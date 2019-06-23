BET Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

The BET Awards like Cardi B and she likes it like that.

The Bronx-born rapper is set to be the big winner at the 19th annual award show, which kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night, as the stars turned out looks on the red carpet.

After Jamie Foxx’s off-the-rails hosting gig last year, national treasure Regina Hall is taking over as the master of ceremonies for the event, which celebrates African-American achievement in music, movies and sports for both longtime legends and up-and-comers.

Cardi B, who is opening the ceremony with a sure-to-be-buzzworthy performance, is the night’s most decorated nominee with seven nods, including female hip-hop artist and album of the year. Drake, however, trails not too far behind with five nominations across major categories with Travis Scott, J. Cole and Beyoncé also up for top awards.

Meek Mill, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, DJ Khaled, Migos, Lizzo, John Legend, Fantasia and more are set to perform at the ceremony, which will also honor icons like Mary J. Blige and Tyler Perry with special awards.

During the show, the late rapper Nipsey Hussle will posthumously receive the Humanitarian Award in recognition of his community activism and philanthropic work in his hometown of Los Angeles.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

WINNER: Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Caleb McLaughlin

Lyric Ross

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Best Movie

WINNER: “BlacKkKlansman”

“Creed II”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Hate U Give”

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best Group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Gunna

Migos

The Carters

Best Collaboration

21 Savage Ft. J. Cole, “A Lot “

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott Ft. Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Tyga Ft. Offset, “Taste”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Video of the Year

21 Savage Ft. J. Cole, “A Lot”

Cardi B, “Money”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “Nice for What”

The Carters, “Apes**t”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans

Best New Artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice Wrld

WINNER: Lil Baby

Queen Naija

Album of the Year

“Astroworld,” Travis Scott

“Championships,” Meek Mill

“Ella Mai,” Ella Mai

“Everything Is Love,” The Carters

WINNER: “Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B

Sportswoman of the Year

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Kevin Durant

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys, “Raise A Man”

Ciara, “Level Up”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Janelle Monáe, “Pynk”

Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor, “Rose In Harlem”

Bobby Jones Best Gospel/International Award

Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell, “All Of My Life”

Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

WINNER: Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”

Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”

Best International Act

Aka (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (U.K.)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (U.K.)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best New International Act (Fan Voted Category)

Headie One (U.K.)

Jok’air (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (U.K.)

Sho Madjozi (Africa)

Teniola Apata (Africa)

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

WINNER: Ella Mai, “Trip”

J. Cole, “Middle Child”

Travis Scott Ft. Drake, “Sicko Mode”

This post will be updated throughout the night.