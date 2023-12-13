These Are The Gifts That Are Selling Like Hotcakes With HuffPost Readers

These holiday gifts are flying off the shelves, but there's still time to get them before the big day.
They say imitation is the highest form of flattery. It’s also the easiest way to holiday shop.

To help you nail gift-giving for everyone on your list, we’ve created an up-to-date roundup of the bestselling items here at HuffPost that make impeccable presents. From body products to luggage to convenient tech goods, they’re top-selling, high-quality gifts endorsed by HuffPost readers. So if you’re stuck on what to get your sister, uncle, partner or kid, you can just copy our shopping carts and those of our savvy readers.

We’ve watched a few of these bestselling items go out of stock before our eyes, so if you like something, we suggest you snag it sooner than later. We hope you get something good for everyone on your Nice List, and maybe even find some well-deserved gems for yourself.

1
Amazon
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré moisturizer
We spotted this French moisturizer all over TikTok in the spring and can confirm the hype is well-deserved. It has a shea butter-based formula that functions as a nourishing hydrator for your face and can be used as a makeup primer, especially on mature skin, as its rich texture helps smooth fine lines. It soon became a reader fave here at HuffPost, and would make for a great stocking stuffer or self-gift.
$14.40 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A pack of Apple AirTags
Keep track of all your valuables with a set of Apple AirTags. They connect with Apple's Find My app, and can even be programmed to play a sound to help you find missing wallets or keys in an instant. They're completely encrypted and will anonymously use a network of Apple devices to ping you from afar. Great for keeping in your suitcase, on your bicycle, in your work bag or anything else you don't want to lose, they're water- and dust-resistant and pair with your Apple ID, so you can give each tag a name and assigned location.
$79.98 at Amazon
3
Target
A Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum
The cleanliness-obsessed Monica Gellers in your life will be overjoyed to snag a Dyson. The V8 Origin+ is a coveted cordless vacuum designed to be lightweight and easy to carry around the house. It can be used on floors, furniture and ceilings, and has an easy-empty design meaning you can release all the gross stuff you’ve sucked up with only the touch of a button. A single charge will give you up to 40 minutes of cleaning time, and it has famously strong suction that works on both carpet and hard floors, sucking up fur, dust, crumbs, dirt and everything else. The vacuum’s washable filter traps allergens and finer dust as well, helping the air in your home stay clean, too.
$279.99 at Target (regularly $429.99)
4
Walmart
Second-generation Apple AirPods
Classic for a reason, these second-generation AirPods automatically turn on and connect with all your smart devices. They're Siri-enabled with a built-in microphone, seamlessly switch between your laptop and phone and have an over-24-hour battery life with the charging case and five hours of direct play time. They use an Apple lightning cable, so it's likely the same charger as your iPhone or iPad, and the compact case is easy to carry to work, the gym or anywhere else.
$99 at Walmart
5
Béis
A Béis Weekender bag
The blueprint for travel totes, the Béis Weekender is a cleverly designed carry-on that has a divided bottom compartment for shoes, toiletries, hair tools or dirty laundry. It has an easy-open clamshell-style top, interior tech pockets and a luggage sleeve to secure it on your rolling suitcase. It holds clothes for a weekend away or a few days of light travel. This has been a consistently popular seller here at HuffPost and makes a great present for frequent travelers.
$108 at Béis$108 at Nordstom
6
Amazon
Or a viral, budget-friendly option that comes in a ton of colors
An equally popular item, this highly-rated budget weekender comes in a ton of colors and patterns for less than half of the price of the Béis one. This version has a similar zippered bottom compartment, a trolley strap, an interior laptop pocket and separate interior pockets. But this one also has a USB port to connect to an external travel battery and two slip-in side pockets for your water bottle and umbrella and comes with an extra little pouch for makeup or medicine. As it's softer and more collapsable, this version is great to be used as a gym bag or daily work bag — perfect for commuters, gym rats or anyone who loves economical baggage.
$36.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A LifeStraw personal water filter
For hikers, campers, travelers or anyone who likes to be prepared, the LifeStraw is an easy-to-use personal straw filter that removes microplastics, bacteria, parasites, E. coli, salmonella and giardia from most water sources. One straw can be used for about 1,000 gallons of water, ensuring safe drinking when you're internationally traveling or enjoying the outdoors.
$9.88 at Amazon
8
Yeti
A Yeti Rambler mug
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian loves their Yeti Rambler mug, calling it an "impressively sturdy adult sippy cup" and the perfect drinking option for clumsy people. "The Yeti Rambler is impressively high quality, featuring a kitchen-grade stainless steel construction that promises to be rust-resistant and double insulation to keep your drink piping hot or ice-cold," they said. "Its sliding lid allows me to drink out of it like a normal mug and then slide its lid back on to cover my coffee for safe keeping (and the added benefit of keeping my drink hot)." If you have campers, coffee lovers or people who emphatically speak with their hands in your life, they'll love to unwrap this quality mug. If they plan to take it on the go, Zovickian recommends grabbing a car cup holder expander to secure it in a car.
$30 at Yeti
9
Amazon
NatureWell's clinical retinol advanced moisture cream
We've written a lot about NatureWell's tub of retinol cream, deeming it one of Amazon's best-kept secrets and one of the best anti-aging hand and body creams with retinol. It uses advanced micro-encapsulated retinol to keep skin smooth and firm and won't break the bank when you inevitably fall in love and buy it multiple times a year. This is a great gift for a skin care-lover in your life or as a self-treat in the cold winter months.
$19.97 at Amazon
10
Target
A 10th-generation Apple iPad
Basically a giant iPhone, an iPad is the perfect thing for reading online news, looking at photos or FaceTiming loved ones. This model has a ton of great features like front- and back-facing cameras, 64GB of storage, 10.9-inch liquid retina display and an A14 Bionic chip. It comes in four colors, promises a long-lasting battery and lightning-fast internet connectivity for streaming and daily internet surfing.
$399.99 at Target (regularly $449.99)$399 at Walmart (regularly $449)
11
Amazon
Revision Skincare's YouthFull lip replenisher
If the holidays aren't the time to splurge on a $40 overnight lip treatment for someone you love, I don't know when is. This powerful product — endorsed by Shopping editor Janie Campbell — is made with several peptides like palmitoyl tripeptide-1 and palmitoyl tripeptide-38, as well as vitamins E and C, green tea and shea butter, to keep aging lips looking fresh and plump. It's a great treat for yourself, your bestie or your super glamorous family members who are serious about their skin.
$40 at Amazon$40 at Revision Skincare
12
Target
Target's Goodfellow & Co. men's basic tee
We've deemed this super-wearable $8 men's crew neck shirt a no-brainer. It's constructed from a soft cotton and recycled polyester blend, making it super soft on the skin while still breathable. The zero-frills neckline makes it great to wear alone or as a layered piece, and it runs up to a 5XL.
$8 at Target
13
Amazon
A trio of iPhone chargers
Never worry about them finding a charger or a wall block again with this set of three USB-C wall charging blocks and three 6-foot lightning cords. In addition to the white color pictured here, the brand offers charging blocks in a variety of color combinations. These make for an excellent stocking stuffer that will probably go to better use than a tube of travel toothpaste.
$11.99 at Amazon
14
Walmart
An often sold-out swivel chair that looks super expensive
Another favorite here at HuffPost, this super-sleek plush swivel chair is a way more affordable version of its counterparts at Article, CB2 and West Elm that can run up to $2,000. Measuring 34 inches wide and 27.5 inches tall, it can fit into all sorts of living spaces. At the risk of sounding alarmist, it really does sell out a lot, so grab one now for your home office or your grandchildren's reading nook.
$248 at Walmart
15
Amazon
An "adult baby blanket"
We love all "adult baby blankets" here at HuffPost, but these airy, cotton gauze throws from Emme really take the cake. Reviewers say they’re incredibly lightweight and soft and promise to provide comfort without making anyone feel overheated. Grab a few for everyone you love, and be sure to get yourself one, too.
$34.89 at Amazon
16
Athleta
Athleta's mid-rise ankle pants
We've written before about the cult-favorite Brooklyn pants from Athleta, a pair of super versatile ankle-length pants that feel like sweats but look like slacks. They’re described as breathable, wrinkle-resistant and lightweight, so they're perfect for everyday wear including work, errands or chasing after little ones. And as a little bonus, they promise to be quick-drying and tear-resistant and have a UPF rating of 50-plus so they're durable and good-looking.
$39.97 at Athleta
17
Sorel
Sorel winter boots
If there's one thing HuffPost readers love it's a comfortable, durable pair of shoes, so it's little surprise those from Sorel are bestsellers. These insulated, waterproof boots are perfect for shoveling snow, walking to work or playing with kids outside. And they're all so good-looking that you won't rush to take them off when you get back indoors. Grab a pair for the snowbound person on your list (and some for yourself while you're at it).
$240 at Sorel
18
Amazon
A 24-ounce Owala FreeSip
Per senior editor Janie Campbell, the cupholder-fitting 24-ounce Owala FreeSip is the water bottle — she called it "absolutely perfect" and something she can't be without. "Thanks to the unique spout design, you can both sip from the included straw and/or swig from the bottle without making adjustments or changing lids. And once you close the lid with its satisfying snapping sound, it is truly leakproof," she said. "One more lovable thing? The weirdly intriguing color combinations." Grab one for everyone you love.
$32.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A Misiki cervical pillow
If you or a loved one is dealing with chronic neck and back pain, reviewers love this cervical pillow with an ergonomic butterfly contour. It's designed to support your neck and head and to keep your cervical spine properly aligned. Made from memory foam, it's super comfortable for sleeping and has a soft detachable cover that you can throw in the wash. It's a great gift for someone who loves deep sleep and relieving aches.
$55.99 at Amazon
20
Amazon
Londontown’s Kur illuminating nail concealer
When we learned about Londontown’s Kur illuminating nail concealer, we couldn't wait to tell everyone we knew — which is good, because HuffPost readers were as excited as we were. It's a nail concealer that gives your nails a healthy boost, making them look super natural and happy. It has a buildable formula that contains optical brighteners that help cover discoloration or unevenness. Gift it to your bestie that's always getting her nails done or who is recovering from gels and acrylics and trying to strengthen their natural nails.
$20 at Amazon

