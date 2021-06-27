BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet: See All The Best Looks From 'Culture's Biggest Night'

Some of our favorite Black celebs brought all the glitz and glam to the 2021 BET Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
This year’s theme is “Year of the Black Woman,” with “Empire” actor Taraji P. Henson set to host. Megan Thee Stallion, Jazmine Sullivan, Issa Rae, Andra Day and other big names are all up for awards. Queen Latifah will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The ceremony is jam-packed with performances by City Girls, DaBaby, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin and several others.
But before these stars hit the stage, they graced the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater. Check out all the stunning looks below:
Megan Thee Stallion
Jazmine Sullivan
H.E.R.
Chloe Bailey
Kirk Franklin
City Girls
Tyler, The Creator
Michelle Buteau
Rapsody
Jennifer Hudson
Migos
DaBaby
Ciara
Lil Nas X
Ari Lennox
Saweetie
Coi Leray
Ashanti
Sevyn Streeter
Eva Marcille
KJ Smith
Tanisha Long
Keep checking back here as we update this list throughout the night.