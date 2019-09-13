The Best (Or Worst) Jokes, Quips And Whatnot From The Democratic Debate

Moms and dads have got competition, some new jokers are on the loose.

As 10 presidential hopefuls battled it out in Houston at the third debate in the race for the Democratic nomination on Thursday, there was no shortage of whacky moments as the jokes, zingers and flops flowed freely.

From Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota dropping the extremely obvious “Houston, we have a problem” line during her opening statement to Sen. Kamala Harris of California comparing President Donald Trump to the Wizard of Oz, some lines had viewers cracking up while others fell flat, to say the least.

We’ve rounded up some of the best and worst moments, and the assorted reactions to them on Twitter.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and his dual-language response to a question about his veganism:

Cory Booker and these jokes are a theme.



Q: Should people, including Latin Americans, become vegans like you?



"No," Cory Booker says before turning to the dad jokes we all know him for having.



"I want to translate that into Spanish, 'No.' " — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 13, 2019

Booker's dad joke energy is strong tonight. Asked if he would advise voters — in Texas and Iowa, for example — to adopt his vegan diet: “First of all, I want to say no. And I want to translate that into Spanish: No.”#DemDebate — Amy B Wang (@amybwang) September 13, 2019

.@CoryBooker gets asked about his veganism and whether Texans & Iowans should follow his example. Booker: "No. And let me translate that into Spanish. No." — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) September 13, 2019

I loved how Booker knew 'No' in Spanish! #DemDebate — Along Your Path (@alongyourpath) September 13, 2019

His quip about Canadian Prime Minister’s Justin Trudeau’s hair:

Sen. Booker cracks a bald joke at the dem debate “I’m the only person on this stage who finds Trudeau’s hair menacing” — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) September 13, 2019

“I’m the only person on this stage who finds Trudeau’s hair menacing”… THUD. Two people in the front row were killed when Booker’s joke crash landed on top of them. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 13, 2019

Cory Booker is the king of the Dad Jokes and my husband is pretending to work on a summation for tomorrow but quietly chuckling because game recognize game. — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) September 13, 2019

Klobuchar’s “Houston, we have a problem” wordplay:

did she just "houston we have a problem" us?



ok plz leave now. — Keri Blakinger (@keribla) September 13, 2019

Amy Klobuchar just said “Houston, we have a problem” and paused because she was so happy with herself. So, she’s out. — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) September 13, 2019

Klobuchar: Houston we have a problem



Audience: *politely laughs*



Klobuchar, quietly: Fuckin killed it — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) September 13, 2019

Amy Klobuchar jokes like a cop that will shoot you if you don't laugh #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/8YxxuOo80t — nappygamer10 (@Nappygamer10) September 13, 2019

Another from Klobuchar, the “On Day Seven, you’re supposed to rest, but I won’t” line:

Day 4, 5 & 6: I'll work on sweeping legislation with Congress and local governments. And on Day 7 you're supposed to rest — but I won't. #DemDebate — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 13, 2019

Klobuchar thought that day 7 line was a banger. It was not. #DemDebate — Brianne (@brifernandez_79) September 13, 2019

Harris and her Wizard of Oz reference, which prompted the #reallysmalldude hashtag:

Senator Kamala Harris says President Trump's trade policy is motivated by his "fragile ego."



She said Trump reminds her of the Wizard of Oz.



"When you pull back the curtain it's a really small dude."



(I'll be watching for those Trump tweets on Harris later...) — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 13, 2019

Kamala Harris referring to Trump as the Wizard of Oz; being a very small man hiding behind a curtain is the comedic highlight of the night. — Presidential Harraser (@kelvin_metro) September 13, 2019

Kamala Harris called The Wizard of Oz “that guy in The Wizard of Oz”



That’s like calling Batman “that guy in Batman” https://t.co/yk3BkxSKYF — Jay (@verycoolhacker) September 13, 2019

Fwiw, the corny jokes are basically all landing at this bar in suburban Michigan where I am watching with the Democratic club. People looooved the Kamala Wizard of Oz bit — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) September 13, 2019

#DemDebate



Kamala: “You know that guy from the Wizard of Oz?”



Kansans:pic.twitter.com/39jRviBM02 — 𝕟𝕒𝕘𝕪 𝕞𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕛 (@keithlnagy) September 13, 2019

Kamala: "He reminds me of that guy in the wizard of Oz" pic.twitter.com/VbPQVoGnDU — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) September 13, 2019

Kamala Harris after making that Wizard of Oz joke #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/8EGxjU7ksd — Sarah Tonin (@BassedInShow) September 13, 2019

Kamala went from "that little girl was me," to "that little man was the wizard" in just three debates. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) September 13, 2019

My favorite quote from tonight is Kamala’s quote about Trump reminding her of the scene from the Wizard of Oz where the curtain revealed a little man after the Wizard was perceived as a big, bold and scary man. That is so spot on and accurate. #DemDebate — Sarah Nicole 💋💄🌹🐝 (@miss_flawless4) September 13, 2019

Trump is definitely no wizard, but he is that #ReallySmallDude fooling some of the people in America and playing this country as if he was the Wizard of Oz. #staywoke pic.twitter.com/PwSHBf2L79 — C. Nelson (@Denali99) September 13, 2019

Andrew Yang’s “I’m Asian so I know a lot of doctors” crack:

"I'm asian, I know a lot of doctors," -- @AndrewYang on his healthcare plan pic.twitter.com/wV5rliDcO9 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 13, 2019

Yang: “I’m Asian, so I know a lot of doctors...”



I hope you know a better speechwriter...that was an awkward flex bro... 😳 #Demdebate 🇺🇸 — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) September 13, 2019

WOW!



Andrew Yang said “ I’m Asian so I know a lot of Doctors”



IN THAT CASE!



I’m BLACK SO I know a lot of People that make Fried Chicken!#DemDebate #DemDebates #AndrewYang #DemDebateTSU pic.twitter.com/QZNpcaghxd — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) September 13, 2019

I’m Italian, So I know.a lot of Mafia members — JeffinKennerbra (@inkennerbra) September 13, 2019

I'm jewish I know a lot of lawyers and accountants — judith starkman (@judithfischer) September 13, 2019

I know no doctors — Johnny Lee 69 (@jiggleman) September 13, 2019

Dude, he often jokes about Asian stereotypes. It’s a way of breaking down the barriers that ‘identity politics’ put up between us. You just missed the joke. 🤷‍♂️ — Robert F. Stokes (@RobertFStokes1) September 13, 2019

“I’m Asian so I know a lot of doctors.” LOL @AndrewYang. He also said that we are talking about healthcare all wrong. It should be a given, a right, so that Americans can go about living our lives & fulfilling our dreams. Agree! #DemDebate — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) September 13, 2019

Andrew Yang saying he’s Asian and knows a lot of doctors is a bit jarring. As an Asian American doctor, I’ve seen my share of model minority stereotypes. But seeing an Asian guy on the presidential debate stage is the biggest source of pride I’ve felt in a long time. #DemDebate — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 13, 2019

And finally, to summarize:

Harris: "Trump is like the guy in Wizard of Oz HAHAHA"



Booker: "Let me translate that into Spanish: 'No.' Hehehe"



Klobuchar: "It's like the Day After Tomorrow but Today lol"



America: "Please kill me now" — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2019

KAMALA: I’m not Trump

BETO: “No” (in Spanish)

KLOBUCHAR: You betcha I ate a salad with a comb.

BERNIE: Make Medicare, Not War

BOOKER: Dagnabit! I live in the Newark projects

WARREN: I have a policy proposal for that

BIDEN: I’m Obama

YANG: I’ll pay u $1000 to vote 4 me — Jackie Vimo (@JackieVimo) September 13, 2019

This is a stage full of intelligent capable people, and yet they suck so bad at jokes and quips. Maybe don’t make them? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 13, 2019

Despair is being locked in a room with Booker and Harris telling jokes to each other — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2019

To be clear, I’m watching the #DemDebate primarily to understand the jokes one Twitter for the next couple of hours. — Science Mike (@mikemchargue) September 13, 2019