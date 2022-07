A zero-gravity chair that was one of the first of its kind

Lafuma was the first to apply the zero-gravity position to a reclining chair back in 1961 . It's for this reason that this chair makes a durable, long-lasting seating option for outdoor and indoor use. The weight capacity is 310 pounds and it comes in taupe, blue and black."I LOVE my chair! Although it looks like an outside lawn chair, I use it in my downstairs rooms for reading, watching TV and some eating too! The very best thing about it is that it has practically cured my sciatica pain I had for years! Since I've had it, I've completely stopped going to the chiropractor, no need! I can walk 4-7 miles a day with very little pain. I just make sure after my walks that I sit in my chair for about 15-30 minutes and then I'm good to go for the rest of the day! It is made well, and once I start traveling again, I will bring it in the car with me!" — Carol T