33 Work-From-Home Products Reviewers Are Obsessed With

A rotating timer
You can set the timer for 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, and 30-minute blocks by rotating it to the time you want. Then it will start the countdown. There are also four volume options in case you don't want to disrupt any other people in your home.
: "I love this timer to keep me on task while working from home!
For the price, I was honestly impressed with the quality. My only suggestion would be an option for the display to stay backlit. You can press the snooze button on top to light the display for about five seconds, but that’s not super convenient if you have it rotated in timer mode, plus you have to actively press the button rather than just glancing at how much time is left. Honestly, this is a very small quibble that I could fix simply by not working in a dimly lit room, but it’s really the only critique I have. All in all, this is a fun and functional desk accessory!" —Angela Reiber
A USB-powered cooling pad for anyone whose laptop starts to sounds like a plane is taking off

"Best purchase I have made in years. Only had it two days, but the first words out of my mouth to my wife were, 'I can work for hours like this.' If you work from home and like to work on the couch, recliner, breakfast nook, patio, etc, and you have your computer in your lap, this is an absolute must-have.
Not only does it keep your legs and lap cool, but it also keeps your computer cool and able to process much more efficiently." —Trent Thiel
A wall charger with six outlets

"I work from home in a small apartment, and this really made my setup work the way I want it to. I need to use all six plugs, plus I like to keep my phone and Mi-Fi charging while working, too. This was the perfect thing for me to get everything plugged in and essentially retrofitted into a built-in apartment wall desk setup that was intended for the large desktop towers of the late '90s. I’m ordering a second one in hopes it transforms another part of my weird floor plan. Bonus: The USB ports seem to fast-charge my iPhone XS Max. I can go from dead to fully charged in about 90 minutes." —Moose
A Rocketbook smart reusable notebook

"Why did I not know about this before now??? I am a travel agent working from home and take loads of notes. I am so happy to be able to scan phone call notes with clients into their trip records!
If they do not book right away I can scan and save notes to another file and retrieve them without leafing through a load of paper! Woo-hoo! I can see so many uses for this product for just about anyone who takes notes or even journals regularly. I see that new version was introduced to the market that has lined pages...which I felt was the only thing lacking." —ellen
A shortcut keyboard cover
Chic Geeks is a Black woman–owned small business that designs luxury tech accessories to add personality and color to people's workspace. Promising review:
"I bought this keyboard cover as a gift for my niece who uses Final Cut Pro often. She absolutely loves it and discovered new shortcuts for editing. It’s totally worth the money." —Staci Rutherford
A glass dry-erase desktop whiteboard
The environment will even thank you for reducing your paper use. The whiteboard also comes with a dry-erase marker, accessory channel (to hold the marker), and a storage drawer.
"Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing multiple complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity
. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things."—Captainflapjax
A foldable laptop stand
It can support 20 times its weight and folds flat for easy storage.
"This is among one of the coolest things I’ve purchased. As with lots of people, I started working from home during the pandemic, and I quickly realized how much I relied on my sit/stand desk. I started using an old shipping box to make a stand-up portion of the desk, and after a few weeks, I realized I wanted something a little better. I had intended on buying an actual sit/stand desk, but I got this instead, and I am so happy! It’s like my shipping box, only cooler, and portable.
I did have a heck of a time trying to figure out how to set it up. Honestly, it took me hours of trying until it went “POP!” and it magically happened. So I started copying the movements, and eventually, I learned just how it works. Be patient with it and it will eventually work. It’s not. But if I can do it, so can you." —Maximo
A privacy sign great for anyone working from a full house

"I work from home, and if you do too you may also encounter this odd scenario: Merely closing the door to one’s office is not actually a reliable method to let others know you are working. I can’t say enough good things about this sign. It is a far better design and quality than expected at this price point. The sign is a dial style, and really sturdy.
The dial even has a click-in-place feature to prevent your status from accidentally moving when the door swings shut. Gone are the days of people thinking you’re available when you’re not!
Well, at least you have forewarned them! I am extremely happy with the sign, and can recommend it to anyone who might need a little extra assistance in deterring work interruptions!" —Conscious Consumer
A memory foam chair cushion

"I work from home and sit at a desk in front of a computer for a minimum of 10 hours per day. I used to have to get up at least hourly for breaks that never helped to alleviate the 24/7 sciatica pain down my left leg. And long hours at my desk would leave my whole body sore. I've only had this cushion for one day, and my sciatica is barely noticeable, and I woke up today in no pain after using it yesterday.
I'm a small person, so I can see how this might not be a good fit for everyone, but for me, it's already had a positive impact. I think because they are just cut foam with gel top and a thin cover that they will probably wear down easily, especially since I sit for so long, but it's a reasonable price and if I get six months at a time out of one, I'll consider that a pretty decent return on my investment. :)" —T. M.
And memory foam armrest pads

"I have a desk chair that I live in that I have tried various configurations on the arms to keep from bruising my elbows. Nothing has been much help. I am very glad that I gave this a try! The covers are super soft, and the memory foam works extremely well.
I have only had the covers in use for a week, but already I can feel a difference. This is a product that will continue to be appreciated by my elbows." —Kindle Customer
Wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers confirm are great AirPod dupes
The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 30 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to six hours on a full charge. You also get different sized silicone tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly.
"I love these earbuds! The sound quality and noise canceling is super great, especially working from home and tuning out the little ones.
I use them all the time during work, working out, riding my mower, or just to give me some alone time with whatever I'm watching. I was so sad when my left earbud suddenly stopped working. No charge, wouldn't turn on, even after resetting. I reached out to the company directly, since I only had them for 10 months, and to my surprise they responded so quickly offering me a new set for free! Customer service is spot on! Totally recommend them!" —Eugenia
A selfie ring light

"I love this light and tripod stand. No, I am not a makeup or selfie influencer, but I do work from home and have found my office lighting is terrible. When I have conference calls it is impossible to not look like I work in a dark closet.
I place this light up above my computer and it has been a real game changer for my at-home setup. The lighting options are great, and I love the use of the remote for when I make training videos." —Shannon Smith
Get it from Amazon for $18.60
(available in two colors).
Or a clip-on style ring light if you want something smaller
The light is powered via USB and has three light colors and 10 brightness levels.
"I don't have the best light in my living room. Working from home, I have had my fair share of Zoom and Skype meetings and without this light, my face was shaded no matter how hard I tried to get light. Now with the different shades of light as the day passes, I can change the light brightness and not look like I'm in a dungeon." —Paige Ruark
An adjustable foam footrest
Plus, you can remove the velvet cover for easy cleaning.
"My feet have found heaven! After just over a year of working from home, I've finally decided to invest in some home office upgrades. I was on the fence about a footrest, but the new desk chair I had purchased had a few comfort issues, and I thought this foot rest might help address those. I wasn't wrong! From the first moment my feet landed in the plush comfort of the foam, I haven't wanted to take them off of it
. As a fairly active person most of my life (basketball, horseback riding, running, etc.) I haven't been kind to my body. My back, knees, hips, and feet have all paid the price. This footrest has helped alleviate much of the daily pain I deal with, and at a far cheaper price than the ergonomic chair.
" —Wild-Haired Gurl
A soundproofing strip to help block out all the surrounding noise
This also makes sure that your air-conditioning doesn't escape under your doors, thus saving you energy and money.
"This product works really well! I needed a quick fix to my home office situation.
I live in an apartment in Manhattan and never noticed how much sound comes in and out, until I had to be on conference calls working from home! This little tape made a big difference, took me a couple of minutes to install
." —Sandra Hernandez
A double-sided electronics cleaning brush
The soft bristles help sweep away dust and crumbs. Plus, they retract for optimal storage.
"I WFH, so my laptop as accumulated its fair share of crumbs, dust, and other debris. This was the perfect cleaning tool. The brush side easily sweeps away particles and the rubbery wedge side helps to scrub out gunk in-between keys.
The best part is that it easily fits into the pen holder on my desk." —Andrea G.
Or a cleaning putty to get deep into your keyboard

"When I first saw this product, I thought 'No way is that really going to work'. And for the price it was worth a try. It truly works. I immediately used it on my laptop keyboard and my PC keyboard. It really did pull all of the dust and whatnot out from in between the keys.
It feels damp to your skin and doesn't really leave a residue, the smell is not harsh and really barely there (not like an antiseptic or harsh chemical at all). I really like it. The only thing I'm not sure of is if you clean it or simply use it till you can't and then throw it out. Good product and can't wait it try it out in my car." —BRickard
A portable monitor

"I was hesitant to buy this monitor because I had never heard of the brand and am always a skeptic. I wanted a portable monitor for when I work from home. I also utilize this as a third monitor with my laptop and second monitor. I've had this product for almost a year and can only say great things. It works perfectly. It comes with a foldable case, which can double as a stand.
It also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, a mini-HDMI to HDMI cable, and a power adapter (with a USB-A to USB-C cable)
. I couldn't have asked for a better portable monitor! Don't hesitate!" —A. C. Pham
Or a slide version designed to actually attach to your laptop and slide out
You can use this with any Mac, PC, and Chrome laptop that's between13 and 17 inches. It attaches with magnetic device-safe metal plates, so you can move it around from room to room. Plus, you can rotate the display to customize it to fit your workstyle perfectly.
"I recently purchased this since many of us are working from home these days. It makes my job and my life easier and does not take up space as a large monitor connected to your laptop would.
The customer service rep was amazing and answered my questions. You can use the same SideTrak on a different laptop if you need to (for work/personal use). It's interchangeable. I highly recommend this monitor. I'm very happy with it." —Fightergirl
A pair of blue light-blocking glasses

"I started working full time from home due to COVID, like everyone else, and I started to get a lot of headaches, my eyes were dry and heavy, and I was having issues with my sleep. My friend pointed out I was on the computer now all day long when I had barely used computers before. I bought these glasses and have used them for about a week and they are amazing!!! I feel so much better and my body feels much better at the end of the day!
I only wish they were a little lighter, and they are a little tight behind my ears." —Meghan McCutcheon
A reversible waterproof desk mat

"I'm an art teacher, and working from home during the coronavirus outbreak was going to put a lot of strain on my wood desk (which I keep mostly for show but now am forced to use for work). I ordered this desk pad because mint green is my favorite color, and I wanted something to protect my desk from paint and other art supplies. It arrived today, and it was so cute! It's exactly what I wanted. It's thin enough not to add too much bulk to the desk, the color is so fun, and it wipes off easily.
I love that it's reversible, too, so I'll probably use one side for making tutorial videos for my classes and the other for when I'm painting. I was worried that it wouldn't lie flat because it came rolled up, but it lay flat immediately. And it came with a cute little belt in case I need to roll it back up again and store it!" —Jill S
Some Monkey Noodles
The noodles are great for all adults (and children) but especially those with ADD/ADHA, OCD, autism, or high anxiety. They are said to help you not only feel calm and focused but also reduce stress and anxiety. They're recommended for ages 3+.
: "After having to work from home for months and with my high-stress job, my anxiety has been through the roof. I opened these up and immediately fell in love with them, but what really shocked me was that my cat saw me playing with them and immediately ran over to come and play too. She played with them all day! I used them to help keep me calm before I had to give a Zoom presentation, and it worked.
I did forget to hold on to it while actually presenting, but nevertheless, it eased my anxiety prior to having to speak." —Kelly
An "After Coffee" notepad with three separate sections to help you take a second in the morning
This Black woman–owned small business makes super cute apparel, prints, notepads, and more! This notepad is 6 inches by 8 inches and has 50 sheets to help coordinate all your to-dos.
"Absolutely perfect! It arrived quickly and helps me in the morning to prioritize, and it looks great on my desk. I can’t recommend it enough!" —Stephanie Horowitz
A laptop stand to take your productivity to new heights

"This is an absolute game changer now that I am working from home. It helps my posture and the colors match my MacBook Pro almost exactly if you don't hyper-examine it. It does have a little extra shine, but it is still matte. The stand is very sturdy and has quickly become a favorite to use any time I use my Mac." —ZAraiza
A mug warmer that regulates the temperature of your coffee or tea
Promising review:
"I am currently working from home and I make tea at every hour of every day
. I used to own a Mr. Coffee and had lost it during transition of moving so I HAD to get another one. I’m so glad that I did because now my tea stays warm throughout work. There is no adjustment to high and low but I prefer things simple. You just switch it on and it stays on. The plate gets pretty hot which makes my cup hot at the bottom.
No issue for me because I don’t have children. I prefer warm tea over piping hot or freezing cold. This little device is my best friend and it’s great
. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who loves a 'just right' cup of anything." —Cecy R.
A set of armrest pads to give your wrists a little extra padding

"I use these pads all the time. I'm sure it's not ergonomically correct for me to rest my wrists on my laptop while I type, but it's hard to kick bad habits...so if you're in the same boat with the same annoyingly sharp edges on your Mac, these puppies are the perfect solution. They significantly extend my comfortable writing window.
" —Samuel N.
A lap desk

"This is a work-from-home game changer. I've been working remotely for most of the last two years, and this has been the single best purchase I've made toward WFH health. I previously used to cycle between my office desk and dining table, but since purchasing this I've been working wherever I want in my house. Anywhere I can be seated I can bring this surface and work.
It's lightweight, the two pads are set to give lots of airflow across your lap (though shorts-wearers beware: The fabric may be slightly more coarse than you'd want against bare skin)." —TheWiseTurtle
A colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set
The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries
— both will need them.Promising review:
"So, I just transitioned to work from home and wanted a cool keyboard for my new workspace. I tried two others, and they worked but I wasn’t 100% happy with the style, shape, nor color. A friend showed me her keyboard, and I fell in love with it. Her’s was the pink/colorful option. I immediately went on Amazon and found the purple/lilac colorful and ordered. I received it today, and I’m so pleased. I’m one of those who love hearing the click-clack sound of keys being hit with my nails and the weight of the keyboard is nice and heavy — it feels well made. I’m still getting use to the mouse it’s a wider shape then I’m use to, but it works and matches my keyboard. Now if only I could find a purple monitor, LOL. I highly recommend this keyboard. Happy typing!" —Kimberly Renee
A hand warmer mouse pad

"My wife works from home next to a north-facing window and even without the heating element on, she has been enjoying a warm hand. On extremely cold days, the heating element keeps her hand toasty. —Dan
A cord organizer made to hide that mess of cords below your desk

"I absolutely love this as a solution for hiding our never ending wires from two at home work stations. I love the top which provides a safe and cute platform to easily charge your devices without having to leave them on the floor. I will be buying a second one." —Barbara Konchinski
A set of gold cable organizers
Brighttia is a New York–based small business established in 2018 that specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor.
"These brass cable organizers are beautiful and high quality. I’m using two of them to keep a plug-in sconce cord attached to the wall and to direct the cord to the electrical outlet. These little gold pieces add a touch of functionality and glamour to the sconces.
Exactly what I was looking for." —Amy Margolis
A Wi-Fi extender capable of widening your coverage in all areas of your home

"This is a great product. We live in an old farmhouse and even though we have the fastest and highest internet service, we just couldn't get the signal throughout the entire house, or even our upstairs. But once we plugged in this range extender, we now have our 5G throughout the entire house and even the garage!
It was super easy to install. No hassles. Easy to follow instructions." —Jennifer
A webcam cover

"I bought these mostly because it’s 2020, and honestly, everything is via Zoom these days. I never really thought about it till this year. These covers are easy to put on and work well. You can slide the cover with one finger. I would suggest turning on your camera first while you apply these to ensure the full camera is covered. I really like that they come in a six-pack. One pack covered all my computers. They come off with a little effort, and I didn’t notice a sticky residue. I tried applying and removing it on my computer before trying on my kids' school computers. Very very happy with this purchase!!" —Bethany Bradford