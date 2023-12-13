Target

A Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum

The cleanliness-obsessed Monica Gellers in your life will be overjoyed to snag a Dyson. The V8 Origin+ is a coveted cordless vacuum designed to be lightweight and easy to carry around the house. It can be used on floors, furniture and ceilings, and has an easy-empty design meaning you can release all the gross stuff you’ve sucked up with only the touch of a button. A single charge will give you up to 40 minutes of cleaning time, and it has famously strong suction that works on both carpet and hard floors, sucking up fur, dust, crumbs, dirt and everything else. The vacuum’s washable filter traps allergens and finer dust as well, helping the air in your home stay clean, too.