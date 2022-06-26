BET Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

Black excellence will take center stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night to celebrate achievements in music, culture and sports.
Taraji P. Henson will once again host the show at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where artists, including Lizzo, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow and Chloe Bailey are set to perform.
Doja Cat leads the nominations heading into the ceremony with six nods.
She could very likely dominate the R&B and hip-hop categories with her chart-topping third studio album “Planet Her” expected to take home multiple prizes. Her smash single “Kiss Me More” with SZA, which garnered the singer her first Grammy award earlier this year, is also up for Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.
Ari Lennox and Drake tied as the second most-nominated artists with each picking up four nods.
The rapper will face off against Doja Cat in the Album of the Year category, which also includes Kanye West, Silk Sonic, Tyler, The Creator, H.E.R. and reigning winner Jazmine Sullivan.
But the night’s highest honor will go to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who will receive the lifetime achievement award at the show, following last year’s winner Queen Latifah. The prestigious award is granted each year to industry giants who have “significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers” and “been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.”
The hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur certainly fits the bill, selling more than 100 million records worldwide over his career and founding the legendary Bad Boy Records.
Combs is set to take the stage for a star-studded retrospective at the ceremony, which will feature Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans and The Maverick City Choir.
Check out the nominees and winners below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - “Essence”
DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - “Every Chance I Get”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties
Doja Cat feat. SZA - “Kiss Me More”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”
Chlöe - “Have Mercy”
Doja Cat feat. SZA - “Kiss Me More”
Ari Lennox - “Pressure”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - “Smokin Out The Window”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
H.E.R. - “Back of My Mind”
Tyler, the Creator - “Call Me If You Get Lost”
Drake - “Certified Lover Boy”
Kanye West - “Donda”
Jazmine Sullivan - “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”
Doja Cat - “Planet Her”
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Marvin Sapp - “All In Your Hands”
Kanye West - “Come to Life”
Kelly Price - “Grace”
Fred Hammond - “Hallelujah”
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”
Election Worship & Maverick City Music - “Jireh”
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - “We Win”
BET Her
Alicia Keys - “Best of Me (Originals)”
Mary J. Blige - “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Chlöe - “Have Mercy”
Ari Lennox - “Pressure”
Jazmine Sullivan - “Roster”
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - “Unloyal”
Doja Cat - “Woman”
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
“Candyman”
“King Richard”
“Respect”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“Summer of Soul”
“The Harder They Fall”
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes - “Bel-Air”
Anthony Anderson - “Black-ish”
Damson Idris - “Snowfall”
Denzel Washington - “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Forest Whitaker - “Respect” / “Godfather of Harlem”
Jabari Banks - “Bel-Air”
Sterling K. Brown - “This Is Us”
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis - “King Richard”
Coco Jones - “Bel-Air”
Issa Rae - “Insecure”
Jennifer Hudson - “Respect”
Mary J. Blige - “Power Book II: Ghost”
Queen Latifah - “The Equalizer”
Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary”
Regina King - “The Harder They Fal”
Zendaya - “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry