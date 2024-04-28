Shoppingcookingkitchen

11 Of Amazon's Bestselling Kitchen Tools For Under $30

They’ll save you so much time.
Egg cooker and food scale
You may not have an army of sous chefs you can rely on at home, but having a few kitchen tools on hand can definitely help cut down on prep and clean-up.

Rounded up here are some of the bestselling kitchen tools on Amazon right now — all under $30.

1
Amazon
A food scale that makes measuring portion sizes easy
There are so many reasons why a food scale can come in handy. One, it makes sure your measurements are exact — cooking is a science, after all, and precision matters. It also converts measurements for you, which is helpful if you’re following a recipe from a blogger or chef who lives outside of the U.S. It also means there are no measuring cups to wash when you’re done cooking. This one is a favorite for many because it’s small; it doesn’t take up too much kitchen counter space. The LCD screen is backlit so it’s easy to read, even if you aren’t standing right in front of it.

Promising Amazon review: “I cannot say enough good about this scale. I purchased it for baking and feeding my sourdough starter. I have been using it for about a month now. It is simple and straightforward. You can toggle between grams, kilograms and ounces with the simple touch of a button and I love the tare feature for weighing new items you add to the weight of your mixture. I’ve recommended this scale to so many friends and will continue to do so. Such a great little scale at an affordable price.” — Amazon customer
$9.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A meat thermometer to ensure you don’t give yourself food poisoning
Guessing if your meat is cooked enough is a game you definitely don’t want to play. Having a food thermometer on hand is the best safety tool you can keep in the kitchen. More than 69,000 Amazon customers have purchased this one for less than $13, with the vast majority giving it a perfect five-star rating.

Promising Amazon review: “I had an old candy thermometer that I used to use that was my wife’s. It was bulky and took a long time to get up to temp. This thing gets up to temp immediately telling you what temperature your meat is at. The probe can be opened to various angles so it’s very ergonomic and comfortable to use. It’s also long so you don’t have to stick your hand right down by the fire. Also, something super simple, but very convenient is that it gives you the meat temperatures you need right on the unit itself so you don’t have to keep consulting your phone to see what temp you should be cooking your porkchop to. Great purchase at a cheap price for something that works extremely well. The numbers light up for easy reading also.” — Norb C
$15.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A stainless steel food scale
If you're looking for another popular food scale, Amazon shoppers are straight-up obsessed with this option. More than 87,000 people have purchased and rated it and it has a cumulative rating of 4.7 out of five stars.

Promising Amazon review: “This scale is incredibly easy to use! Place a container or plate or even plastic wrap on the scale before turning it on and then the scale automatically calculates the tare weight. All you have to do is put the food in or on whatever you put on the scale. You can easily switch between solid and fluid measurements, between ounces and grams.

I am so happy I bought this. I can portion out meat, cheese and baking ingredients with ease. Takes some of the anxiety out of measuring. Love it!” — Wendy Elam
$12.59 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An olive oil sprayer for grilling, roasting, baking and salad-making
Having an olive oil sprayer makes it easy to cook with while also ensuring you don’t overdo it, cooking with too much oil. You can use this baby to spray your grill, a sheet tray full of veggies, skillet or on top of a salad before you dig in. It reduces the spills and splatters that often happen in the kitchen, cutting down on cleanup time.

Promising Amazon review: “I've been using this for four months. I bought it when I got a new air fryer. This sprayer did not disappoint. I previously have purchased two oil misters that would clog and not work at all even though they were well-known brands. This sprayer still delivers a fine spray and I'm much happier with it than with previous misters. It is not a fine mist, but still a fine enough spray that I am not using too much oil in my cooking. I'm convinced that the fine mist sprayers just cannot be long-lasting because the oil ends up gunking up the nozzle eventually. I appreciate that this is also easy to disassemble and clean. I use vegetable oil but am about to buy another for olive oil now that I know how well it works.” — Wendallyn
$8.20 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A milk frother so you can make fancy coffee drinks at home
Savoring a latte or cappuccino is a microjoy you deserve to experience every day. Romanticize your life by making a frothy coffee drink at home to sip on while you work, curl up on the couch or while you watch your kids. This frother has a powerful-yet-quiet motor and comfortable grip.

Promising Amazon review: “This small device was a game-changer for me! I initially bought it to mix my powder supplements, which it did a pretty decent job. I first used it to froth my milk for my morning coffee and I was blown away by how that little change made my coffee taste way better! I initially had a slight issue with the product and a representative from the company reached out to me and made sure I was extremely happy with the product I received! They went above and beyond my expectations! Most companies these days sell you the product and could care less about you after. Not this company! That's a rare thing to find these days! Without a doubt I would recommend this product to anyone that is in need of it. So refreshing to have a company like this around, others should learn from them! A++ customer service! I will check out other products from them in the future!” — Daniel
$7.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An egg maker that’s a must-have for meal-prepping
Eggs are a goldmine of nutritional benefits, packed with protein, omega-3s and vitamin B. Their versatility (you can incorporate them into virtually any meal) makes them a meal-prepping favorite. This egg cooker hard boils six at once. It can cook eggs in all sorts of other ways too, including scrambling, poaching and making individual omelets. You get to choose how runny or cooked you want your eggs too.

Promising Amazon review: “I have an egg cooker and when my mom visited she fell in love with mine. So after she returned home I bought this one for her. She loves it and she tells me it makes the best poached eggs and great omelets, plus it makes the fastest hard boiled eggs ever. I have to agree. She is 90 years old and she says it is a very easy product to use and this one makes a sound when it's done cooking. I like that and may buy myself a new one because my old one does not make a sound when it is done. Also after cooking each time there gets this rusty looking stain where the water heats up and through buying this one I found out it's easy to clean with just a little vinegar. After having mine for seven years, vinegar cleaned mine up too. I saw the vinegar clean up in a video I watched when purchasing.” — Margaret J.
$19.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Air fryer paper liners that eliminates cleanup
Obsessed with your air fryer? If so, you need these paper liners that will help keep your beloved cooking appliance clean, minus any scrubbing. You can get a pack of 100 for less than $12.

Promising Amazon review: “These work great out of the box. I have put the food directly in them and there is no drainage/spillage. If I want the food to drain, I place this liner underneath the wire rack and put the food on the rack. It works great. If you do not have a wire rack, you can poke holes in the liner. This lets grease drip to the bottom and allows some to stay on the food and limits the cleanup to grease in the bottom without having bits that need to be scrubbed off.” — Lara
$12.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A veggie chopper that majorly cuts cooking prep time down
Chopping veggies is often the most time consuming part of active cooking. Not anymore with this gadget on hand! It can chop, dice and even spiralize whole veggies in mere seconds. Right now it’s almost half off, making it the best time to buy it.

Promising Amazon review: “We use this for all of our veggie cutting needs. It seriously is so convenient for meal prepping veggies for the week for salads. If I don't cut up veggies for the salads I probably won't end up using it. This makes the meal prep for the week 10 times easier and I am not dreading all the cutting. The bigger attachment is so nice for chopping up sweet potatoes or other veggies. It is so easy I don't think we will ever not have one. We had another brand but it felt so flimsy and broke quickly. This one is heavy duty and a great value for the price! It's super durable and 10 times easier to clean than the other brand we had. 10/10 I would buy again!” — Kayleb Bills


$24.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A can opener that’s easy to handle
A good can opener is one of those kitchen tools everyone uses, but you never think about buying until you actually need it. If you’re in the market for one, go for the can opener that more than 15,000 Amazon customers swear by. It’s stainless steel, has a comfy grippy handle and cuts smooth so you avoid coming into contact with any jagged edges.

Promising Amazon review: “I’ve had electric can openers, but lately most of my cans have pull tops and don’t require a can opener. It seemed like a waste of counter space for an electric can opener to sit there doing nothing. This manual can opener is really easy to use, grips the can top tightly, and the extra padding ensures that the key wind grips easily and turns well. The handle is comfortable for my old arthritic hands and I like everything about this implement.” — Amazon customer
$9.67+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
Dishwasher-safe kitchen shears
These kitchen shears can be used for everything from cutting herbs to breaking down poultry. This pair is sharp; it can handle some thick foods and food packaging. They’re also dishwasher safe, so you can properly clean them without worrying about them rusting.

Promising Amazon review: “I purchased a two-pack of these, and they're great, considering the price! The handles are solid and not in danger of sliding off like some cheaper brands. The shears are sharp, and can handle medium-duty cutting. I love that the sheath clicks on snugly so it stays on even after being knocked around inside the kitchen drawer. I wash them in the dishwasher in the open position and carefully point it away from me so I can retrieve it safely. So far no signs of rust, and the joint has yet to loosen up, two things cheaper scissors always seem to do.” — Amazon customer
$8.99+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
High-tech salt and pepper shakers
This set of salt and pepper shakers makes standard sets look like an antique relic. It allows you to control the coarseness you want and freshly grinds as soon as you flip it over.

Promising Amazon review: “I have purchased several salt and pepper grinders over the years but I never found one that was easy to load and wouldn’t cause my wrists to cramp from constantly grinding. Then I found these beauties and everything changed. Just load the batteries, put in some salt or pepper and turn the grinder upside down. Then you have instant ground salt or pepper. And it only takes seconds to have enough. These look great in the kitchen or on the dining room table. They are easy to load with salt and pepper. The only downside I have found is each grinder requires six AAA batteries so you may want to purchase batteries also as the grinders do not include them. Happy cooking!!” — Amazon customer
$19.99 at Amazon
