Middle School Student Tearfully Asks Beto O'Rourke How He'll Stop Mass Shootings

Unfortunately, the death of students and faculty aren’t the only problems going on. Surviving a school shooting can give victims PTSD and survivor’s guilt. These issues can lead to suicide. In one case, a Parkland survivor, Sydney Aiello, suffered from both of these conditions and committed suicide a year after the shooting.

Shootings, in general, are bloodthirsty attacks perpetrated to instill fear and harm innocent people. Ever since Columbine and Sandy Hook, school shootings have become regular occurrences in the news. Society is becoming numb to children being slaughtered. Victims and survivors aren’t just numbers. They are human beings.