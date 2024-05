A five-pack of lace-trimmed cheeky hipsters

Say bye-bye to panty lines with these cheeky hipsters. They provide enough coverage and comfort for everyday use but won't make you feel dowdy. These undies are designed to give a hint of sexiness while the soft fabric and lightweight seamless construction keeps you comfortable. You can get these in a variety of color combinations in sizes S-4XL.: "These are a total win if you're looking for the right amount of coverage but just a little sexiness. The lace detail along the top is nice, and unlike other panties I've ordered on Amazon, the sewn lace seems to be reinforced, so that pilling should be minimized. They are perfectly soft and have some stretch to them with the 5% spandex. They fit mostly true to size, though mine were a bit big, because I was right on the cusp between sizes, or on the low number end. If you are like me, you might be able to get away with the size just below, but to be safe, go for the range you're in. Just know that they'll fit a little loosely, though not so baggy they'll fall down (unless you have pants that are too big!!) I got a beautiful range of colors and am shocked that you can find quality of this kind for $2.40 a panty!! I'm considering ordering another set." — S.A "These are honestly the most comfortable, best fitting panties I have ever owned. I have a smaller waist with a bigger butt so if I buy panties that fit my waist, they dig into my butt cheeks and makes it look like I have 4 cheeks. If I buy to fit my butt, it’s too big on my waist. The only solution I have found were thongs, but my husband hates thongs so I haven’t worn those in years. These are perfect!! They fit my waist to a T and have enough stretch to cover my butt without creating the 4 cheek problem. With them being all cotton, I don’t have any irritation on my lady parts like I have experienced with the sexier lace ones. These are even comfortable working out in. So glad I purchased these! Only complaint is, while I received many color combinations, there weren’t any nude ones which I prefer to wear with white pants but I’ll get by. Extremely happy with this purchase!" — Danielle Johnson