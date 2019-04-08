Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke lambasted Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, labeling the Israeli prime minister a “racist” who neither represents the “true will of the Israeli people” nor the “best interests” of the relationship between the United States and Israel.

The Democrat was in Iowa over the weekend to drum up support for his run for president when a voter asked him to comment on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, CNN reported. In his response, O’Rourke criticized Netanyahu as a racist leader who had obstructed peace in the region.

“This is somebody who, in a previous election, warned Arabs were coming to the polls. It’s racism,” O’Rourke said, referring to a warning about “droves of Arabs” that the Israeli leader had issued to his supporters in 2015.

“This is somebody who now no longer subscribes to a two-state solution and has vowed to annex the West Bank which will make peace, in the long term, impossible,” O’Rourke continued. “This is someone who has joined far-right parties who are inherently racist in their speech and the way that they want to treat their fellow human beings in that part of the world.”

Beto: “The U.S.-Israel relationship... must be able to transcend a Prime Minister who is racist... I don’t think that Benjamin Netanyahu represents the true will of the Israeli people or the best interest of the U.S.-Israel relationship.” pic.twitter.com/jFQ9lpD0TN h/t @AlonPinkas — They call me Mr. Kornbluh ✍️ (@jacobkornbluh) April 7, 2019

Speaking to reporters following his rally on Sunday, O’Rourke said the U.S.-Israel relationship needs to “transcend” Netanyahu’s leadership.

“The U.S.-Israel relationship is one of the most important relationships that we have on the planet, and that relationship, if it is successful, must transcend partisanship in the United States, and it must be able to transcend a prime minister who is racist,” O’Rourke said, referring to Netanyahu.

“We must be able to transcend his current leadership to make sure that that alliance is strong, that we continue to push for and settle for nothing less than a two-state solution because that is the best opportunity for peace for the people of Israel and the people of Palestine,” O’Rourke added, per CNN. “It is the best opportunity for the full human rights of everyone who is living in that region.”