The first time I sat in a zero-gravity chair was at one of my family’s numerous summer cookouts. Though I was only a kid then, the unique feeling of sitting in this special chair is one I’ll never forget, and it brings me great joy to be in a position (!) to buy one as an adult.

You’re probably wondering what on earth a zero-gravity chair actually is. This is a recliner that is designed to position your body in a neutral posture that puts your feet in direct alignment with your heart, so it mimics the feeling of weightlessness. As a result, this chair can help you feel more relaxed and aids in taking pressure off of your back, hips and legs.

Though it sounds like something you can only get specially ordered from NASA, you can find these chairs at many stores, including Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair. They’re often placed on outdoor patios or backyards and, if they’re foldable, taken on trips to the beach, lake and outdoor sports events.

Below, we rounded up nine zero-gravity chairs that have the best reviews and come with neat features like built-in cup holders and headrests.

1 Amazon A pair of highly rated zero-gravity chairs with cup holders



Promising review: "Love everything about the zero gravity chair! This is my first experience sitting in a chair like this... and I love it. I feel asleep outside and it felt better than a hammock. I bought the beige... love the color. The fabric feels like a tough nylon. It has already rained on my chair, so I can attest the chair is waterproof. The water beads off the fabric. I dried off the chair easily and effortlessly. The attachable table is adorable and fits perfectly on the frame of the chair. So happy I purchased." — These have a lockable reclining system, meaning you can lounge with ease without worrying about your chair suddenly changing positions. They are foldable (new beach chair, anyone?), lightweight and come with removable trays that have cup holders. Get a set of two in 17 colors, including green, orange, beige, black, gray and red. The weight capacity is 250 pounds."Love everything about the zero gravity chair! This is my first experience sitting in a chair like this... and I love it. I feel asleep outside and it felt better than a hammock. I bought the beige... love the color. The fabric feels like a tough nylon. It has already rained on my chair, so I can attest the chair is waterproof. The water beads off the fabric. I dried off the chair easily and effortlessly. The attachable table is adorable and fits perfectly on the frame of the chair. So happy I purchased." — tgi2day $119.99 at Amazon 2 Wayfair A cushioned zero-gravity chair



Promising review: "We bought this chair for our small RV for watching TV after a long day in the outdoors. It’s wonderful!, Heavy duty, comfortable and folds up easily. Hardly takes up any space." — Get all the comfy vibes with this chair that comes with a soft and thick removable cushion. The chair, which can holdup to 440 pounds, has a reinforced metal frame for stability."We bought this chair for our small RV for watching TV after a long day in the outdoors. It’s wonderful!, Heavy duty, comfortable and folds up easily. Hardly takes up any space." — Anonymous $173.99 at Wayfair 3 Amazon A zero-gravity chair that was one of the first of its kind



Promising review: "I LOVE my chair! Although it looks like an outside lawn chair, I use it in my downstairs rooms for reading, watching TV and some eating too! The very best thing about it is that it has practically cured my sciatica pain I had for years! Since I've had it, I've completely stopped going to the chiropractor, no need! I can walk 4-7 miles a day with very little pain. I just make sure after my walks that I sit in my chair for about 15-30 minutes and then I'm good to go for the rest of the day! It is made well, and once I start traveling again, I will bring it in the car with me!" — Lafuma was the first to apply the zero-gravity position to a reclining chair back in 1961 . It's for this reason that this chair makes a durable, long-lasting seating option for outdoor and indoor use. The weight capacity is 310 pounds and it comes in taupe, blue and black."I LOVE my chair! Although it looks like an outside lawn chair, I use it in my downstairs rooms for reading, watching TV and some eating too! The very best thing about it is that it has practically cured my sciatica pain I had for years! Since I've had it, I've completely stopped going to the chiropractor, no need! I can walk 4-7 miles a day with very little pain. I just make sure after my walks that I sit in my chair for about 15-30 minutes and then I'm good to go for the rest of the day! It is made well, and once I start traveling again, I will bring it in the car with me!" — Carol T $259.99 at Amazon 4 Wayfair An ultra-modern lime-green zero gravity chair



Promising review: "Everyone who sees and tries this chair at my house wants one! Fabulous for finding your center of gravity and staying put. It's been out by the pool in full Florida sun and weather and remains as it was the day I assembled it!" — The steel frame is the name of the game with this unique chair. Resembling the structure of an atom, the chair's eye-catching design makes it a perfect addition to your patio or backyard — it will definitely be a topic of conversation. It also comes with a foam cushion pillow. The weight capacity is 250 pounds. The green option is currently in stock but the turquoise and gray won't be available until July 27."Everyone who sees and tries this chair at my house wants one! Fabulous for finding your center of gravity and staying put. It's been out by the pool in full Florida sun and weather and remains as it was the day I assembled it!" — Jane $207.99 at Wayfair 5 Amazon A zero-gravity lounger with a slide-out table



Promising review: "My husband doubted me and now he spends time in this chair daily. We got them in the Spring and have used them frequently. They have set outside in the sun and weather all season and they still look and operate as good as new. I would recommend." — This brown lounger has a weight capacity of 350 pounds and is travel-friendly, as it folds flat easily and quickly so you can take it wherever you go. In addition to a headrest, it also has a built-in slide-out side table with a cupholder.My husband doubted me and now he spends time in this chair daily. We got them in the Spring and have used them frequently. They have set outside in the sun and weather all season and they still look and operate as good as new. I would recommend." — Borgtaylor $159.99 at Amazon 6 Target A zero-gravity chair with a canopy shade



Promising review: "I bought this for my 82, almost 83 year old mom for Mother's Day, who has severe neck and leg pain. She loves the chair! She said it is so comfortable and easy to adjust as well. Easy to assemble and made very well. Worth every penny." — Shield your eyes from the sun with this UV-resistant zero-gravity chair that comes with a canopy shade, headrest and detachable side tray. It's foldable so you can take it to the park, beach or lake, and in the colder months, it can be your essential tailgating seat. It holds up to 250 pounds and comes in beige, light blue, burgundy, black, gray, navy and brown."I bought this for my 82, almost 83 year old mom for Mother's Day, who has severe neck and leg pain. She loves the chair! She said it is so comfortable and easy to adjust as well. Easy to assemble and made very well. Worth every penny." — Rochelle P. $89.99 at Target 7 Walmart A budget-friendly set of zero-gravity lounge chairs



Promising review: "These chairs are sooo comfortable! The perfect chair for minor back pain or to just relax in. My entire family loves these chairs, the tray comes in handy too. We use these chairs daily!" — Grab a friend, sit back and relax on this pair of lounge chairs. The set comes with two foldable chairs made of weather-resistant materials and in a variety of color options, including red, black, blue, gray and tan. Each chair holds up to 250 pounds."These chairs are sooo comfortable! The perfect chair for minor back pain or to just relax in. My entire family loves these chairs, the tray comes in handy too. We use these chairs daily!" — Giftgiver $79 at Walmart 8 Target An oversized padded zero-gravity chair



Promising review: "I got this chair in green. Very comfortable. I find myself dragging it from room to room. I put my mom in it and she tried to take it with her. So I guess I will have to get her one. Very roomie and in the locked recliner position you are surely to fall into a nice nap. One of the best buys in a while." — This chair is designed with an extra wide seating space thanks to its oversized steel frame. It holds up to 300 pounds and has a lockable reclining system for stability while you lounge. It also comes with a detachable side tray equipped with two cupholders, a phone mount and a tablet holder."I got this chair in green. Very comfortable. I find myself dragging it from room to room. I put my mom in it and she tried to take it with her. So I guess I will have to get her one. Very roomie and in the locked recliner position you are surely to fall into a nice nap. One of the best buys in a while." — Mariah D. $109.99 at Target 9 Wayfair A contemporary zero-gravity chair



Promising review: "I love this super comfortable chair. I used to come in from the patio after just a few minutes, now I can relax and enjoy the outdoors at the same time. This chair is very sturdy and well made, plus it looks classy on my patio!" — Recline with style in this sleek blue option. It's made with a durable tubular steel frame and breathable mesh fabric to keep you cool during the warmer months. It holds up to 265 pounds."I love this super comfortable chair. I used to come in from the patio after just a few minutes, now I can relax and enjoy the outdoors at the same time. This chair is very sturdy and well made, plus it looks classy on my patio!" — beth $149.99 at Wayfair