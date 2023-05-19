The Best Pickleball Shoes For Women, According To Real Players

Pickleball, the trendy competitive sport that’s taking over outdoor courts everywhere, may look like a mashup of tennis and badminton, but it’s in a league of its own. The uniquely named game has racked up 8.9 million players in the United States as of this year. And if you want to join the masses, it’s fairly easy to do so. Gameplay only requires a court with a net, a paddle, a ball and, of course, the proper shoes to help you zip around the court.

Hannah Blatt, a pickleball player based in Delray Beach, Florida, told HuffPost she wears lightweight shoes designed for quick lateral movements.

Advertisement

“For pickleball, it is important to have a ‘court’ shoe similar to tennis with stability for the foot and durability in the bottom/toe of the shoe,” she said.

Pickleball is all about speed, as you have to quickly glide around your side of the court to serve and return the ball with your paddle. Wearing shoes that allow you to move rapidly is crucial to your success as a beginner (or pro) player, which is why we asked Blatt and other pickleball players to share their picks for the best shoes to wear while playing. Check them out below.