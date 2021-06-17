H.E.R., Migos, DaBaby And More To Perform At 2021 BET Awards: What You Need To Know

The performance roster for the 2021 BET Awards just dropped ahead of the June 27 broadcast, and it does not disappoint.

The show, which honors Black achievement in entertainment, music, television, movies, sports and more, unveiled the following performers for this year’s show: Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch and Tyler the Creator. Others slated to perform include up-and-coming artists Tone Stith and Bree Runway.

The show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EST, and will be hosted by “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson. Special honors are slated for Queen Latifah, who will take home this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Latifah will be the third-youngest solo artist to receive the honor, following Whitney Houston, who was 37 when she received the honor at the inaugural BET Awards in 2001, and Mary J. Blige, who was 48 when she received the honor in 2019.

I’m so excited to be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 @BETAwards, culture’s biggest night! Catch this special moment Sunday, June 27 at 8/7c on @BET. #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/DjMXTmV3nG — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) June 14, 2021

″[This] year’s show marks many firsts — including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards — and viewers can expect several surprise moments,” Connie Orlando, executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy at BET Networks, said in a press release.

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby topped the nominations list this year, racking up seven each. It would be unsurprising if the former, who is nominated for Album of the Year, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Video of the Year, swept the BET Awards given the accolades she’s received so far this year.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion, winner of Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Savage" as well as Best New Artist, poses in the media room during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14.

In the wake of her success from “WAP” and “Savage (Remix)” in 2020, she took home three Grammy Awards earlier this year for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best New Artist. She also collected a Billboard Music Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award and two NAACP Image Awards.

Other top nominees include Cardi B and Drake, who collected five nominations each, while Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe x Halle and Chris Brown each garnered four.

We can’t wait to see who comes out on top. June 27 cannot come fast enough.