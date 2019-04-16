As President Donald Trump faces mounting pressure — and impending legal challenges — to release his tax returns, his potential 2020 competitors have been making their own returns public. Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman who announced his candidacy for president last month, joined Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in releasing a decade’s worth of tax returns on Monday.
O’Rourke posted his 2008-2017 returns on his campaign website. According to the documents, O’Rourke and his wife Amy paid $81,000 in taxes on about $366,000 of income in 2017 and $66,000 in taxes on $331,000 of income the year before.
In a statement, O’Rourke vowed to release his 2018 tax returns “as soon as possible.”
The O’Rourkes’ tax returns appeared largely unremarkable save for an accounting error related to the couple’s medical expenses spotted by the Wall Street Journal.
The O’Rourkes appear to have underpaid their 2013 and 2014 taxes by $4,000 combined because of medical deductions that were wrongly taken, the Journal noted. An aide to O’Rourke told the outlet that the accounting firm that prepared the couple’s filings “was immediately informed and will file an amendment as appropriate.”
O’Rourke released his tax returns on Monday minutes after Sanders posted his own. Their disclosures followed that of Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), who have all released at least 10 years of tax returns in recent days.