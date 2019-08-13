“They metastasize on Facebook,” he continued. “And they filter up from grotesque online havens for white supremacists who preach intolerance and worship violence.”

A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

As The New York Times noted in a recent report, there is a striking overlap between the language right-wing media personalities use and the language in the El Paso suspect’s alleged manifesto, such as the word “invasion” in reference to undocumented immigrants coming to the U.S.

So far in 2019, Fox News has aired over 70 references to a so-called invasion of the U.S. by migrants, reported Media Matters For America. Days after the El Paso shooting, “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade defended the term, calling it “a fact” and “not anti-Hispanic.”

In his op-ed Tuesday, O’Rourke called on members of Congress, the press and everyday Americans to unite against hate.

“In this great democracy, the power still rests with the people,” he said. “And it is on all of us, individually and through the institutions of the press and Congress, to decide what this country will stand for at this defining moment of truth.”

Read O’Rourke’s full op-ed on CNN.