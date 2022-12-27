If your New Year’s resolution is to become more active or start going to the gym consistently, right now is the best time to stock up on fitness gear and accessories. And if you need an upbeat playlist to get you in the zone, you’ll definitely want a fresh pair of headphones or wireless earbuds to wear while you move.

The best workout headphones and wireless earbuds can withstand a little sweat, have amazing sound quality and, of course, stay in your ears during your most intense sessions.

But if you don’t know where to start in choosing the right kind for your ears, fear not. We reached out to fitness trainers and enthusiasts to see which earbuds and headphones are really exercise-friendly and worth incorporating into your routine. Check out which ones the pros are wearing below.