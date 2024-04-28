ShoppingWaterdrinking

8 Extremely Popular Emotional Support Water Bottles That You Can Get On Amazon

Find the one that fits your hydration needs.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Reusable water bottles from Nalgene and Stanley
Amazon
Reusable water bottles from Nalgene and Stanley

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when having a refillable water bottle with you at all times became the norm. It used to be that bottles of Evian and Smartwater were ubiquitous until reusable vessels from brands like S’well and Nalgene began to take hold.

Now, plenty of people will wax poetic about their Stanley or Yeti. Once you start carrying water with you everywhere, you realize that you suddenly feel very naked without it. Yes, it’s a hydration tool, but it’s also oddly comforting to have with you.

If you’re on a quest to find your perfect water bottle, check out this list of popular options from Amazon, compiled with the help of the retailer’s “Best Sellers” landing page. People are straight-up thirsty for them, leaving love letters thinly veiled as reviews and giving high star-ratings. Keep reading to find the one that will best for your hydration (and emotional) needs.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
The Stanley Tumbler people are foaming at the mouth for
Why is everyone so obsessed with Stanley's oversized cup? It’s practical (fitting in standard-size cup holders), keeps liquids the desired temperature for hours (possibly days) and has a specially designed FlowState lid, which resists splashes as you sip and holds the straw in place. Choose from between 42 different colors.

Promising Amazon review: “I'll admit, it's just a cup. But it's a very good cup, and I like the way it looks. It is leak-proof enough that when I'm lying in bed and I want to take a sip, no water pours on me. It keeps my coffee hot long enough so then I can have some in the morning before my walk and some after my walk without it cooling at all. This isn't the best cup if you're going hiking or out on the town. But this is a great water bottle if you are working at a desk all day and you want to keep habitually drinking water throughout the day. Definitely recommend!” — Annette Johnson
$45 at Amazon
2
Amazon
An Owala water bottle with convenient push-down lid
Available in four different sizes and 22 different colors, the Owala water bottle is made of stainless steel and can keep liquids hot or cold for up to 24 hours. The spout was designed for either big swigs or small sips, depending on how thirsty you are. One of the best features is its lid lock, which prevents spills.

Promising Amazon review: “This water bottle is fantastic! You can drink from a built-in straw or chug from the open space in the exact same spot. I wasn’t sure about it at first, but it turned out to be my 13-year-old son’s favorite water bottle! I tried it to see if it actually worked and I liked it a lot too! There is only a straw attached inside so it is easy to clean. It locks tight and is leak-proof, which is tested often when he throws his backpack into the floor. He leaves ice in it at night and there is still ice in it the next morning, so it keeps drinks cold for quite a while. It fits in the cup holders of the car. I highly recommend this water bottle!” — Amazon Customer
$27.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A Nalgene BPA-free water bottle with a wide mouth
The Nalgene is perfect for water guzzlers or for times when you’re super thirsty, like after a workout or hike. The wide mouth makes it easy to drink a lot of water quickly; none of the slow sips that sucking on a straw requires. The loop on the lid makes it easy to attach to backpacks too.

Promising Amazon review: “In a time of fad vacuum-insulated bottles, I like that there’s a robust, simple alternative in Nalgene’s plastic bottles. These are probably the only plastic bottles that merit a serious look; they’ve never imparted any flavor or scent to anything I’ve put in them and they’re easy to clean. I’m especially fond of the wide range of colors available; make them easier to keep track of at the gym and outdoors. I have several of the wide-mouth variant bottles and various iterations of caps and lids, as well as the neoprene insulation sleeve. IMO, you can’t go wrong, however you configure and accessorize. The only damage I’ve ever done to a Nalgene bottle was by forgetting one in the freezer overnight; it stretched the bottle but didn’t actually break it open. They’re incredibly durable, quality American products.” — Juliette
$16.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An Iron Flask with three lids
The Iron Flask comes with three different lids, all of which are leak-proof: one with a straw, a flip lid with a handle and a stainless steel screw-on lid. It’s a cult favorite because it’s super durable and does a good job of keeping liquids cold for hours. Choose from between 40 different colors.

Promising Amazon review: “I bought my pink Iron Flask two years ago and it still works amazing!! Cold drinks stay cold in here for such a long time; I'll fill up my bottle with ice water before bed and wake up the next day with the ice still unmelted. The paint stays on really well — no chipped areas except for a tiny spot where I dropped my bottle hard. I cannot recommend Iron Flask bottles enough!!” — Cassie
$28.95 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A Hydro Flask with double-wall vacuum insulation
This Hydro Flask boasts leak-proof cap that reviewers say really works. The loop on top makes it easy to tote around and it fits in standard-size cup holders.

Promising Amazon review: “I'm on my second bottle and this is the best one I've experienced. I use it for cold water or Gatorade. If you add a little ice, it will keep your drink cold for hours. Even overnight. The top is completely leak proof if you tighten it hand tight. No need to crank it down. The capacity is just right for me. Not too big to be hard to handle. Recommended.” — Scott Lesher
$39.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A CamelBak water bottle with a magnetic cap
The magnetic cap on CamelBaks is simple, yet smart: It tucks away when you’re not drinking, keeping the part you put your mouth on from being exposed to all sorts of nastiness while simultaneously preventing spillage. It’s lightweight and easy to carry, which is a plus because some water bottles feel like kettlebells.

Promising Amazon review: “Took it with us on summer vacation in Florida. We still had ice at the end of the evening! Lightweight and cheaper than fancy brands, but still well-known and best of all, it just works. It takes a moment to learn how to take off the cap, but not a reason to detract from all the good qualities.” — C. Abraham
$30 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A Brita water bottle that comes with a filter
You may be familiar with the Brita water pitchers many people keep in the fridge, but did you know the brand makes water bottles too? They do, and just like with the pitchers, they have a built-in filter that keeps impurities out of your water.

Promising Amazon review: “This water bottle was a game changer for me! I work in a school so we just have water fountains and Brita pitchers. Either way, unless I bring a bunch of water from home all the time, I have to drink tap water. I can’t stand the taste of tap water...it’s awful where I live. I don’t even cook with it. I buy jugs and even use them for boiling water for noodles. But this water bottle makes it much easier tolerating the water fountains. My body/hydration will forever be grateful.” — Shala Brown
$22.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A Yeti Rambler you can chug from
Yeti is another drinkware brand that many people are hands-down obsessed with. The opening on this water bottle looks like the perfect size, and reviewers say it won't spill all over you. It promises to be super durable, too. Choose from 28 different colors.

Promising Amazon review: “I have had countless Yeti products over the years and they never disappoint. I oftentimes make a coffee or tea before going into work and then find myself setting it down and getting pulled into the frenzy. I never have to get disappointed when I remember my coffee again because this baby keeps your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks ice cold. I got this one for my husband as he has a vehicle that has bigger cup holders. He loves this for his hot or cold beverages. I have the smaller version as I drive a Go Kart for a vehicle (Ford Fiesta) but we were able to buy different type tops and switch them between the two of us. If you have a smaller vehicle that does not have the bigger cup holders I would recommend sizing down.” — Carrie Bardi
$40 at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING