If Years Of Working From Home Have Finally Convinced You To Upgrade Your Office, These 34 Products Are For You

A pretty silicone keyboard cover if you've spilled coffee on your computer more times than you'd like to admit

Plus, it keeps crumbs and dust out of your keys. It's available in 22 colors.: "I love this keyboard cover. It has a nice feeling, is very flexible, and it fits like a glove on my MacBook Air. It doesn't come off even when I'm moving my laptop around a lot (which I do, since I do a lot of work on the sofa or the bed where I end up in weird positions to be comfortable). I can feel each key individually when I hit them, which is really nice. I haven't seen any signs of wear or even fading in the six months I've had it. This is a very durable keyboard —— it actually kind of kept the liquid there until I could clean it off." — Sadia Rahman