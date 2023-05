A pair of stylish workout leggings with a cross waist front

Sometimes you want a pair of leggings to hide under a giant sweater or hoodie. Sometimes you want leggings you can show off at the gym or doing errands. These chic, cross-front pants will steal the show making you feel elevated wherever you go."If I could marry a pair of leggings it would be these ones. So comfy. So cute. They don’t fall down at the gym. They’re soft as a baby’s butt. Buy them. Or else. Fit true to size and are really stretchy. I have them in a medium and a large and both sizes are ultra comfy, the mediums just have a bit more support when I need to do heavier impact activities and the large are good for more chill days. I’m buying them in every color and throwing away all other leggings I own (a lot). If you don’t buy these you are wrong and you should feel wrong." — Tristan O'Donnell