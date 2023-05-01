If Your Yard Has Seen Better Days, You Need These 29 Things

Popular items from this list include:
• A long-handled standing weeder that allows you to reach pesky garden intruders without having to bend over.
• A weather-resistant, 8-foot wooden pathway that’s both easy and instant to install.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An electric pressure washer
This pressure washer has a powerful 1,800-watt motor, five quick-connect spray tips, a 20-foot hose, and a 40.6-fluid ounce detergent tank. Promising review:
"This has been one of the best investments we as homeowners have made. This little guy gets the job done; countless things have been cleaned since we bought it three years ago.
My favorite is our backyard pavers. The cord may not be long enough for some users depending on how big the space you are washing is, but for us it works just fine. Highly recommend!" — BSanchez
A ready-to-spray bleach-free outdoor cleaner
Promising review:
"I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500.
" — R. Latreille
A three-piece wicker chair and table set
This set includes two armchairs with seat cushions and a side table with a tempered glass top. Available in six colors.Promising review:
"I absolutely love this set. I cannot believe the price. It shipped fast and was fairly quick and easy to assemble. It’s a hit; I get so many compliments." — Mrs.Mathews
A waterproof outdoor curtain
Pick up a sturdy rust-resistant curtain rod
while you're at it.This curtain is available in eight sizes and 11 colors.Promising review:
"These curtains are AMAZING! Beautiful and elegant.
Hangs beautiful, very light blocking, keeps rain out of our Tiki bar, we can sit out there in the rain, and keeps the heat in on a cool fall evening when we have the fireplace on!" — Sara Bushendorf
A panel of faux ivy vines
Snag some green zip ties
and you're ready for easy, tool-free installation. Available in three sizes.Promising review:
"I ordered two of these faux-ivy panels to cover up the large wooden fence surrounding my patio. I needed some greenery to balance all the industrial materials and urban landscape. I am very pleased with the outcome!! The panels have been up for a few weeks and have withstood several rain showers and some harsh winds with no problems.
Great purchase!" — Myia E.
A 4-pack of motion-activated lights with built-in solar panels
Promising review:
"I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them and do the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the side and lights turn on.
It has rained about three times and still work great and hoping they last for a long time." — J. Argueta
A fast-acting lawn repair formula
Promising review
: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!
" — Mariah
A fully assembled Scotts seed spreader
Promising review:
"This model is definitely a cut above the other spreaders made by Scott. It is quite well constructed and has lots of nice features like a large hopper, four drop holes, and dual spreader mechanisms. The wheels on this are very nice as well and the edge guard feature works well. Very easy and effective to use and should provide years of use if maintained properly. Beats the pants off of every other spreader I have used.
And it's attractive to boot!" — Gila Monster
Connectable Edison bulb string lights
Available in three sizes and seven styles.
Promising review:
"I have ordered four boxes of these light sets now. I love love love these lights.
They are gorgeous. I plugged them in while in the package to make sure they all worked. Then I unscrewed all the bulbs to make it easy to hang. I hung them up all around my balcony using a staple gun. When I finished I screwed the light bulbs all in :) I would highly recommend these lights. They are PINTEREST perfect!
" — Cora
A set of 10 metal hanging flower pots
Available in multicolor, black, and white.
Promising review:
"Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them.
I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot a cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project.
" — Maegan
A practical 2-in-1 fireplace
The fire pit comes with a mesh screen lid, poke, rain cover, and assembly instructions. Available in two sizes and three finishes.Promising review:
"Excellent product for the price! A lot of screws to be placed but that’s it, assembly was easy and I did it alone in under 45 minutes. Had no problems with the threaded holes for the screws like some seem to have had. Great that it comes with spark screen, grill, long fork, and a rain cover (used it last night for several hours and it was perfect). Got the copper colored one, looks really nice, people are shocked by the price when they see it.
Very pleased with purchase." — S. Bastura
A solid firewood rack with separate kindling storage
Promising review:
"This is an excellent product that helps organize firewood and kindling in an orderly way. The product is easy to assemble and sturdy." — Sicuani
A can of versatile anti-skid acrylic paint
Available in two sizes and six colors.
Promising review:
"I tried several paints on my mom's deck stairs and they all peeled within a year. This paint solved the problem. Heat, sun, rain, snow, no problem. And it really adds a nice grip to the surface.
Definitely worth the investment for me." — DL
A handmade bamboo bee house
Promising review:
"This is the first bee house product I've ever ordered, and I am so happy with it! It is definitely high quality at a reasonable price. Not only is it an eye-pleasing design, it is sturdy, and should last outdoors for a good two years at least.
You can hang it anywhere. I am turning a little patch of dirt in my garden into a flower bed, and it will take a place of honor among the blooms. Hopefully, the sweet buzz of bees will once again come drifting in from my garden!" — Linda H
A water- and rust-resistant vinyl pergola
Promising review:
"I'd been looking for an affordable pergola to add to my boring backyard. I'm so glad that I found this beautiful pergola on Wayfair. Now we love to spend time in our backyard. Since it's windy where I live, I anchored it with wine barrel planters. I get a lot of compliments from family and friends. So satisfied with this.
Added string lights as well." — Ana May
Ten square feet of interlocking teak wood tiles
Promising review:
"Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc...In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" — Adazzle
A long-handled standing weeder
Grampa's Weeder
is a family-owned small business that's home to a standing weeder design that's been around since 1913. Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.Promising review:
"Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get
, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." — JG
A pack of solar-powered stake lights disguised as blooming lilies
Promising review:
"These flowers arrived yesterday and I was impressed by how pretty they looked and also their good quality...but when night came, they were absolutely beautiful!! The lights brighten the flowers and the changing colors rotate in each individual flower, making a very colorful scene.
I'm thinking about buying more!" — Katrina W.
The Original Tree Swing / Etsy
An ash wooden tree swing
The Original Tree Swing
is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based shop creating wooden swings from local lumber that has been cut down for construction, weather damage and the like, saving it from the landfill and bringing it back to backyards everywhere. This swing can support up to 300 pounds and is available in four sizes.Promising review:
"My daughter LOVES this swing, and it was super easy to install with the eye splice and video instructions. Thanks for making a kid's birthday dreams come true!" — Julie Crosby
A pop-up leaf collector
This folds up into the included carrying case for easy storage in the off-season. Promising review:
"I was able to pick up my leaves in record time using this leaf collector. I wish I had know about it years ago. It would have saved me so much money hiring people to do my leaves.
I have told everyone I know about this product. They are all amazed when they see the video I did showing how I raked the leaves on the leaf collector. Folded up the ends like a taco and put it in the bag and released. SO EASY! Absolutely worth the money." — Ronnie
A 20-pack of high-yield vegetable seeds
Promising review:
"I’ve planted all but three of the types of veggies and every single one has germinated and some are already ready to be transplanted! I'm so excited to have a garden full of different veggies! I highly recommend!!" — Brista Mangum
A printed outdoor area rug
Available in 6 sizes and in 17 styles.
Promising review:
"I placed this rug out on my patio underneath the furniture. It goes nicely with the color scheme. We’ve had a number of rainstorms and it dries quickly.
So far so good!" — LSOHara
A sturdy lockable storage box
Available in four sizes.
Promising review:
"It stays dry inside even with snow! This is a great little patio box. It was easy to assemble and seems sturdy. It has done a great job surviving a Colorado winter and keeping all my items dry. I am pleased with this guy." — Kristin
A three-tier rock waterfall fountain with LED lights
Promising review:
"This was the best investment to add tranquility to my patio/backyard. It has a soothing waterfall, lights, and is very easy to install. When the neighbors are over, they remark how beautiful it is and how it adds to the landscape.
I did have a quick question for Alpine pertaining to the water flow through the pump and their customer service was outstanding. Very happy all the way around." — Dean Coppin
A slatted cedar privacy screen with built-in planters
Promising review:
"We are really happy with these! We bought two to section off a private cozy spot on our large patio and are loving spending time out there now. Excellent quality out of the box. Time will tell how they age. They’ve held up to a few good storms so far. Love the planters and the flexibility of their placement." — PH
A weather-resistant tree face bird feeder
Tree Poetry
is an Orlando, Florida-based Etsy shop creating whimsical garden accessories, each hand-painted and shipped in 100% recyclable packaging. Plus, part of their proceeds go to One Tree Planted
to fund planting trees around the worldPromising review:
"Love our old man tree face!! It is well painted and the eyes glow in the dark! Screws were included for installation, and that was easy." — Lainey
A charming garden pathway bridge
Available in natural and stained wood finishes.
Promising review:
"LOVE THIS, so much charm in this bridge. Kids love it. I bought it to cover a septic so no one drives over it. Thinking to order another because it has so much character. Purchased the stained wood, very authentic." — Dara
A canopy sun shade
Pick up this Shade Sail hardware kit
if you don't already have rope, carabiners, or other mounting hardware. This canopy is available in 35 sizes and in 11 colors.Promising review:
"Worked perfectly. Only took about 30 minutes to install.
We went with a different brand of hardware kit (Ollieroo
— sturdier eye pads, all the required screws and longer turnbuckles) and it is wonderful. We'll probably be purchasing more in different sizes for other areas around the house. Louisiana heat and humidity is a nightmare during the summer. The sun shade is a great way to combat that inexpensively.
" — Ishopalot!
A weather-resistant 8-foot wooden pathway
There is also a matching curved walkway
, if you need one. Promising review:
"I went back and forth deciding whether I wanted to buy this. I was going to build my own walkway, but the labor involved and price was more than I want to pay. So this option looked appealing and some of the reviews were not positive. But, I absolutely love this walkway
and I’ve had it for well over a month now. It still looks like I just purchased it. I live in Florida so the weather is very harsh with heavy rains and extreme heat.
This walkway has held up fine." — Jntqnn