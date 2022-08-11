Beto O'Rourke Drops F-Bomb On Abbott Supporter Who Laughed At Gun Violence

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor in Texas, didn’t hold back when a heckler laughed as he described the gun used to murder 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde earlier this year.
“It may be funny to you, motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me, OK?” O’Rourke fired back at the laugher, who was standing among a small group of supporters of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
See the full exchange from Wednesday evening in Mineral Wells, about 50 miles west of Fort Worth:
O’Rourke, who is polling 5 percentage points behind Abbott, has long made gun control a core issue.
Earlier this year, O’Rourke interrupted a news conference held by Abbott after the Uvalde mass shooting to demand action.
“You’re doing nothing. You’re all doing nothing,” O’Rourke told Abbott and other officials gathered on a stage for the event.
O’Rourke was escorted out.
“This is on you,” he said before leaving. “Until you choose to do something different, this will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”
After Wednesday’s event, O’Rourke tweeted:
