A Guac-Lock

Made to squeezes all the air out of your guacamole, this container means that you don't have to scrape off a brown-ish layer of goo when you go to eat leftovers. You may only be able to eat so much of your favorite avocado concoction in one night, but now you have an excuse to make a little extra to enjoy through the week! No need to bother with any other half-baked hacks that theoretically keep gauc oxidation at bay."Rarely do I buy something that delivers 100% of what they claim it will. I'm happy to report that this completely lived up to my expectations. Truth be told, it works even better than I expected it to. I made a batch of guac a week ago. Two or three times during the week, I unlocked it, dipped a chip or two and then re-locked it.I typically make a batch of guac each week and use it as a snack or as a spread on sandwiches. I also typically throw out one-third of the batch because it spoils before we can eat it. Not any more." — mhogan



Get it from Amazon for $18.54.