy, the mediums just have a bit more support when I need to do heavier impact activities and the large are good for more chill days. I’m buying them in every color and throwing away all other leggings I own (a lot). If you don’t buy these you are wrong and you should feel wrong." — Tristan O'Donnell
$20.98+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pair of Nike training leggings with mesh panels
High-compression Nike Pro fabric keeps you feeling supported and cool as you work out. These have a tighter fit that hugs your body and mesh panels for some extra style and breathability.

Promising review: "These tights are definitely my favorite ones ever. I'm a long distance runner and I always had issues with my leggings falling down. The elastic on top is just perfect holds everything in its place and I absolutely love the dry fit material. If I could rate them with a 100 starts I would." — Fernanda Navarro
$51.25+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A pair of thick but breathable high-waisted leggings with pockets
A thick waistband and compression fabric will keep you feeling supported and sucked in when you wear these leggings. They give you a little compression while still allowing you to move and come in capri and full-length options.

Promising review: "They are flattering; have comfortable, firm compression; do NOT slide down the back when bending or sitting, nor roll at the waistband; and as a bonus, they are very inexpensive - love them! Oh, they also have very handy thigh pockets for phone, etc. I own at least 10 pairs." — Robert J Sokol
$28.98 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pair of high-rise compression leggings with pockets
These high-waisted performance leggings move with you as you stretch or run. They have special seams to minimize chafing and four-way stretch for the perfect balance of compression and support.

Promising review: "These yoga pants fit perfect! I am a bigger girl and these yoga pants are perfect for working out. They don't roll down and keep everything in place while I am being active! The material is soft and breathable while you sweat. I have struggled to find workout pants that fit me (I am bigger and 5'10) The sizing they recommended was spot on! I will be buying quite a few more pairs of these to not only workout, but just lounge around the house in!" — Jennifer
$23.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A timeless pair of Adidas leggings with the iconic three stripes
Body-hugging without being restrictive, these cotton-blend leggings are comfortable and breathable while still being stylish. The timeless three lines elevate the leggings making them super cute to wear out and about, or just around the house.

Promising review: "I love these leggings because they are flattering and so comfy! Another plus is that the material isn't static-y and repels dog hair for the most part!" — Linda F
$40 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A super soft pair of cotton leggings with a wide waistband
Made from an extra soft cotton blend that won't roll down, these leggings will be comfortable for long days working from home, traveling, doing chores or just hanging out. They're easy to dress up with heels and jewelry or down with a sweatshirt and some slides.

Promising review: "I like these because the fabric is substantial, waistband stays in place and is slimming. I can even wear them to the office with heels and a great shirt or top because they are not so very tight to fit like skin. Love myy first pair, next am ordering other colors." — GinaMia
$26+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A pair of thick, capri-style high-waisted leggings
Crafted from ultra-stretch material with interlock seams, these workout leggings will give you coverage and support while still being flexible. Their thick waistband keeps your tummy secure and won't roll down, even when you're deep in yoga poses.

Promising review: "Absolutely the best yoga leggings I have ever had. I teach 9 yoga classes a week, wear my leggings all the time, and am overweight. They keep my tummy snug, never ride up, and super comfortable. I bought one, and just received the other 3. Love them!" — travelinglady
$24.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A pair of comfy maternity leggings with belly coverage
These super soft maternity leggings feature an extra-high, seamless panel that stretches with you as your belly continues to grow. Feel comfortable and covered throughout your pregnancy, wearing these under dresses, skirts or sweater or just on their own.

Promising review: "Not gonna lie, I've continued to wear these even after having the baby. They were amazing while I was pregnant and fit all the way until labor. Now, I just love that they are ultra high waisted. I have a pancake belly now, and even regular high waisted leggings have my belly spilling out the top. These leggings now go all the way up to my bra and I feel so comfortable and supported. I'll keep wearing them for a while longer, I'm sure! I normally wear size large, bought a large, and they fit perfectly." — Kate
$11.49+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
A super soft pair of plus-size jersey leggings
Running up to a 5X, these plus-size jersey capri-cut leggings have flat seams to prevent chafing. They're supportive to wear during hikes or runs but comfy enough to throw on when lounging around.

Promising review: "They arrived so fast (one day). I love them. They are not sheer, they stretch, they are comfortable and they are just sooooooo nice. For me they run a little big, but they won't fall off as I have hips (to big). I can bend over in these and not worry about showing anything under them. I will be ordering more. I would definitely recommend these." — Theresa H.
$12.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A pair of compression leggings that are perfect for work outs
Give some comfortable pressure to your legs and tush with these sweat-wicking, breathable compression leggings. They have UV protection to keep you guarded from the sun and chafe-free stitching to keep you gliding.

Promising review: "For a person with arthritis and neuropathy and a bad back, I found these the have the best support for all 3 of my pains & aches, they are so comfortable, offer support, and great for working out, I'm on my 4th pair so far, A+++ Love Them !!" — MIchael Baltoumas
$35.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A pair of high-waisted leggings that come in capri and full-length
Super soft and lightweight, these comfy leggings will stay in place as you move around. They come in two "one size fits most" sizes, one for small-large and one for XL-XXL, giving you comfort and coverage without compression.

Promising review: "Fit exactly as I expected and so incredibly soft and light. Wore them for a long plane ride and never felt uncomfortable. Price is right and they machine wash and dry beautifully. Will be purchasing more." — S. Goldsberry
$11.19+ at Amazon
