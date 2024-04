8 Extremely Popular Emotional Support Water Bottles That You Can Get On Amazon

An Owala water bottle with convenient push-down lid

Available in four different sizes and 22 different colors, the Owala water bottle is made of stainless steel and can keep liquids hot or cold for up to 24 hours. The spout was designed for either big swigs or small sips, depending on how thirsty you are. One of the best features is its lid lock, which prevents spills.“This water bottle is fantastic! You can drink from a built-in straw or chug from the open space in the exact same spot. I wasn’t sure about it at first, but it turned out to be my 13-year-old son’s favorite water bottle! I tried it to see if it actually worked and I liked it a lot too! There is only a straw attached inside so it is easy to clean. It locks tight and is leak-proof, which is tested often when he throws his backpack into the floor. He leaves ice in it at night and there is still ice in it the next morning, so it keeps drinks cold for quite a while. It fits in the cup holders of the car. I highly recommend this water bottle!” — Amazon Customer