Life360

Whenever heading out for a workout, it’s wise to tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll return. If you want to guarantee someone can retrace your steps in case of emergency, location sharing app Life360 makes that easy. Available for iPhone or Android , the app enables you to create invite-only “circles” that allow loved ones to see your location in real time. You can also create temporary “bubbles” to share your approximate location for a set period of time, and send silent alerts with your location to circle members, emergency contacts, and police if you ever feel unsafe.“I’ve been using it for years — the idea is to keep people protected and connected,” said Tina Vindum, owner of the Outdoor Fitness Institute training program. “If I’m going out for a five-mile trail run, someone can get turn-by-turn instructions on how to get there if I need them.”