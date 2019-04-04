HuffPost Finds

The Best Women's Waterproof Walking Shoes For Travel, From Boots To Sneakers

These comfortable travel shoes are great for backpacking, hiking and sightseeing.

Whether you’re backpacking across a couple of countries or planning to check out every shop and museum a city has to offer, the last thing you want is to slow down your travel plans because of sore feet or a sudden change of weather. Wearing the right footwear will ensure that you’re ready for anything and can make the most of your trip.

When it comes to comfortable travel shoes, there are actually a lot of waterproof walking shoes you can choose from, from hiking boots that can withstand all of the elements or waterproof sneakers that won’t take up too much space in your suitcase. We even found the boots Reese Witherspoon wore in “Wild,” if you’re really committed to your travel experience.

We’ve rounded up 11 pairs of waterproof walking shoes in boot and sneaker styles so you can keep sightseeing without stopping.

1
Blundstone BL510
Zappos
These weatherproof boots are easy to slide on and off with two pull tabs, plus they have plenty of traction. Find them for $180 at Zappos.
2
VIONIC Walker
Zappos
These water-resistant sneakers offer maximum comfort and support. Find them for $100 at Zappos.
3
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped
Zappos
These waterproof hiking boots offer plenty of protection from the elements. Find them for $80 at Zappos.
4
Teva Arrowood 2 WP
Zappos
These waterproof sneakers offer plenty of protection and traction. Find them for $105 at Zappos.
5
Dr. Martens 1460 W
Zappos
These durable lace-up boots keep your feet secure and comfortable. Find them for $140 on Zappos.
6
SOREL Campsneak Slip
Zapppos
This waterproof slip-on sneaker is light enough for everyday wear. Find them for $90 at Zappos.
7
Timberland 6" Premium Boot
Zappos
These waterproof boots are durable enough to withstand all of the elements. Find it for $170 at Zappos.
8
Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof
Zappos
These waterproof hiking shoes have a laced tongue to keep out debris. Find them for $120 at Zappos.
9
Danner Mountain Light Cascade
Zappos
These hiking boots the real deal — and they're the shoes Reese Witherspoon wore in the movie "Wild." Find them for $360 at Zappos.
10
adidas Outdoor Terrex Entry Hiker GTX
Zappos
These waterproof sneakers have a lightweight design for fast-paced hiking. Find it for $110 on Zappos.
11
Keen Terradora Leather Waterproof
Zappos
This waterproof hiking shoe offers stability and comfort. Find it for $140 at Zappos.
