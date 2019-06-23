BET Awards 2019 Red Carpet: See All The Stunning Looks As Stars Arrive

The BET Awards red carpet knows what excellence looks like.

Over the past 19 years, the award show has been graced with some iconic moments from Destiny’s Child in the finest House of Deréon fashions to Janelle Monáe’s rainbow-colored fantasy.

The stars went full glam on the carpet this year ahead of the show at Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night, dripping in jaw-dropping looks fit for a runway.

Hosted by “Girl’s Trip” and “Black Monday” star Regina Hall for the first time, this year’s ceremony is set to be one for the ages with Cardi B leading the nominations into the ceremony with seven nods, including female hip-hop artist and album of the year.

Drake, Travis Scott, J. Cole and Beyoncé could also win big, but only time will tell if the queen herself ― the most decorated artist in BET Awards history ― will make the award show a homecoming after skipping the ceremony the past two years.

Check out all of the best looks from the BET red carpet below.

Mary J. Blige

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Blac Chyna

Lil Nas X

Yara Shahidi

Fantasia Barrino

John Legend

H.E.R.

Anderson .Paak

Meagan Good

Meek Mill

Ella Mai

DJ Khaled

Jidenna

Lala Anthony

Justine Skye

Mike Colter

Karrueche Tran

Doja Cat

Eva Marcille

