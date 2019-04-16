As President Donald Trump faces mounting pressure — and impending legal challenges — to release his tax returns, his potential 2020 competitors have been making their own returns public. Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman who announced his candidacy for president last month, joined Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in releasing a decade’s worth of tax returns on Monday.

O’Rourke posted his 2008-2017 returns on his campaign website. According to the documents, O’Rourke and his wife Amy paid $81,000 in taxes on about $366,000 of income in 2017 and $66,000 in taxes on $331,000 of income the year before.

In a statement, O’Rourke vowed to release his 2018 tax returns “as soon as possible.”

.@BetoORourke released 10 years of tax returns, the latest 2020 contender to open the curtain on his income.



In 2017, he and his wife made $370,000 — including $11,000 from an internet company he co-founded + $53,000 from her consulting work. https://t.co/319oB6ZfeZ — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) April 16, 2019

The O’Rourkes’ tax returns appeared largely unremarkable save for an accounting error related to the couple’s medical expenses spotted by the Wall Street Journal.