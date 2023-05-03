Few items of clothing are more versatile than the legging. You can dress them up or down, wear them for working out or long travel days, and use them as a base layer in colder months. Best of all, leggings are pretty forgiving, so your favorite leggings may still feel comfy when body changes have other pants feeling too big or too small.

Because leggings are so universal, it never hurts to have a few extra pairs on hand. And if you’re always on the hunt for the comfiest, softest and best-cut bottoms, you may love to try different pairs to add to your collection.

To help you find the best leggings for you, we rounded up the highest-rated, most beloved stretchy bottoms on Amazon. They come in all sorts of styles, cuts, fabrics and price points, but all boast hundreds if not thousands of five-star reviews speaking to their comfort, durability, softness and that general soft pant je ne sais quoi that makes leggings the best thing to wear.