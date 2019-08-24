Latinos across America “now feel like they have a target on their back in large part thanks to Donald Trump,” Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke warned on Friday.
“He’s driving a lot of this violence,” the former Texas congressman told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews during a discussion centered on Trump’s divisive rhetoric and stoking of racial tensions.
“And I want to make clear, racism in America did not start with Donald Trump but he’s given it new life,” said O’Rourke. “He’s welcomed it into the open, and along with that, the violence that drove somebody literally 600 miles from Allen, Texas, to El Paso to kill 22 people in the city. So, we’ve got to connect those dots or we’re not going to stop the next mass shooting or the next act of domestic terrorism inspired by white supremacy.”
O’Rourke called Trump a white supremacist in the wake of the El Paso shooting, which was carried out by a gunman suspected of holding white supremacist views.
Check out the interview above.