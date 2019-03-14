King, co-host of “CBS This Morning,” spoke with the former Texas congressman in Iowa after O’Rourke made his way through campaign events the same day he announced his candidacy online. CBS aired a clip of the interview Thursday evening, and the full interview will be broadcast Friday morning.

Taking an indirect swipe at President Donald Trump in the clip, King suggested that voters might now be looking for a candidate with more political experience than O’Rourke has.

“People have said, ‘We had a candidate who didn’t have vast political experience. And maybe now this time, we need somebody in the White House who has been around the block a few times, who has greater experience than yourself,’” she began. “Clearly you’re not deterred by that.”

Former Texas Rep. @BetoORourke, who announced he is running for president, isn't concerned that he lacks the experience for the White House. "It depends on what kind of experience you're looking for."



More from his interview with @GayleKing Friday @CBS https://t.co/zfxDrIQBNi pic.twitter.com/nPy7MDNwJJ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 14, 2019

O’Rourke responded by saying the concerns depend “on what kind of experience you’re looking for.”

“I’ve got experience hiring people, creating jobs, developing the economy of the community in which I live,” he told King. “Serving in local government, with Amy [O’Rourke] helping to raise a family and finding ways to work across the aisle, to get legislation passed even when I’m in the minority party.”

The former lawmaker from El Paso, Texas, also spoke about impeaching Trump, which he previously endorsed during his 2018 campaign against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Asked if he still wants Trump impeached, O’Rourke said, “If there was not collusion, there was at least the effort to collude with a foreign power ... if there was not obstruction of justice, there certainly was the effort to obstruct justice.”

Trump himself has continued to deny collusion with Russia in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, though many people from his campaign have been arrested, indicted and sentenced.

The Texas Democrat stressed that presidential impeachment is up to Congress for now, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has repeatedly stated her opposition to the idea. But he said Trump can still be voted out in 2020.

O’Rourke announced his presidential candidacy Thursday morning with a video, where he sat next to wife, Amy O’Rourke, and said the economic, democratic and climate crises “will either consume us or they will afford us the greatest opportunity to unleash the genius of the United States of America.”

I am running to serve you as the next president. The challenges we face are the greatest in living memory. No one person can meet them on their own. Only this country can do that, and only if we build a movement that includes all of us. Say you're in: https://t.co/EKLdkVET2u pic.twitter.com/lainXyvG2n — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 14, 2019