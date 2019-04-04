Huffpost

Whether you’re backpacking across a couple of countries or planning to check out every shop and museum a city has to offer, the last thing you want is to slow down your travel plans because of sore feet or a sudden change of weather. Wearing the right footwear will ensure that you’re ready for anything and can make the most of your trip.

When it comes to comfortable travel shoes, there are actually a lot of waterproof walking shoes you can choose from, from hiking boots that can withstand all of the elements or waterproof sneakers that won’t take up too much space in your suitcase. We even found the boots Reese Witherspoon wore in “Wild,” if you’re really committed to your travel experience.

We’ve rounded up 11 pairs of waterproof walking shoes in boot and sneaker styles so you can keep sightseeing without stopping.