BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet: See All The Best Looks From 'Culture's Biggest Night'

Some of our favorite Black celebs brought all the glitz and glam to the 2021 BET Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

This year’s theme is “Year of the Black Woman,” with “Empire” actor Taraji P. Henson set to host. Megan Thee Stallion, Jazmine Sullivan, Issa Rae, Andra Day and other big names are all up for awards. Queen Latifah will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The ceremony is jam-packed with performances by City Girls, DaBaby, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin and several others.

But before these stars hit the stage, they graced the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater. Check out all the stunning looks below:

Megan Thee Stallion

Rich Fury via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion received seven BET Awards nominations for the night. She is set to perform on the big stage.

Jazmine Sullivan

Rich Fury via Getty Images Jazmine Sullivan is set to perform hits from her album "Heaux Tales" at the BET Awards.

H.E.R.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Singer H.E.R. is set to perform at the 2021 BET Awards.

Chloe Bailey

Rich Fury via Getty Images Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle attends the BET Awards 2021. Chloe x Halle is nominated for several awards.

Kirk Franklin

Paras Griffin via Getty Images Kirk Franklin is set to perform at the 2021 BET Awards.

City Girls

Rich Fury via Getty Images JT and Yung Miami of City Girls attend the BET Awards 2021.

Tyler, The Creator

Rich Fury via Getty Images Tyler, the Creator attends the BET Awards 2021.

Michelle Buteau

Paras Griffin via Getty Images Michelle Buteau stars in "First Wives Club" on BET+.

Rapsody

Paras Griffin via Getty Images Rapsody is set to perform at the 2021 BET Awards.

Jennifer Hudson

Amy Sussman via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Jennifer Hudson attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)

Migos

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos attend the BET Awards 2021.

DaBaby

Rich Fury via Getty Images DaBaby attends the BET Awards 2021.

Ciara

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Ciara attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater.

Lil Nas X

Paras Griffin via Getty Images Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021.

Ari Lennox

Rich Fury via Getty Images Ari Lennox attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27 in Los Angeles, California.

Saweetie

Rich Fury via Getty Images Saweetie attends the BET Awards 2021.

Coi Leray

Paras Griffin via Getty Images Coi Leray attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27 in Los Angeles, California.

Ashanti

Rich Fury via Getty Images Ashanti attends the BET Awards 2021.

Sevyn Streeter

Paras Griffin via Getty Images Sevyn Streeter attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27 in Los Angeles, California.

Eva Marcille

Rich Fury via Getty Images Eva Marcille attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater.

KJ Smith

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Actor KJ Smith is the star of Tyler Perry's "Sistas," which airs on BET.

Tanisha Long

Rich Fury via Getty Images Actor Tanisha Long stars in "Bigger," which airs on BET+. Long also co-hosted BET's red carpet special "Countdown To The BET Awards."

