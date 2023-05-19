Shoppingsportsexercisepickleball

The Best Pickleball Shoes For Women, According To Real Players

Proper footwear is some of the most important gear when it comes to pickleball.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Diadora-Womens-Blushield-Torneo-Tennis-Shoes/dp/B0BT4RD5X5?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6464d0b6e4b0bfd6447f43a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Diadora Blushield Torneo 2 AG shoe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6464d0b6e4b0bfd6447f43a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Diadora-Womens-Blushield-Torneo-Tennis-Shoes/dp/B0BT4RD5X5?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6464d0b6e4b0bfd6447f43a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Diadora Blushield Torneo 2 AG shoe</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/New-Balance-Womens-Court-Tennis/dp/B08M2WXFGG?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6464d0b6e4b0bfd6447f43a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="New Balance Fresh Foam Lav V2 shoe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6464d0b6e4b0bfd6447f43a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/New-Balance-Womens-Court-Tennis/dp/B08M2WXFGG?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6464d0b6e4b0bfd6447f43a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">New Balance Fresh Foam Lav V2 shoe</a>
Amazon
Diadora Blushield Torneo 2 AG shoe, New Balance Fresh Foam Lav V2 shoe

Pickleball, the trendy competitive sport that’s taking over outdoor courts everywhere, may look like a mashup of tennis and badminton, but it’s in a league of its own. The uniquely named game has racked up 8.9 million players in the United States as of this year. And if you want to join the masses, it’s fairly easy to do so. Gameplay only requires a court with a net, a paddle, a ball and, of course, the proper shoes to help you zip around the court.

Hannah Blatt, a pickleball player based in Delray Beach, Florida, told HuffPost she wears lightweight shoes designed for quick lateral movements.

“For pickleball, it is important to have a ‘court’ shoe similar to tennis with stability for the foot and durability in the bottom/toe of the shoe,” she said.

Pickleball is all about speed, as you have to quickly glide around your side of the court to serve and return the ball with your paddle. Wearing shoes that allow you to move rapidly is crucial to your success as a beginner (or pro) player, which is why we asked Blatt and other pickleball players to share their picks for the best shoes to wear while playing. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Diadora Women's Blushield Torneo 2 AG shoe
"When I first started pickleball, I started having minor injuries due to the quickness of the game. I started experiencing peroneal tendonitis and figured it was because I wasn’t wearing the correct shoes. Once I found these Diadora shoes, they have helped my game tremendously and now I have no pain!" — Nicole Talisse, a New York City-based pickleball player

These shoes come in women's sizes 6-11.5 and in white, blue and white/pink. They have a lightweight midsole, wear-resistant rubber outsole and premium cushioning and shock absorption.
$150 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Fila Axilus 2 energized shoe
"My favorite court shoe is the Fila Axilus. They are comfy, the soles last a super long time, and they come in lots of fun colors so I can have a pair that match every pickleball outfit." — Frankie Rubino, a San Diego-based pickleball player

Available in white, green and a multicolor print, these shoes have a molded sock liner and heel cup and special rubber cushioning to promote swift movements on the court. They come in women's sizes 6-12.
$75.90+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
New Balance Fresh Foam X Lav V2 hard court shoe
"I love wearing the New Balance Fresh Foam Lav V2 on the court. The shoe is really lightweight but it still has a ton of cushion to protect your heels. I can wear these shoes on the court all day and won’t have sore feet." — Natalie Blue, a San Diego-based pickleball player

They come in multiple colors such as yellow, white, lime green and pink, and in women's sizes 5-12, with wide options available too.
$149.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Asics Gel-Resolution 8 shoe
"The Gel Resolutions are strong and light shoes, which makes them perfect for the fast lateral movements in pickleball. They also have a wide array of color combinations to help embrace your own style!" — Emily Visnic, a New York City-based pickleball player

They come in women's sizes 5-12, with wide options available. Color varieties include blue, white, purple, teal and pink.
$109.95+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
Babolat Jet Mach 3 all court shoe
"The Babolats are lightweight shoes, which makes me quicker on the court with agility moves." — Allyce Jones, a Pleasant Grove, Utah-based pickleball player

Designed for court movement, these athletic shoes offer flexibility, shock absorption, supreme cushioning and a responsive outsole. They come in women's sizes 5.5-11.
$83.95+ at Amazon
6
Nike
NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 shoe
"I love how light the shoes feel and how mobile I am. They're great shoes for quick side to side and forward movements!" — Hannah Blatt, a Delray Beach, Florida-based pickleball player

With a lightweight, low-cut design and springy cushion to help you jet around the court, these shoes are a must for your next pickleball session. They come in multiple colors and in women's sizes 5-12.
$120 at Nike
7
Amazon
Babolat Jet Tere all court shoe
"The best shoes for pickleball are the Babolat Jet Tere all-court tennis shoes. There are a lot of colors to choose from but my favorite is Honeysuckle! They are very comfortable, stylish, extremely light and make movement on the court easy." — Kaitlyn Kerr, a Monmouth County, New Jersey-based pickleball player and owner and general manager of the Las Vegas Night Owls

The sole of this shoe was intentionally designed with nine key pressure points for maximum responsiveness while playing. There's even extra cushioning beneath the heel for effective shock absorption. They come in pink (honeysuckle) and blue, and in women's sizes 5.5-11.
$58.49+ at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A half-inch extra thick exercise mat

Amazon's Line Of Workout Goods Is Surprisingly Well Designed And Very Affordable

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE