If Years Of Working From Home Have Finally Convinced You To Upgrade Your Office, These 34 Products Are For You

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
An encouraging daily planner if you're someone who thrives with a to-do list
2
An adjustable standing desk with a motor that allows you to transition from sitting to standing
3
Or, if you already have a perfectly good desk, a sit-to-stand converter you can plop on your existing setup
4
Or a more portable laptop riser
5
And an anti-fatigue mat to help reduce stress on your muscles and joints at your standing desk
6
A TikTok-viral padded office chair with a seat that's wide enough for you to sit crisscross applesauce
7
Or a flower-shaped armchair that won't put too much strain on your wallet or your back
8
An angled dry-erase desktop whiteboard where you can jot down notes or play a game of M.A.S.H.
9
A charging station with six USB charging ports if you're sick of having to use six different cords and a power strip
10
A 24-inch monitor if you're sick of working exclusively from your laptop and could use a second screen
11
A colorful, TiktTok-famous mechanical keyboard with a matching wireless mouse
12
A caterpillar cord organizer that will save you from having to crawl under your desk to retrieve a rogue charger
13
An acrylic dry-erase board if you've got a long list of to-dos
14
A space-saving ladder desk that might just convince you to stop working from bed
15
A nonslip mouse pad made to elevate your wrist and keep it in an ergonomic position while you click away
16
A compact light therapy lamp if your office is seriously lacking in the natural light department
17
A memory foam seat cushion because sitting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is taking a serious toll on your tailbone
18
Or — if you want something a bit prettier — a faux-fur seat cushion
19
An aesthetic desk mat to hide the scratches that have accumulated after years of using the same desk
20
A memory foam ergonomic foot rest with a teardrop design that keeps your feet and legs in a comfy position
21
A chic filing cabinet where you can stow away paperwork
22
Or a hanging file organizer just big enough to store the stuff you actually use on a daily basis
23
A USB-powered laptop cooling pad with three fans
24
A convenient adjustable phone stand
25
A USB-powered LED light strip that may help reduce eye fatigue and prevent headaches
26
A ventilated cable management box if the mess of cords under your desk makes it hard for you to concentrate
27
A surprisingly comfortable ergonomic kneeling chair to help keep your spine in alignment
28
An acrylic document organizer where you can store important paperwork and your latest CVS receipt
29
A flexible power strip with a pivoting design so your ridiculously large MacBook charger doesn't block three outlets at once
30
A 360-degree rotating headphone holder
31
A pretty silicone keyboard cover if you've spilled coffee on your computer more times than you'd like to admit
32
A miniature wastebasket perfect for ripped up Post-it Notes and crinkly Pop-Tart wrappers
33
A desktop storage organizer with room for all of your desk essentials
34
A desktop punching bag for shaking off your stress