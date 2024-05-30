ShoppingStyleClothingunderwear

The Women’s Underwear You Should Buy In Bulk On Amazon, According To Reviews

These highly-rated and well-reviewed women's undies come available in multipacks to make your life that much easier.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Fruit of the Loom Beyondsoft underwear, Emprella lace trim undies, and Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Cotton Brief underwear.
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom Beyondsoft underwear, Emprella lace trim undies, and Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Cotton Brief underwear.

When it comes to utilitarian undergarments, buying in bulk can make life infinitely easier. Once I hone in on a style of undies that I love, I stick with it — and purchasing multipacks is an easy, convenient and often the most affordable way to stock up on this wardrobe essential.

I love a fancy panty as much as the next gal, but it’s rarely going to be my go-to option for daily life. Everyone needs some plain and simple briefs, boyshorts or high-waisted undies that can be tossed on and look and feel great, without all the bells and whistles of more extravagant lingerie.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the most popular, highly-rated and well-reviewed women’s underwear to purchase in bulk on Amazon. Unsurprisingly, we’re seeing a lot of Hanes and Fruit of the Loom multipacks as top contenders, but there’s also a fair amount of options from other brands with high ratings and glowing reviews. Keep reading to stock up for yourself. These picks are made with good, sturdy materials that will stand the test of time and look cute while doing it.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A five-pack of full-coverage high-waist cotton underwear
These wildly popular cotton undies are made with a breathable, soft cotton-spandex blend with just the right amount of stretch to allow for freedom of movement. The packs are available in black, white, grey, nude and multiple color options in sizes S-5XL. They feature a double layered waistband that sits at the belly button, are sweat-wicking and won't cut into your limbs. They're also a great option for those who are postpartum, recovering from c-sections or other abdominal surgeries.

Promising review: "These underwear are great quality and amazing for postpartum. I bought these because I wanted something that was comfortable, high waisted and supportive. I’m so glad I made the purchase because it was exactly what I was looking for. The long pads that you were after birth fit perfectly in the underwear. Now I use these garments as my period underwear. I would recommend them." — Jasmine

"I have actually bought these several times for myself and for my daughter's. They are super comfortable and the fit is amazing. They wash well and last a long time. I think it is a great value for the money." — momoffour

"If you are anything like me you probably have a few products in your cart and you are doing your homework in the review section. This is your sign to ORDER THEM! I found a few brands I was interested in but ultimately came back and ordered these. There was a review that said “it feels like nothing is on.” At first I thought yeah okay.. but seriously it feels like nothing is on. I am blown away at the quality and comfort of these panties and highly recommend them. I’m usually not a repeat buyer because I find something wrong with any kind I get but I will definitely be ordering another pack in different colors! Love love love them! For reference I am 5’ 2” 230lb with an apron belly and love handles and bought an xl. The high waist band does not dig in and sits right above my belly button. They are super forgiving, super stretchy and have a wide crotch area that is perfect for pad use. So glad I spent the little extra $ and bought these." — Amazon customer
$24.99 +at Amazon
2
Amazon
A five-pack of bikini briefs with a lace trim
If you want a hint of visual interest but all the functionality and comfort of a plain brief, then look no further than these adorable undies. They have a lower, almost hipster-like rise and are made with stretchy viscose material that is feather-light, moisture-wicking and designed to keep you cool and comfy. They're available in a few different color combinations in sizes S-XL.

Promising reviews: "Highly recommend. Very comfortable and soft. They fit perfectly. They are breathable and also don’t leave lines really bad. The colors are fun as well. I would absolutely buy more of these and plan too. Honestly would replace my entire collection at this point. Love them so much." — nihongasuki

"I really like these <3 Ive been wearing them for a few months now. They have a silky texture so they are breathable and cozy. they handle the washing machine well too. would really recommend these if ur looking for something cute and soft!!!!" — nat

"Exceptional. I’m really happy with this order. The panty lines don’t show under my scrubs or dresses. They’re comfy cute and breathable." — Mariah Tipton
$18.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A six-pack of Amazon Essentials cotton briefs with a high-cut leg
These mid-rise panties offer moderate bum coverage with a high-cut leg for those who love a functional undie but want to show a little bit more flesh. They're made with a soft cotton-spandex blend, a soft elastic that is both supportive and comfy and a simple design that is sure to become your everyday go-to. They're available in a range of colors in sizes XXS-6X and in ten-packs, as well. Find out why they're some of the most highly-reviewed and popular underwear options on Amazon when you snag some for yourself.

Promising reviews: "These are the perfect size and comfort level. They’re stretchy enough and I haven’t had any durability issues with the fabric. Good value for your money. I think this is my third order!" — Amazon customer

"I was hesitant when I purchased (good deal) as underwear (since I am older and no longer into bikini or thongs) is either too high (granny panties) or fits just below the post menopausal roll and I keep hiking them up. These are fantastic. A lot of stretch, come right to the navel, and soft. Very happy purchase." — tj

"Love the texture and the fitting is perfect I ordered as suggested large, I am medium. I have bought Victoria's Secret underwear for years but the quality has gone bad, I was skeptical of this product but it's great and the price even better." — AnSure
$15.80+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A set of six hipster bikini briefs
If you're looking for a seamless, discreet brief, then these are the undies for you. This six-pack is available in sets of black, nude, white or with a variety of color options depending on your preference. Get them in sizes S-XL. They're simple and straightforward without feeling frumpy.

Promising reviews: "These are the BEST full coverage underwear! The best I've found in a long time. Soft fabric, nice and stretchy, breathable, and they do not ride up at all. Seams don't show or dig. The wash really nice, no signs of wear after weekly washing and wearing. Great value, I will purchase again!" — Emilee Reinsberg

"Comfortable and true to size. The lines don’t show on jeans which is great also These are my go to panties if I want to be comfortable also they are great if you are working out because they are cotton. They’re not really sexy panties but they don’t feel like you’re wearing your grandmas panties either" — Margarita Vigil
$22.49+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A 12-pack of Fruit of the Loom's most popular style
Designed to be fade- and shrink-resistant, this 12-pack of famously soft mid-rise briefs features a cotton-poly blend construction, cotton gusset and woven waistband and leg openings to help prevent panty lines. They're the ideal everyday undies.

Promising reviews: "These are the softest underwear and they are mid rise. These are my go to , well made, fit nice never tight. They are breathable. These never ride my favorite bonus" — Debe C.

"These underwear are comfortable, fit well, and are breathable. They don’t ride up at all. Would definitely buy again." — Hilary Hruby

"I needed to find a replacement for my "favorite" undies, they were discontinued.
I thought I'd give these a try. THESE ARE BETTER than my old favorite! I bought my first pack in July 2023. And liked them so much better,.m I bought 2 more packs! They keep their shape and don't crawl up my 😲" — Amazon customer

$10.13+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A ten-pack of sweet solid and printed classic briefs
Available in packs of ten in sizes 6-10, these soft cotton-blend high-rise, full-coverage briefs are as comfy as they are adorable. They are tag-free so you don't have to deal with any itchy nonsense and are available in packs of just black or white undies as well.

Promising reviews: "Comfy and breathable. For me the underwear fit very comfortably and feels very breathable. Definitely worth the money. It was not itchy at all and it didn’t strangle my hips…" — R Sally

"I love these black cotton briefs. They bring a little bit of sexy back into a very plain undergarment. I like the material and the comfort." — Momncrew6

"Comfort at a great price. I love Hanes underwear. It is soft and comfortable. It washes beautifully. They last a long time and always look like new!" — Laura Paperner
$11.97 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A straightforward six-pack of bikini briefs
These surprisingly chic bikini briefs are designed to sit low on your hips while providing full booty coverage. They're soft, comfortable and breathable, available in a range of color combinations and packs of six or 10 in sizes XXS–6X.

Promising reviews: "Will buy again. The Amazon Essentials Women’s Cotton Bikini is a great everyday underwear choice. The cotton material is soft and comfortable, perfect for all-day wear. The fit is true to size and the elastic waistband provides a secure yet gentle hold. They wash well without losing their shape or softness. Overall, a reliable and affordable option for daily comfort." — Alaina Bolster

"Where have you been all my life. These are the best underwear I've purchased to date. Simple, nondescript, affordable, stretchy, comfortable, and most importantly, lasts! No rips, tears, snags, strings, unraveling- nothing. The waistband hasn't even loosened. I've had other brands fall apart on me with time and washings but these are such good quality for a solid price point! Love the inclusive sizing options." — Mason McGee

"I have purchased many pairs of these underwear and they are my favorite especially in warmer weather. They are comfortable and cool. They do not create large underwear lines and I have a big bottom so they are nice that they do not cut in too tightly which is my biggest issue with underwear. Great feel and good for everyday wear as well as working out. I highly recommend." — Loren
$4.70+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A 12-pack of high-waisted Fruit of the Loom underwear with over 78,266 5-star reviews
Soft, comfy and iconic, these lovely Fruit of the Loom undies are a must for anyone who loves a higher waist line and full coverage. They feature a durable and strong plush waistband, are tag-free and have a 100% cotton gusset for maximum comfort. They're available in packs of 12 and six in various color combinations in sizes 5-14 Plus.

Promising reviews: "I was leery about purchasing these because I had purchased the Amazon brand, which ripped in the first wash. These panties have really held up and they’re very comfortable. They are true to size and good quality. Most importantly the price is right. Highly recommended." — Kelly2171

"They may be granny panties, but let me tell you, they are comfortable af!!! I wear them everyday, about to order my next pack! They are extremely comfortable, retain their colours and integrity, additionally its breathable and easy to wash. On occasions i have forgotten i had on undies, not to mention the coverage it gives and you dont need to fix fix every minute like you would a skimpy underwear!" — KD
$7.96+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
A colorful six-pack of boyshorts
These Hanes boyshorts are made with a flexible, stretchy and comfortable nylon-blend fabric that is moisture-wicking and tagless, so you stay comfy all day long. They feature a mid-rise and full front and back coverage with a classic boyshort design. The undies are available in assorted color combinations in sizes S-XXL.

Promising reviews: "As a mom who had a c section im picky about underwear now. I want some that are soft and dont sit on my scar. these are some of my go to ones because of the comfort and stretch they have. they are also a little higher waisted so they dont bother my scar at all." — Carissa H.

"Comfy boy shorts. I purchased this because I have contact dermatitis, dermatologist advise me to avoid gartered panties on my bikini line, ordered and tried it, love it so much I might order another pack. Very soft and cool to my skin." — salmonella
$12.24+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
A ten-pack of cheeky, low-rise bikini-style underwear
The V-shaped design of these cute undies adds visual interest while remaining true to a classic bikini silhouette. They feature a curved waistband that accentuates curves and comfortable stretchy cotton fabric that is light and breathable. These panties are definitely on the cheeky side, so if you're looking for full coverage these might not be for you. They're available in several color combinations in sizes S-XL.

Promising review: "As a woman who values both comfort and style in her underwear, the FINETOO 10 Pack Womens Cotton Underwear exceeded all expectations. The soft cotton fabric feels incredibly gentle against my skin, providing all-day comfort without sacrificing sexiness. With their low rise, V-waist design, and cheeky cut, these panties offer the perfect combination of support and allure, making me feel confident and fabulous every day. I initially thought they wouldn't stay in place all day but quickly proved me wrong and have become my favorite underwear thus far." — April

"Comfortable, looks great, good value. Stretchy good quality and very flattering perfect in between of cheeky underwear and a thong" — Jessica

"It was like I wasn't wearing underwear at all. I loved the coverage so comfortable and loved how many colors there were. I also liked how thick it was ." — Jasmine Forward
$19.99+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A five-pack of lace-trimmed cheeky hipsters
Say bye-bye to panty lines with these cheeky hipsters. They provide enough coverage and comfort for everyday use but won't make you feel dowdy. These undies are designed to give a hint of sexiness while the soft fabric and lightweight seamless construction keeps you comfortable. You can get these in a variety of color combinations in sizes S-4XL.

Promising reviews: "These are a total win if you're looking for the right amount of coverage but just a little sexiness. The lace detail along the top is nice, and unlike other panties I've ordered on Amazon, the sewn lace seems to be reinforced, so that pilling should be minimized. They are perfectly soft and have some stretch to them with the 5% spandex. They fit mostly true to size, though mine were a bit big, because I was right on the cusp between sizes, or on the low number end. If you are like me, you might be able to get away with the size just below, but to be safe, go for the range you're in. Just know that they'll fit a little loosely, though not so baggy they'll fall down (unless you have pants that are too big!!) I got a beautiful range of colors and am shocked that you can find quality of this kind for $2.40 a panty!! I'm considering ordering another set." — S.A.

"These are honestly the most comfortable, best fitting panties I have ever owned. I have a smaller waist with a bigger butt so if I buy panties that fit my waist, they dig into my butt cheeks and makes it look like I have 4 cheeks. If I buy to fit my butt, it’s too big on my waist. The only solution I have found were thongs, but my husband hates thongs so I haven’t worn those in years. These are perfect!! They fit my waist to a T and have enough stretch to cover my butt without creating the 4 cheek problem. With them being all cotton, I don’t have any irritation on my lady parts like I have experienced with the sexier lace ones. These are even comfortable working out in. So glad I purchased these! Only complaint is, while I received many color combinations, there weren’t any nude ones which I prefer to wear with white pants but I’ll get by. Extremely happy with this purchase!" — Danielle Johnson
$9.99+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
A five-pack of mid-rise briefs with a lace waistband
Split the difference between sexy lingerie and comfortable everyday undies with these stylish briefs. The stretchy, breathable cotton blend fabric moves with you sans irritation, while the cute lace design can actually help to prevent a pinching waistline. These undies are available in three color combinations in sizes S-XXL. Don't forget to clip the coupon to get 5% off. The discount will be reflected at checkout, not in your cart.

Promising review: "These underwear (I’m a large) fit well without squeezing or moving around when I wear them. They remain smooth on the under cheek and you can’t see lines in the jeans. The top band is a lovely lace, and although lace tends be unstructured, it never rolled with wear. It stayed structurally sound. I highly recommend and I personally would purchase again." — Destiny

"I have been looking for some underwear made out of cotton and these are excellent quality and extremely comfortable! I love them! Will definitely purchase more of them!!!" — Karen
$27.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A five-pack of Calvin Klein logo bikini briefs
Everyone looks great in a pair of Calvins, and these hugely popular bikini briefs are a testament to the brand's long-standing credibility in the undergarment sphere. Soft, comfortable and lightweight, they're the ideal everyday undies. The signature Calvin Klein waistband detail gives you just the right amount of '90s chic while the dreamy fabric, cut and silhouette will make you feel fabulous. You can get a five-pack in a range of assorted colors in sizes XS-XL.

Promising reviews: "I have these in so many colors and styles . I love the comfort of these panties . I love that they do well in the wash and they don't shrink . The size is always right . The price is good for what you get." — Nicole

"I have purchased around (4) packs of 5 pairs of these over the past 3 years and love them. They are cotton, lightweight, don’t ride up my butt. I don’t get ingrown hairs in the bikini area because they are not tight around the leg openings. I will continue to buy these as long as they are sold!
Thanks for having a great product!" — Nurse0003
$27.04+ at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING