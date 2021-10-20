Asics Lite-Show Shoes

When it comes to safety in low-light conditions, you can never have too much reflective gear. Asics’ Lite-Show collection makes it easy to dress head-to-toe in gear that’ll make you shine. The collection includes everything from shorts and jackets to tights, along with some of Asics' most popular running shoe models, like the Gel-Nimbus and the Gel-Kayano.The shoes are particularly great. They’re not covered in shiny silver elements, but when the light shines on them, the entire shoe is reflective,” Martinson said. “On top of that, they’re just great shoes, so you’re not sacrificing anything to get the reflective part.”