Finding the time to squeeze in a workout during a busy day is no small feat — and it’s made all the more difficult by the exhaustion that accompanies having small children, a packed work or travel schedule and myriad other life activities that can deplete our energy resources. But it is possible for even the most over-scheduled among us to squeeze in small bursts of meaningful physical activity throughout the day, and having the right fitness equipment close at hand can make all the difference in the world.

Even if you loathe exercising, there is something out there for you. The trick is to find ways to incorporate it into your schedule so that it doesn’t feel oppressive. I find that having simple, multifunctional workout gear at arm’s length makes it much easier to peel myself away from my desk for a bit and move my body. I spoke to three professional personal trainers via email to get a better sense of what kind of equipment and workouts are best for people with busy schedules who might also be lacking in motivation, and their advice was wildly helpful.

Thea Hughes, owner of Max Effort Training, explained that a combination of bodyweight exercises and simple items like bands and light weights are really all you need to get going. “I like a mix of mini bands, superbands and therabands to effectively create a decent amount of resistance,” she said. “They’re useful for a wide range of exercises, are super compact, travel friendly and not too expensive.”

Like Hughes, fitness trainer Jillian Goodtree is also a huge fan of exercise bands, a small weight set and bodyweight exercises, though she added that “you can also level up your routine by using gliders or hand and ankle weights.” All these items can be incredibly effective for short, maximum-efficiency workouts — think full-body compound dumbbell movements like squats, curls and presses.

Along with these ideas, Ariel Belgrave, a fitness coach and founder of Gym Hooky, also suggested jumping rope as a “fun and effective way to get your heart rate up... It’s also a great way to work on your coordination and footwork.”

Hughes noted that introducing any movement routine will have benefits. You can improve your fitness baseline with daily walks or easy bodyweight circuits to increase your strength and mobility and reduce pain or stiffness, moving on to bands when you are ready to add a bit of tension. “In the meantime, controlling your own body weight (think slowing down and increasing the time your muscles are under tension) can yield positive results!”

She also pointed out that the best way for a busy person to utilize their time is to try to always do a total-body workout. “Engaging more of your muscle groups, especially your larger muscle groups (legs, glutes) will require more energy and thus help to increase your heart rate.”

Both Hughes and Goodtree said that it’s okay to squeeze in mini workouts throughout the day if you can’t commit to a full workout. “Some movement is always better than no movement,” Goodtree advised, and encouraged reluctant, busy individuals and parents to check out the many great digital platforms and independent trainers who teach online. “I recommend starting with something that’s manageable (like a 20-minute workout) that you can do while supervising a child.”

Belgrave added that “studies have shown that short bursts of exercise can be just as effective as longer workouts when it comes to improving fitness and overall health. Walking to run errands, doing squats in between meetings, and doing burpees are all great ways to fit in a mini workout. The key is to make these mini workouts a habit and to find ways to incorporate them into your daily routine. Some additional ideas include taking take the stairs instead of the elevator, doing a few squats while waiting for your coffee to brew, or even doing a set of push-ups before getting into the shower.”

Below, I’ve rounded up some useful fitness equipment based on recommendations from Goodtree, Belgrave and Hughes. They come at a range of price points (the majority of which are quite affordable) and are all conveniently found on Amazon. Have these close at hand throughout the day and see if you can squeeze in a bit of movement. Once you get into a routine it’ll become easier and less burdensome, and the results will be well worth it.