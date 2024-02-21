Bethenny Frankel Slammed For Calling Kelly Rowland A 'Diva' In TikTok Rant

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Bethenny Frankel’s recent criticism of Kelly Rowland may not have landed the way she thought it would.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star has received backlash on social media since last week for criticizing the singer in a since-deleted post on TikTok.

Advertisement

Frankel had called out Rowland for reportedly walking off the set of “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on Thursday due to an issue with a dressing room.

“Kelly Rowland walked off the set of the ‘Today’ show because the dressing room wasn’t up to par,” she said, according to clips of her deleted post that made the rounds on social media.

The reality TV personality then spoke about her personal experience visiting the “Today” show in the past, saying that she had been provided a makeup area consisting of only a “dropcloth.”

“Your dressing room is the size of a closet, and you’re trying to fit all your people in the clown car,” Frankel said, recalling her prior experience on the program. “And you know what? You’re so excited. You’re so gracious. You’re co-hosting on the ‘Today’ show — an institution in entertainment, a news organization that is not about fancy dressing rooms.”

Advertisement

She later added that it’s an “honor” to be on the show.

“That was not the moment for diva expectations,” she said, apparently referencing the Rowland incident.

People on X, formerly Twitter, slammed Frankel, saying that the reality star’s TikTok video failed to acknowledge Rowland’s star power and long music career.

“Bethenny Frankel, be ALL the way quiet. You are a reality star. Kelly is an icon,” one X user wrote.

“Bethenny Frankel trying to punch down on Kelly Rowland, a well-regarded Black woman entertainer, is like her trying to reach the sky but not getting past grass,” a second person wrote.

Advertisement

Other social media users suggested that the apparent reference to Rowland as a “diva” wasn’t the insult that Frankel seemingly thought it was.

“[Frankel] learn to shut up and stay out of other ppl business,” another X user wrote. “And yes Kelly [Rowland] ... is a diva and deserves better. something u will never be.”

Rowland had left the set of “Today” before her scheduled appearance filling in for Jenna Bush Hager as co-host of the show alongside Hoda Kotb, according to multiple reports.

Kotb addressed the debacle in an on-air segment Tuesday, saying that she had “great love and admiration” for Rowland.

“I want her to come back on our show,” Kotb said, adding: “She can share my dressing room. We’ll be in it together!”

Advertisement

Kotb and Bush Hager then continued to sing Rowland’s praises, saying that the former Destiny’s Child member is the “best.”

British celebrity Rita Ora, who was on the set of “Today” for a guest appearance when Rowland was scheduled to co-host, filled in for her at the last minute after her exit.

Following reports about her “Today” show departure, a representative for Rowland told Entertainment Tonight that the singer is “one of the kindest” people she’s ever met.

“After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent,” the representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, said.

Support HuffPost Our 2024 Coverage Needs You At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone. Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall. Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way. As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to having well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls. We cannot do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $2 to keep our news free for all. As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls. Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support. Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all. Support HuffPost