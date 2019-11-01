Beto O'Rourke Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

We aren’t used to seeing candidates act like real people.

Frankly, it’s made us wish O’Rourke would shift gears, and rather than unpause his presidential campaign, we’d like to see him take a new direction.

So Beto, if you’re listening: Come home. Drop out of the race for president and come back to Texas to run for senator. The chances of winning the race you’re in now are vanishingly small. And Texas needs you.