Beto O'Rourke Recognizes He's Enjoyed 'Privileges' As 'A White Man'

Other comments from O’Rourke, like those in an interview with Vanity Fair published last week in which he said he was “born” to run for president, raised questions about how a woman candidate would be treated if she had made similar remarks.

“I wasn’t born to run. But I am running,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), another presidential candidate, said Sunday on “Meet the Press” when asked about O’Rourke’s comments.

O’Rourke spent the weekend campaigning in Iowa ― his first visit ever to the early caucus state ― in the aftermath of formally announcing his campaign in a video posted to his Twitter account. When asked by NBC on Saturday what makes him stand out from the rest of the pack, he spotlighted his experience in Congress representing a border district

“I also happen to be the only (presidential) candidate from the United States/Mexico border at a time that dominates so much of our national conversation and legislative efforts and the things that the president talks about,“ O’Rourke said, neglecting to mention two other Democratic contenders who hail from border states ― Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Julian Castro, a fellow Texan who’s the former mayor of San Antonio.

O’Rourke, a native of El Paso whose father was a prominent local political figure there, touted himself as the one candidate “who can talk about the profoundly positive impact that immigrants have had on our safety and our security, as well as our success and our strength” as a nation.