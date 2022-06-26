BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See The Best Looks From 'Culture's Biggest Night'

Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

On Sunday, BET is celebrating “culture’s biggest night” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 2022 BET Awards. Hosted by “Empire” actor Taraji P. Henson for the second year in a row, the show is a testament to “Black excellence across music, television, film and sports” ― and the red carpet was no exception.

Apart from pre-show diss tracks and drama, the star-studded ceremony includes performances from Chlöe, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Latto, Lizzo and several other artists.

The lineup of presenters ranges from the “Queen of Bounce” Big Freedia to actor Daniel Kaluuya, multi-hyphenate Keke Palmer, “Real Housewives” royalty Nene Leakes, and others. While Grammy Award-winning rapper Doja Cat leads the pack with six nominations total, Canada’s “Certified Lover Boy” Drake and R&B artist Ari Lennox trail closely behind her with four nods each.

Before the stars hit the stage, drip or drown was the motto on the red carpet, with our favorite Black celebrities dressed to the nines. Check out all the evening’s best looks below.

This post will be updated throughout the night.

Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét attends the 2022 BET Awards. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Terrence J

Terrence J attends the 2022 BET Awards. Aaron J. Thornton via Getty Images

Lizzo

Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin attends the 2022 BET Awards. Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Coi Leray

Coi Leray attends the 2022 BET Awards. Aaron J. Thornton via Getty Images

Chlöe