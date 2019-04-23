Beto O'Rourke's Non-Media Strategy

O’Rourke responded by saying he preferred interacting with voters “eyeball to eyeball” rather than by doing TV, as evidenced by his dozens of events where he regularly takes questions from the audience and reporters alike. But he acknowledged “at some point, I may have to give in” to doing cable television.

Five rival presidential candidates held hourlong town halls on CNN on Monday evening, making news and winning applause on issues like whether to begin impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump, student loan relief and whether convicted felons should be given the right to vote. O’Rourke wasn’t one of them.

Some supporters have noticed online, as well.