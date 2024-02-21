Bethenny Frankel Slammed For Calling Kelly Rowland A 'Diva' In TikTok Rant

Bethenny Frankel’s recent criticism of Kelly Rowland may not have landed the way she thought it would.
The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star has received backlash on social media since last week for criticizing the singer in a since-deleted post on TikTok.
Frankel had called out Rowland for reportedly walking off the set of “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on Thursday due to an issue with a dressing room.
“Kelly Rowland walked off the set of the ‘Today’ show because the dressing room wasn’t up to par,” she said, according to clips of her deleted post that made the rounds on social media.
The reality TV personality then spoke about her personal experience visiting the “Today” show in the past, saying that she had been provided a makeup area consisting of only a “dropcloth.”
“Your dressing room is the size of a closet, and you’re trying to fit all your people in the clown car,” Frankel said, recalling her prior experience on the program. “And you know what? You’re so excited. You’re so gracious. You’re co-hosting on the ‘Today’ show — an institution in entertainment, a news organization that is not about fancy dressing rooms.”
She later added that it’s an “honor” to be on the show.
“That was not the moment for diva expectations,” she said, apparently referencing the Rowland incident.
People on X, formerly Twitter, slammed Frankel, saying that the reality star’s TikTok video failed to acknowledge Rowland’s star power and long music career.
“Bethenny Frankel, be ALL the way quiet. You are a reality star. Kelly is an icon,” one X user wrote.
“Bethenny Frankel trying to punch down on Kelly Rowland, a well-regarded Black woman entertainer, is like her trying to reach the sky but not getting past grass,” a second person wrote.
Other social media users suggested that the apparent reference to Rowland as a “diva” wasn’t the insult that Frankel seemingly thought it was.
“[Frankel] learn to shut up and stay out of other ppl business,” another X user wrote. “And yes Kelly [Rowland] ... is a diva and deserves better. something u will never be.”
Rowland had left the set of “Today” before her scheduled appearance filling in for Jenna Bush Hager as co-host of the show alongside Hoda Kotb, according to multiple reports.
Kotb addressed the debacle in an on-air segment Tuesday, saying that she had “great love and admiration” for Rowland.
“I want her to come back on our show,” Kotb said, adding: “She can share my dressing room. We’ll be in it together!”
Kotb and Bush Hager then continued to sing Rowland’s praises, saying that the former Destiny’s Child member is the “best.”
British celebrity Rita Ora, who was on the set of “Today” for a guest appearance when Rowland was scheduled to co-host, filled in for her at the last minute after her exit.
Following reports about her “Today” show departure, a representative for Rowland told Entertainment Tonight that the singer is “one of the kindest” people she’s ever met.
“After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent,” the representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, said.