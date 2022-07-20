The first time I sat in a zero-gravity chair was at one of my family’s numerous summer cookouts. Though I was only a kid then, the unique feeling of sitting in this special chair is one I’ll never forget, and it brings me great joy to be in a position (!) to buy one as an adult.
You’re probably wondering what on earth a zero-gravity chair actually is. This is a recliner that is designed to position your body in a neutral posture that puts your feet in direct alignment with your heart, so it mimics the feeling of weightlessness. As a result, this chair can help you feel more relaxed and aids in taking pressure off of your back, hips and legs.
Though it sounds like something you can only get specially ordered from NASA, you can find these chairs at many stores, including Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair. They’re often placed on outdoor patios or backyards and, if they’re foldable, taken on trips to the beach, lake and outdoor sports events.
Below, we rounded up nine zero-gravity chairs that have the best reviews and come with neat features like built-in cup holders and headrests.