A Yeti Rambler mug

HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian loves their Yeti Rambler mug , calling it an "impressively sturdy adult sippy cup" and the perfect drinking option for clumsy people. "The Yeti Rambler is impressively high quality, featuring a kitchen-grade stainless steel construction that promises to be rust-resistant and double insulation to keep your drink piping hot or ice-cold," they said. "Its sliding lid allows me to drink out of it like a normal mug and then slide its lid back on to cover my coffee for safe keeping (and the added benefit of keeping my drink hot)." If you have campers, coffee lovers or people who emphatically speak with their hands in your life, they'll love to unwrap this quality mug. If they plan to take it on the go, Zovickian recommends grabbing a car cup holder expander to secure it in a car.