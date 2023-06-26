Coco Jones accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

It was Black culture’s time to shine and thrive at the 2023 BET Awards, which took place Sunday, June 25, at the the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Hip-hop was at the center of the award show as the network honored the 50th anniversary of the genre with a night of tributes and performances. Artists received their flowers throughout the night, with Drake and GloRilla leading with the most nominations of the night.

Cardi B, Beyoncé and SZA also had a few nominations, while newcomers Coco Jones, Ice Spice and FLO got some shine in several categories.

Here’s the full list of nominees and winners.

Album of the Year

“Anyways, Life’s Great” - GloRilla

“Breezy” - Chris Brown

“God Did” - DJ Khaled

“Her Loss” - Drake and 21 Savage

“Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers” - Kendrick Lamar

“Renaissance” - Beyoncé

“SOS” - SZA

Best New Artist

Winner: Coco Jones

Ambré

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake and 21 Savage

DVSN

FLO

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy (Remix)” - Latto and Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress and Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day” - Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” - King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’” - Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” - Hitkidd and GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla and Cardi B

“Wait For U” - Future feat. Drake and Tems

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Winner: Latto

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace)” - Chris Brown

“2 Million Up” - Peezy, Jeezy and Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy

“First Class” - Harlow

“Kill Bill” - SZA

“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla and Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

Winner: Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award



“Bless Me” - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“Finished (Live)” - Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy” - CeCe Winans

“Kingdom” - Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

“New” - Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory” - Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2)” - PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard and Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

Winner: “Break My Soul” - Beyoncé

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“First Class” - Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks” - Drake feat 21 Savage

“Kill Bill” - SZA

“Last Last” - Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl” - Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U” - Future feat. Drake and Tems

Best International Act

Winner: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

Winner: “Break My Soul” - Beyoncé

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress and Ice Spice

“Her” - Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up” - “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players,” Coi Leray “Special,” Lizzo

Best Movie

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Creed 3”

“Emancipation”

“Nope”

“The Woman King”

“Till”

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes