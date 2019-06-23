BET Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

The BET Awards like Cardi B and she likes it like that.
The Bronx-born rapper is set to be the big winner at the 19th annual award show, which kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night, as the stars turned out looks on the red carpet.
After Jamie Foxx’s off-the-rails hosting gig last year, national treasure Regina Hall is taking over as the master of ceremonies for the event, which celebrates African-American achievement in music, movies and sports for both longtime legends and up-and-comers.
Cardi B, who is opening the ceremony with a sure-to-be-buzzworthy performance, is the night’s most decorated nominee with seven nods, including female hip-hop artist and album of the year. Drake, however, trails not too far behind with five nominations across major categories with Travis Scott, J. Cole and Beyoncé also up for top awards.
Meek Mill, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, DJ Khaled, Migos, Lizzo, John Legend, Fantasia and more are set to perform at the ceremony, which will also honor icons like Mary J. Blige and Tyler Perry with special awards.
During the show, the late rapper Nipsey Hussle will posthumously receive the Humanitarian Award in recognition of his community activism and philanthropic work in his hometown of Los Angeles.
Check out the list of nominees and winners below.
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
WINNER: Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
Best Movie
WINNER: “BlacKkKlansman”
“Creed II”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“The Hate U Give”
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best Group
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Gunna
Migos
The Carters
Best Collaboration
21 Savage Ft. J. Cole, “A Lot “
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”
Travis Scott Ft. Drake, “Sicko Mode”
Tyga Ft. Offset, “Taste”
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Video of the Year
21 Savage Ft. J. Cole, “A Lot”
Cardi B, “Money”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Drake, “Nice for What”
The Carters, “Apes**t”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans
Best New Artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice Wrld
WINNER: Lil Baby
Queen Naija
Album of the Year
“Astroworld,” Travis Scott
“Championships,” Meek Mill
“Ella Mai,” Ella Mai
“Everything Is Love,” The Carters
WINNER: “Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B
Sportswoman of the Year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Kevin Durant
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys, “Raise A Man”
Ciara, “Level Up”
H.E.R., “Hard Place”
Janelle Monáe, “Pynk”
Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”
Teyana Taylor, “Rose In Harlem”
Bobby Jones Best Gospel/International Award
Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell, “All Of My Life”
Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
WINNER: Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”
Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”
Best International Act
Aka (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Best New International Act (Fan Voted Category)
Headie One (U.K.)
Jok’air (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (U.K.)
Sho Madjozi (Africa)
Teniola Apata (Africa)
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
WINNER: Ella Mai, “Trip”
J. Cole, “Middle Child”
Travis Scott Ft. Drake, “Sicko Mode”
This post will be updated throughout the night.