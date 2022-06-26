BET Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

Doja Cat enters the show with the most nominations for her chart-topping album "Planet Her." via Associated Press

Black excellence will take center stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night to celebrate achievements in music, culture and sports.

Taraji P. Henson will once again host the show at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where artists, including Lizzo, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow and Chloe Bailey are set to perform.

Doja Cat leads the nominations heading into the ceremony with six nods.

She could very likely dominate the R&B and hip-hop categories with her chart-topping third studio album “Planet Her” expected to take home multiple prizes. Her smash single “Kiss Me More” with SZA, which garnered the singer her first Grammy award earlier this year, is also up for Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.

Ari Lennox and Drake tied as the second most-nominated artists with each picking up four nods.

The rapper will face off against Doja Cat in the Album of the Year category, which also includes Kanye West, Silk Sonic, Tyler, The Creator, H.E.R. and reigning winner Jazmine Sullivan.

But the night’s highest honor will go to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who will receive the lifetime achievement award at the show, following last year’s winner Queen Latifah. The prestigious award is granted each year to industry giants who have “significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers” and “been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.”

The hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur certainly fits the bill, selling more than 100 million records worldwide over his career and founding the legendary Bad Boy Records.

Combs is set to take the stage for a star-studded retrospective at the ceremony, which will feature Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans and The Maverick City Choir.

Check out the nominees and winners below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - “Essence”

DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - “Every Chance I Get”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties

Doja Cat feat. SZA - “Kiss Me More”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”

Chlöe - “Have Mercy”

Doja Cat feat. SZA - “Kiss Me More”

Ari Lennox - “Pressure”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - “Smokin Out The Window”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

H.E.R. - “Back of My Mind”

Tyler, the Creator - “Call Me If You Get Lost”

Drake - “Certified Lover Boy”

Kanye West - “Donda”

Jazmine Sullivan - “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”

Doja Cat - “Planet Her”

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Marvin Sapp - “All In Your Hands”

Kanye West - “Come to Life”

Kelly Price - “Grace”

Fred Hammond - “Hallelujah”

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”

Election Worship & Maverick City Music - “Jireh”

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - “We Win”

BET Her

Alicia Keys - “Best of Me (Originals)”

Mary J. Blige - “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Chlöe - “Have Mercy”

Ari Lennox - “Pressure”

Jazmine Sullivan - “Roster”

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - “Unloyal”

Doja Cat - “Woman”

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

“Candyman”

“King Richard”

“Respect”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Summer of Soul”

“The Harder They Fall”

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes - “Bel-Air”

Anthony Anderson - “Black-ish”

Damson Idris - “Snowfall”

Denzel Washington - “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Forest Whitaker - “Respect” / “Godfather of Harlem”

Jabari Banks - “Bel-Air”

Sterling K. Brown - “This Is Us”

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis - “King Richard”

Coco Jones - “Bel-Air”

Issa Rae - “Insecure”

Jennifer Hudson - “Respect”

Mary J. Blige - “Power Book II: Ghost”

Queen Latifah - “The Equalizer”

Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary”

Regina King - “The Harder They Fal”

Zendaya - “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James