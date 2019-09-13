The Best (Or Worst) Jokes, Quips And Whatnot From The Democratic Debate

Moms and dads have got competition, some new jokers are on the loose.
As 10 presidential hopefuls battled it out in Houston at the third debate in the race for the Democratic nomination on Thursday, there was no shortage of whacky moments as the jokes, zingers and flops flowed freely.
From Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota dropping the extremely obvious “Houston, we have a problem” line during her opening statement to Sen. Kamala Harris of California comparing President Donald Trump to the Wizard of Oz, some lines had viewers cracking up while others fell flat, to say the least.
We’ve rounded up some of the best and worst moments, and the assorted reactions to them on Twitter.
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and his dual-language response to a question about his veganism:
His quip about Canadian Prime Minister’s Justin Trudeau’s hair:
Klobuchar’s “Houston, we have a problem” wordplay:
Another from Klobuchar, the “On Day Seven, you’re supposed to rest, but I won’t” line:
Harris and her Wizard of Oz reference, which prompted the #reallysmalldude hashtag:
Andrew Yang’s “I’m Asian so I know a lot of doctors” crack:
And finally, to summarize: