BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet: See All The Best Looks From 'Culture's Biggest Night'

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead this year's nominations with seven nods each.

Some of our favorite Black celebs brought all the glitz and glam to the 2021 BET Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night. 

This year’s theme is “Year of the Black Woman,” with “Empire” actor Taraji P. Henson set to host. Megan Thee Stallion, Jazmine Sullivan, Issa Rae, Andra Day and other big names are all up for awards. Queen Latifah will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The ceremony is jam-packed with performances by City Girls, DaBaby, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin and several others.

But before these stars hit the stage, they graced the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater. Check out all the stunning looks below:

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion received seven BET Awards nominations for the night. She is set to perform on the big stage.
Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan is set to perform hits from her album "Heaux Tales" at the BET Awards.
H.E.R.

Singer H.E.R. is set to perform at the 2021 BET Awards.
Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle attends the BET Awards 2021. Chloe x Halle is nominated for several awards.
Kirk Franklin

Kirk Franklin is set to perform at the 2021 BET Awards.&nbsp;
City Girls

JT and Yung Miami of City Girls attend the BET Awards 2021.
Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, the Creator attends the BET Awards 2021.
Michelle Buteau

Michelle Buteau stars in "First Wives Club" on BET+.
Rapsody

Rapsody is set to perform at the 2021 BET Awards.
Jennifer Hudson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Jennifer Hudson attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los A
Migos

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos attend the BET Awards 2021.
DaBaby

DaBaby attends the BET Awards 2021.
Ciara

Ciara attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater.
Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021.
Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27 in Los Angeles, California.&nbsp;
Saweetie

Saweetie attends the BET Awards 2021.
Coi Leray

Coi Leray attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashanti

Ashanti attends the BET Awards 2021.
Sevyn Streeter

Sevyn Streeter attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27 in Los Angeles, California.
Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater.
KJ Smith

Actor KJ Smith is the star of Tyler Perry's "Sistas," which airs on BET.
Tanisha Long

Actor Tanisha Long stars in "Bigger," which airs on BET+. Long also co-hosted BET's red carpet special "Countdown To The BET
Keep checking back here as we update this list throughout the night.

Erin E. Evans is senior enterprise editor of culture at HuffPost.
