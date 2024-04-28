11 Of Amazon's Bestselling Kitchen Tools For Under $30

You may not have an army of sous chefs you can rely on at home, but having a few kitchen tools on hand can definitely help cut down on prep and clean-up.
Rounded up here are some of the bestselling kitchen tools on Amazon right now — all under $30.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A food scale that makes measuring portion sizes easy
2
A meat thermometer to ensure you don’t give yourself food poisoning
3
A stainless steel food scale
4
An olive oil sprayer for grilling, roasting, baking and salad-making
5
A milk frother so you can make fancy coffee drinks at home
6
An egg maker that’s a must-have for meal-prepping
7
Air fryer paper liners that eliminates cleanup
8
A veggie chopper that majorly cuts cooking prep time down
9
A can opener that’s easy to handle
10
Dishwasher-safe kitchen shears
11
High-tech salt and pepper shakers