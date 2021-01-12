WalletHub’s analysis found that Minnesota has the highest median family income (adjusted for cost of living) at $85,473, which is nearly 1.5 times higher than the lowest median family income, $57,450 in New York. New Hampshire has the lowest share of families living in poverty (4.6%), while Mississippi has the highest (15.5%).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Nevada has the highest separation and divorce rate (26.07%) ― about 1.7 times greater than the equally unsurprising lowest in Utah (15.74%)

Visit WalletHub for the full rankings and more information about the methodology behind this report.