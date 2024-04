11 Of Amazon's Bestselling Kitchen Tools For Under $30

A meat thermometer to ensure you don’t give yourself food poisoning

Guessing if your meat is cooked enough is a game you definitely don’t want to play. Having a food thermometer on hand is the best safety tool you can keep in the kitchen. More than 69,000 Amazon customers have purchased this one for less than $13, with the vast majority giving it a perfect five-star rating.“I had an old candy thermometer that I used to use that was my wife’s. It was bulky and took a long time to get up to temp. This thing gets up to temp immediately telling you what temperature your meat is at. The probe can be opened to various angles so it’s very ergonomic and comfortable to use. It’s also long so you don’t have to stick your hand right down by the fire. Also, something super simple, but very convenient is that it gives you the meat temperatures you need right on the unit itself so you don’t have to keep consulting your phone to see what temp you should be cooking your porkchop to. Great purchase at a cheap price for something that works extremely well. The numbers light up for easy reading also.” — Norb C